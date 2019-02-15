Conatus And Emricasan In NASH Cirrhotic Portal Hypertension: The Update

The data readout from the 24 week Phase 2b trial showed clinically meaningful benefit for emricasan in multiple subgroups of patients with compensated NASH PH, but didn’t achieve primary endpoint.

Portal hypertension is elevated blood pressure in the portal vein. There are no FDA-approved treatments and mainstay therapies have achieved limited success.

Introduction

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) is a small cap ($59M) clinical stage biopharma. Emricasan, a dual anti-apoptotic/anti-inflammatory oral irreversible pan-caspase inhibitor, is its lead investigative Phase 2b drug candidate currently being evaluated in 3 clinical trials as I alluded to in the summary.

On December 6, 2018, Conatus announced that top-line data readout from ENCORE-PH Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH Cirrhosis Portal Hypertension (PH) did not meet its primary clinical outcome of significant differences in hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG) from baseline to week 24 following emricasan treatment relative to placebo.

Following the PH Phase 2b data readout, I offered my scientific analysis in an article. In an interview last year with the President & CEO of Conatus, Dr. Steve Mento, conducted after the release of my article, we discussed the data readout on the 24 week PH trial and the NASH franchise.

The Mixed Patient Population

It was reported in the press release that the total patient population in the 24 week NASH cirrhotic PH trial was composed of two pre-specified subgroups – patients with compensated NASH cirrhosis (201 of 263 patients, or 76%) and patients with early decompensated NASH cirrhosis (62 of 263 patients, or 24%).

In my brief overview of NASH cirrhosis, I explained that early diagnostic and therapeutic interventions in cirrhosis, a late stage scarring fibrotic event of the liver caused by many forms of liver diseases including NASH, are important to limiting further liver damage. Prognosis and survival is markedly better in patients with compensated cirrhosis than in those with decompensated cirrhosis as reflected in Figure 1.

Fig. 1: Four-Stage Cirrhosis Classification System (Zipprich et. al. Liver Int. 2012)

I asked Dr. Mento why mixed (i.e. compensated and decompensated NASH cirrhotic) patients population were used in the trial given the differences in their disease state and clinical severity. Specifically, compensated patients have a clinical profile that is more susceptible to therapeutic intervention relative to decompensated patients (Fig. 1). Conversely, decompensated patients due to their advanced disease state could be less susceptible to therapy. The CEO explained that from a regulatory standpoint, a mixed patient population unlikely to be used in pivotal (Phase 3) trials, could be used in the 24 week Phase 2b PH trial to expand on findings from the pilot study.

For those not familiar with the Phase 2a pilot study, emricasan significantly reduced portal hypertension in a mixed patient population with compensated liver cirrhosis due to NASH or HCV. My viewpoint is that it also made clinical sense for Conatus to include decompensated NASH patient in the NASH cirrhotic PH Phase 2b trial since emricasan is in clinical development for NASH-associated liver diseases. Besides, PH is more pronounced in decompensated patients relative to compensated patients (Fig. 1).

Dr. Mento said he was encouraged by the overall clinically meaningful benefit observed in the 24 week NASH PH Phase 2b trial in response to emricasan therapy. He reiterated that portal hypertension is largely responsible for events of hepatic decompensation including variceal bleeding, ascites, and encephalopathy, which contribute substantially to morbidity and mortality in these patients. By lowering elevated portal pressures, emricasan has the potential to decrease the risk of hepatic decompensation in liver cirrhosis patients over the short term, and may improve both liver function and structure over the long term through anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects.

CEO Mento suggested that the lack of statistical significance in the 24 week PH Phase 2b trial from the emricasan treated group versus placebo could possibly be due to the increased variability in the decompensated patients who are sicker with more fluctuation in HVPG relative to compensated patients.

In my recent analytical article of the 24 week NASH cirrhotic PH Phase 2b trial, I offered this explanation:

the advanced pathogenic and potent toxic sequela associated with decompensated NASH cirrhosis diminished the likely overall statistical significance of the therapeutic benefit (i.e. changes in HVPG from baseline to week 24) attained by compensated patients post-emricasan therapy versus placebo. I also inferred that clinically meaningful improvements in PH documented in compensated cirrhotic patients as well as overall patient population is due to suppression of NASH cirrhotic pathogenic effects by emricasan and thus increased therapeutic relief in the liver of these cirrhotic patients. This is the most important and overlooked clinical information from this trial in my scientific opinion.

HVPG Measurement

The saying goes that a bad workman always blame his tools. So, I wanted to know the accuracy and margin of error in the HVPG measurement to the clinical severity of the disease. Dr. Mento explained that the HVPG tracings were performed in a blinded manner by a single, central reader and the quality was good, very good or excellent in about 85 % of the tracings. He also explained that HVPG measurement was an invasive procedure but overall compliance was high with few drop outs.

I moved on to my next question which was if they had any plans to confirm the HVPG data with that from a non-invasive technique that could provide additional clinical evidence of the potential benefit of emricasan in the 24 week Phase 2b PH trial. Dr. Mento explained that liver stiffness was determined by Fibroscan during the 24 week PH trial and the liver stiffness data was being analyzed and will be released in an appropriate scientific forum.

Fibroscan is becoming widely used as a non-invasive clinical device for determining liver stiffness in fibrotic and cirrhotic diseases. Liver stiffness is a surrogate marker of advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis. Fibrotic livers have reduced elasticity due to the deposition of fibrous tissue in the hepatic parenchyma. One can surmise that a liver undergoing healing/restoration should be less stiff than a liver with ongoing pathological damage/injury.

I then offered my unsolicited opinion. In hindsight, could you have used a longer time point (i.e >24 weeks, specifically 48 weeks) and then released the results from the 24 week PH Phase 2b trial as an interim data readout? CEO expounded that the HVPG data readout from the 24 week PH trial was interim data but HVPG would not be determined in the ongoing extension study.

I wondered in my mind why he would do that. Then I had an “aha moment” and realized Conatus’s initial rationale for the 24 week NASH cirrhotic PH trial. Dr. Mento in his own words from 2015:

As liver cirrhosis progresses, portal pressure increases and hepatic function is eventually lost. Importantly, portal hypertension is largely responsible for events of hepatic decompensation including variceal bleeding, ascites, and encephalopathy, which contribute substantially to morbidity and mortality in these patients. By lowering elevated portal pressures, emricasan has the potential to decrease the risk of hepatic decompensation in liver cirrhosis patients over the short term, and may improve both liver function and structure over the long term through anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects.

My additional research has shown that in NASH cirrhosis, several surrogate markers for morbidity and mortality, including HVPG and the Model for End-Stage Liver Disease (OTC:MELD) score have been used as endpoints in clinical trials. A study in patients with biopsy-proven NASH demonstrated that a HVPG greater than 10 mm Hg predicts clinical outcomes with 86% accuracy. For NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis, a HVPG greater than 10 mmHg does appear to be a reliable surrogate marker to predict clinical decompensation. An indication perhaps that reduction in the HVPG may also be considered a useful surrogate endpoint in clinical trials.

Extension Study

Following up on the aforementioned quote from Dr. Mento, it was my scientific thinking that the clinically meaningful benefit observed in PH with emricasan therapy in the overall patient population (i.e. compensated and decompensated) could bode well for the ongoing NASH trials. The CEO concurred with that assessment by saying that based on the 24 week PH Phase 2b data, the increased clinical signal on HVPG by emricasan therapy could potentially mean a direct effect of emricasan on the trigger of PH, which is NASH cirrhosis.

In the ongoing extension study, PH via HVPG measurement will not be determined. For those asking why not, please re-read the italicized 2015 quote from CEO Dr. Mento. However, safety, liver function and clinical outcomes will be assessed. Model or End-Stage Liver Disease (OTC:MELD) score, a numerical scoring system (6-40, based on laboratory test) used to assess the severity of chronic liver disease, will be evaluated in the extension study. A MELD score ranks the degree of sickness, which shows the urgency for a liver transplant. The higher the number, the greater the urgency. Notably, a clinical study by Dr. C. Frenette published few months ago, demonstrated that emricasan improved liver function in patients with cirrhosis and high MELD score. Obviously, this bodes well for the ongoing clinical trials.

The Child-Pugh score will also be evaluated. It consists of five clinical features used to assess the prognosis of chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Dr. Mento indicated that liver biopsy will not be performed on these patients due to increased risks from excessive bleeding in response to clotting abnormalities associated with advanced NASH disease.

Safety

No drug-related toxicities were reported or observed in the trial. Overall compliance was high with few drop-outs. Dr. Mento explained that HVPG measurement is an invasive procedure that could be the reason for the few drop-outs in the trial. CEO Mento reiterated that emricasan was well suited for liver diseases. No adjustments in medication were made in the trial attesting to potential safety and tolerability of emricasan.

Novartis And The Future

Novartis will take over the future clinical development of emricasan in Phase 3 trials, with clinical input from Conatus, pending a successful clinical outcome of the Phase 2b trials. This is all in the license agreement that was formalized in 2016.

I then asked the “what if” question. What happens if Phase 2b trials are unsuccessful or when Novartis proceeds with its Phase 3 clinical development of emricasan in NASH pending a successful clinical outcome in the NASH Phase 2b trials? Dr. Mento talked about new drug targets in the pipeline that will be announced in the near future. I then pondered again, by not disclosing the new drug target in this interview, I felt like I was given pancakes without Canadian maple syrup. What good is that!

Market Risk and Assessment

All clinical trials are associated with significant risks that could result in partial or total loss of capital. Obviously, Conatus has been strongly negatively impacted by recent data readout. Personally, I believe there has been some overreaction by investors to the PH data. Until the data from the extension study is released as well as data from other trials, I think to call emricasan a failed drug is a narrow view of clinical trials.

Emricasan was found to be safe and well tolerated which is very very encouraging since serious adverse events always constitute the most significant downside risk as this could lead to downward pressure, possible sells off and also uncertainty due to the scientific integrity of the drug candidate. Current trading price represents a good buying opportunity for Conatus.

On December 19, 2016, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Conatus signed an exclusive worldwide option, collaboration and license agreement covering development and commercialization of emricasan. Novartis will bear the financial costs for all Phase 3 emricasan trials.

At the end of Q3/2018, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $49.6M and a projected year-end 2018 balance of between $35M and $40M. Conatus had a cash burn of ~ $11M in Q3/2018 relative to Q2/2018. The company believes that current financial resources, together with the anticipated reimbursements for 50% of the costs for the ongoing clinical trials, without including any potential milestone payments under the Novartis collaboration, are sufficient to maintain operations through top-line results from the three ENCORE Phase 2b clinical trials by the end of 2019, as well as to fund initial pipeline expansion activities.

Epilogue

I have previously written 5 articles on Conatus and NASH cirrhotic PH. I always write articles exclusively on drug pipelines that make scientific sense to me and that I can constructively and scientifically defend. My rationale is always based on scientific insights and experience derived from my biomedical research career rather than opinion and this explains my steadfast bullish sentiment on Conatus.

I always taught graduate students that a negative data is not negative if you can scientifically explain your findings and that has always been my scientific motto. Likewise, all research scientists have a plan A, B and C for any scientific findings. I let you ponder on Conatus’s clinical rationale for the 24 week NASH cirrhotic PH Phase 2b trial.

Dr. Steve Mento in his own words:

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.