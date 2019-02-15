DVY: Not All Defensive Funds Are Expensive

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I feel the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. While DVY suffered at the end of 2018, it held up better than the average fund, thanks to the strong performance of the Utilities sector. As we progress into 2019, this space has seen its returns come back down to earth, on the backdrop of a more expensive valuation due to the sharp increase in prices in Q4.

However, DVY owns some of the more reasonably priced companies within the sector, helping the fund sport a valuation well below the average S&P 500 company. Furthermore, the outlook for the sector remains stable, telling me this will remain a steady, reliable asset class for years to come. Finally, with the Fed continuously reiterating its "wait and see" approach to more rate hikes, interest rate expectations have cooled, which should increase interest in the higher-yielding sectors, such as Utilities.

Background

First, a little about DVY. The fund seeks "to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend paying U.S. equities." The index includes companies with comparably high dividend yields that have at least a five-year track record of paying dividends. DVY is currently trading at $96.83/share and is yielding ~3.30% (at the time of this writing). The fund had been a core term holding of mine until last year, when I shifted to funds focused more on dividend growth than high yield.

In hindsight, I am content with that rotation, as my dividend growth funds performed fairly well. However, as we push into 2019, I am re-examining high-yield ETFs. While DVY is down about 2.5% since I covered it back in October, I believe the short-term outlook for the fund is fairly positive, primarily due to its Utilities exposure, and I will explain why in detail below.

Utilities - Strong Finish To 2018

Looking back to 2018, I was slightly bearish on the Utilities sector, and therefore DVY, because I saw Fed rate increases disproportionately impacting the sector. The rationale behind this was two-fold. One, as interest rates moved higher, I saw income-oriented equity plays (like Utilities) seeing some pressure as investors rotated into fixed-income assets that now would have higher yields. Two, I saw higher interest rates pressuring the sector because debt burdens were relatively high, which I felt would hurt the profitability of this sector more than others.

For the first half of 2018, this thesis proved correct, as Utilities lagged the broader market by a noticeable margin. However, the second half of the year, and especially Q4, saw Utilities make a strong comeback, and it ended up being one of the top performers for the year, illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

This move in late 2018 was largely due to a sharp market correction, as investors fled from cyclical names and rotated into more defensive areas, like Utilities and Health Care. Of course, once 2019 began, we have seen a remarkable turnaround in the equities markets, and the Utilities sector is once again lagging the S&P 500, as the year-to-date performance shows:

Source: Fidelity

On the surface, my takeaway here is that the Utilities sector is functioning in a way we would expect. It is outperforming during market drops, and underperforming when the market moves higher. This tells me the defensive story has indeed been playing out in the short term, and this should give investors some insight into how they should view this investment strategy going forward. If investors anticipate a strong bull market in 2019, then this is probably an area they want to avoid. However, if one were to expect similar levels of volatility that we saw in 2018, coupled with rotations into defensive areas, then Utilities should remain an area of interest.

Utilities Valuation - High

I am devoting a large portion of this article to the Utilities sector, and there is a very good reason why. DVY is heavily exposed to this area, with almost 33% of the fund's holdings within the Utilities space, which is a substantially larger percentage than the next two biggest weightings for the fund, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, what is going on in this sector is of vital importance to DVY, so I will take a deep dive into its current environment. To begin, I want to note that the sector as a whole is priced fairly high, on a relative basis, compared to the broader market. While Utilities performed the job of a defensive sector well late last year, investors paid for the privilege, as the cost to own has risen. In fact, the price to own the top three defensive sectors - Consumer Staples, Utilities, and Health Care - are at a combined level that nears historic highs (on a relative basis), as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

My takeaway on this valuation and performance is that while defensive plays have worked during the last downturn, the cost of owning this defense has risen, so that could make similar performance the next time there is a drop harder to come by. Of course, it is also very possible investors will continue to pay a premium for the stability and yield the defensive sectors provide, but it is important to highlight that the cost of ownership has increased. Therefore, I believe investors need to be especially critical of any defensive positions they initiate going forward, if they hope to ride out the next market drop in a similar way as our most recent one.

DVY's Top Utilities Holdings - Markedly Cheaper

After laying out the fact that the Utilities sector seems pricey than average (historically), it should make one question why I am writing a positive article on DVY, which has large exposure to this area. While defensive plays undoubtedly do look expensive, the fortunate news is that DVY specifically does not. Furthermore, it is not just the other sectors within the fund bringing down the valuation, but some of the top Utility holdings as well.

In fact, DVY's top three Utility holdings, which includes PPL Corp. (PPL), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), and Entergy Corp. (ETR), average out to trade at a combined valuation less than the fund's price to earnings (P/E) ratio, while all helping to boost the dividend yield. Furthermore, DVY is currently trading at a price markedly cheaper than both the S&P 500 and the Utilities sector as a whole. The chart below illustrates this fact, and is based on 2018 reported earnings, with the yields based on the last four dividends and current share price.

Ticker/Index Current P/E Current Yield DVY 16.5 3.3% PPL 11.9 5.3% FE 16.9 3.9% ETR 17.9 4.1% S&P 500 21.0 1.8% Utilities Sector 22.7 4.1%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the top individual holdings within DVY are actually helping to keep the valuation of the fund at a reasonable level, despite being part of a sector that is getting more expensive. This tells me the top holdings, which represent about 6% of DVY's total assets, are not too expensive and are the right type of utility stocks investors should be looking at right now. Couple that with their yields, which are all higher than DVY's yield, and this helps soothe some of my concern that the Utilities' exposure will harm the fund.

Utilities - Macro Outlook

So far, I have considered the Utilities sector in terms of recent performance, current valuation, and how DVY fits in. Now, I want to again focus on the space as a whole, but with a forward-looking lens. Over time, housing and commercial construction have both gotten more energy-efficient, and this has decreased what is known as "electricity intensity," which measures the amount of electricity usage on a per household or square footage basis. According to forecasts by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), this trend will continue for the next few decades, with the drop more pronounced in the commercial space, as illustrated in the graphs below:

Source: EIA

On the surface, this should impact profitability amongst energy suppliers, since the consumers will need less electricity to power similar levels of space. While this is not a positive for utility companies, the news is not terrible for a few reasons. One, the decline is fairly gradual on a year-over-year basis, with the EIA forecasting declines by an average of 0.3% and 0.4% per year through 2050 in the residential and commercial sectors, respectively. This will give suppliers plenty of time to adjust and, hopefully, bring down costs to compensate.

Two, while each building may be using less electricity, it is important to note that household formation and commercial construction are both expected to increase at faster levels than the decline of the intensity metric. In fact, the EIA is factoring the total number of households to grow by an average of 0.7% per year and for total commercial floor space to grow by 1.0% per year, through 2050, illustrated in the graphs below:

Source: EIA

This tells me that energy usage as a whole is likely going to increase, because the amount of power needed is going to exceed the forecasted drop due to efficiency improvements.

My overall takeaway here is that this is a sector that will continue to provide stable revenues and steady dividends for quite some time. While investors are not going to blow away market returns with this type of investment, it should provide a nice buffer against downturns, and should provide reliable income for years to come.

Lack Of Rate Increases Should Benefit Income Plays

Given this discussion, it appears the Utility sector is offering a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, DVY is heavily exposed to an area that is offering a more defensive mix, coupled with an above-average yield. On the other hand, the sector continues to look more expensive and, with the market rebounding, the defensive nature of DVY may begin to look less appealing to investors. This leads me to ponder, what are the catalysts that could help Utilities and, by extension, DVY throughout 2019? Clearly, the end of year performance was strong, but this was because the market tanked, so why would investors who are not predicting another 20% equity drop want to be in defensive names?

One reason is interest rates, and the current forecast for this year. Even if the market continues higher in the short term, the yields offered by many equity funds are still quite low, and investors could be drawn to funds like DVY for the income generation, as opposed to a defensive rotation. For this perspective, I see a continuing tailwind that makes this space attractive, courtesy of the Federal Reserve. While the Fed was quite hawkish last year, raising rates on four separate occasions, the outlook for this year has gotten more dovish, with Fed officials pushing more of a "wait and see" approach, and have started to back off a bit on their original forecast of two rate hikes this year.

In fact, this sentiment was reiterated again today (2/14), by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard who spoke on with CNBC. During the interview she was quoted:

"I think we're in a good place today. I'm comfortable waiting and learning. We want to see the data as it comes in, but you know in terms of let's be on hold for now while we learn about what's going on in the economy, I think it's the right place to be"

Source: CNBC

Clearly, she is not advocating the more aggressive policy we saw last year, and that could reignite interest in the higher-yielding sectors and funds, even without a market drop. And investors have taken the Fed's new outlook to heart, currently predicting zero Fed increases by year-end, according to data compiled by CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, illustrated in the chart below:

Source: CME Group

A key takeaway from this chart, aside from the fact that investors expect the year to end with rates at the current level, is that investors are actually putting a greater likelihood of an interest rate cut by year-end, than an increase. This tells me that investors are not expecting rates to rise at all this year, and that could be a fundamental shift that pushes money back into funds like DVY.

Bottom-line

DVY got caught up in the market selling last year, but the drop was not as bad as it was for some because the Utilities sector rallied when the broader indices were dropping. While this was positive for the fund, 2019 has seen Utilities' performance level off, as the risk trade is back on, and discretionary sectors are back to leading the market. Furthermore, due to the interest in defensive plays to end the year, valuations have risen to own these types of assets.

That said, DVY continues to look like an attractive investment. While the Utilities sector is not cheap, DVY is comprised of some of the better values in the space, with more reasonable valuations and high dividend yields. Furthermore, the interest rate outlook is getting increasingly more dovish with each passing month, which should prompt investors to rotate back into the high yield space, providing an ongoing tailwind for the fund. Therefore, I am back on the DVY bandwagon, and recommend investors take a serious look at the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.