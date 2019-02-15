Lazard Is The Complete Package For Dividend Investors

Lazard shares are trading at a discount to my fair value estimate, which provides a margin of safety for dividend investors.

Lazard shares have declined significantly over the last 12 months, which has pushed up the dividend yield above 4%.

Investment thesis

Lazard Limited(NYSE:LAZ) has received a beating from investors over the last 12 months, primarily driven by fears of an economic slowdown which would adversely affect earnings. Interest rate hikes played its part in painting a pessimistic outlook for Lazard, and the share price has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

(Source – Morningstar)

Despite expected headwinds, I believe Lazard presents an attractive opportunity for dividend investors as shares yield over 4% at the current market price and trades at a discount to my fair value estimate.

Company overview & business strategy

Lazard is one the leading financial services firms in the world, and has a celebrated history dating back to 1848. Lazard operates under 2 distinct, yet complimentary lines of businesses.

Financial advisory Asset management

(Source – Company presentation)

Lazard’s arms reach all parts of the globe, especially developed countries in the Americas and Europe, and this global presence of the company has been a driver of not only its profits, but also its brand value over an extensive period of time.

(Source – Lazard)

Business operations of Lazard are correlated with the underlying macro-economic condition and the market cycle, which is true for all investment management companies. Therefore, one of the core objectives of the company is to participate in the expected growth of the industry, especially with the expected rebound of the European region. In addition, emerging markets provide a robust growth opportunity for Lazard, as this segment is far less penetrated than other developed markets.

Distributing wealth to its shareholders remains a core objective of the company management, which is evident by the recent share repurchases at depressed prices. The company is focused on building on its dividend payments as well.

Industry analysis, future outlook, and financial statements evaluation

Investment management companies are heavily reliant on the investment management industry, and industry-wide metrics drive revenues and profits of these companies naturally. Therefore, a thorough understanding of the investment management industry is required as a first step of the analysis to determine a fair value estimate for Lazard.

With a view of making this segment of the analysis more productive, I will discuss macro-economic indicators and facts along with the impact of those developments on Lazard’s future. The historical financial performance of Lazard will be discussed where appropriate to provide more color on how the prevailing macro-economic condition impacts Lazard’s earnings.

Possibility of margin compression

Profit margins of investment management companies will come under a massive pressure as passive investments are gaining traction across borders. These passive investment products cost considerably low to investors, which is one reason for the growing popularity of these products. On the other hand, there are various other developments that are lining up to eat into investment managers’ profits this year.

Along with the rise of low-cost index funds and other passive investment vehicles, actively managed funds were forced to bring down their fees, which can be identified by studying the below chart.

(Source – Bloomberg)

Technological advancements related to the investment management industry is one such development that is set to compress margins of investment management firms. For example, the growth of robot advisors is an ominous sign for industry leaders, as this requires traditional investment management firms to focus more on developing high-tech platforms to ensure new comers don’t grab a piece of their pie. On the other hand, cybersecurity has been a major theme of discussion throughout 2018, and investment management firms will have to invest billions of dollars to ensure clients’ data are safe from hackers. Expenses related to technological improvements will drive operating costs higher, resulting in margin compression.

Lazard’s net profit margin has declined over the last couple of years, and despite a recovery more recently, I believe margins will continue to remain under pressure and probably decline in the next 5 years. The industry-wide developments are pointing toward margin compression across all investment management companies.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Another factor that might lead to margin compression is the possibility of a global economic slowdown. As apparent from the above graph, profit margins of Lazard bottomed out during the financial crisis. This is consistent with the theory that investment management firms become less profitable when crises hit economies. Even though we might be far away from another economic crisis, global economic growth is slowing down for sure, which is posing a threat to the investment management industry.

The possibility of a recession hitting the U.S. in 2019 is estimated to be 19% by BlackRock, but this increases drastically in 2020 and beyond.

(Source – BlackRock)

Growth in the number of mergers & acquisitions

Even though the number of mergers & acquisitions completed in 2018 was lower than that of 2017 and 2016, M&A activities in 2019 are still expected to remain strong.

(Source – IMAA)

I believe the highest growth rate in M&A activities will be seen in emerging regions, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Over the last several years, M&A activities have soared in this region, and as large companies in this region are seeking inorganic growth opportunities, M&A activities in this region will continue to grow in the future.

(Source – IMAA)

Growth in M&A activities will benefit Lazard immensely, as the company has a strong position in the global financial advisory market. In fact, the company has been involved in some of the largest M&A transactions completed in the recent past.

Lazard earns more than 50% of its total revenue from the financial advisory business, and the company should look for openings in emerging as well as developed markets for potential business opportunities.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Over the last several years, Lazard has spent millions of dollars in building the infrastructure and network required to become a top advisor of M&A transactions across the world. In my opinion, this serves as a possible catalyst to unlock value in the future.

(Source – Investor presentation)

Interest rate hikes

Despite the Fed turning dovish in January, the risk of more interest rate hikes remains at large. Even though the U.S. economy is expected to slowdown in 2019, macro-economic indicators such as the unemployment rate, jobs growth and inflation are all indicating continued growth in the U.S. economy, which might prompt the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to tighten the monetary policy further.

However, economic growth forecast for the European region was slashed last week, and the Reserve Bank of Australia hinted at possible rate cuts in 2019 as the economy is slowing down.

Monetary policy decisions will play a key role in determining the profitability of investment management companies, as Assets Under Management (AUM) tends to decline when interest rates rise. The primary reason behind this is the dependency of investment management firms on equity related strategies. As equity market performance and interest rates are negatively correlated, it is natural to see capital outflows when interest rates are on the rise.

Close to two thirds of Lazard’s AUM is focused on equity strategies, which makes the investment management segment of Lazard highly vulnerable to interest rate hikes on a global basis. Even though the company has taken a few measures to diversify into other asset classes, achieving an acceptable level of diversification in its investment management portfolio seems a distant reality.

(Source – Lazard)

While the high concentration on equity strategies poses a risk, if economic growth remains robust in 2019, Lazard would be able to provide strong returns to its investors which might result in organic and inorganic growth of AUM.

The macro-economic environment is giving mixed signals regarding the future outlook of financial advisory and investment management firms including Lazard.

Dividends & share repurchases

Lazard has maintained its policy of declaring a quarterly dividend since 2006, and dividend payments have grown over the years in line with company earnings.

Dividend growth

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Paying regular dividends is an indication of the management’s continued commitment to distribute wealth to company shareholders, but dividend investors would be more delighted to see that dividend payments are growing as the company grows, which would significantly improve the yield-on-cost in the future.

There is an interesting development related to dividend payments of Lazard, which has been developing over the last 3 years. A closer look at Lazard’s dividend payments reveals that the company has paid a special cash dividend in February each year, for the last 3 years.

This year, Lazard announced a special dividend of $0.50 per share, which is well below the special cash dividend paid last year, but the management highlighted its plan to accelerate the share repurchase program, so the cut in the special cash dividend does not negatively impact the distributions to shareholders.

“Taking into account shareholder feedback, we are allocating significantly more capital to share repurchases, leading to a reduction in the levels of our extra cash dividend at year-end.” – Evan Russo, Chief Financial Officer

Lazard has been able to cover its cash dividends and share repurchases through Free Cash Flow (FCF) on most occasions, and despite the failure to cover shareholder distributions in the last year, this does not raise any concerns over Lazard’s ability to continue distributing wealth to its shareholders, as the company is generating sufficient FCF on a consistent basis, and has a cash balance in excess of a billion dollars.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

While Lazard’s above 4% yield at the current market price should attract dividend investors, understanding where Lazard stands from a valuation perspective is vital to ensure investors do not end up paying a high price to acquire the dividend yield, which might result in pain from capital losses.

Valuation

Lazard is trading well below its 5-year average earnings multiples, which is a clear indication of the pessimistic investor sentiment toward Lazard’s future prospects. Similar sized investment advisory and investment management companies are expected to trade at comparable multiples, and a significant deviation from the average industry earnings multiples provides reason for further research.

(Source – Morningstar)

The primary reason for Lazard to trade below its historical average multiples is the expected industry-wide headwinds of the asset management industry. It is no secret that investment management firms perform well when global economies are expanding and vice versa, which has prompted investors to dump Lazard along with other asset management companies.

In order to value Lazard and estimate a fair value, I have used a combination of two models, which in my opinion provides a more conservative fair value estimate, rather than using a multiples approach to value Lazard.

I have used an excess return model to arrive at an absolute fair value estimate for Lazard.

Major inputs used in the calculation are:

Return on Equity (ROE) of 30% in the next 5 years, and 23% in perpetuity. Retention ratio of 55% in the next 5 years, and 25% in perpetuity. Growth rate of 2% in perpetuity. Cost of equity of 10.9% in the next 5 years, and 8.5% in perpetuity.

Despite expected industry-wide headwinds, I believe Lazard’s ROE will not deteriorate, partly supported by its share repurchase program.

(Source - Author's calculations)

Based on these assumptions, I arrive at a fair value estimate of $34.67 for Lazard. From a multiples perspective, I believe Lazard should begin converging with its 5-year average earnings multiples. Even though Lazard’s asset management business would be hurt if economic growth stalls, Lazard would still be able to generate revenues from its financial advisory business. This diversification aspect warrants Lazard to trade at a P/E of close to 12, as the restructuring business of the company will also take off if economic growth continues to stall for some time.

Based on these assumptions, fair value estimate of Lazard is calculated as a combination of the two techniques discussed.

Weight Weighted fair value estimate Fair value estimate from earnings multiples $49.92 50% $24.96 Fair value estimate from excess returns method $34.67 50% $17.34 Weighted average fair value estimate $42.3

(Source - Author's calculations)

My fair value estimate of $42.3 represents an upside of 9% from the current market price, and coupled with a dividend yield of above 4%, this presents investors with an opportunity to invest for income with limited downside potential.

Risks & challenges

The major risk of investing in Lazard is its dependence on global economic growth. A global economic slowdown will lead to an equity market rout, which in return will hurt Lazard’s asset management business. On the other hand, M&A transactions will significantly decline if companies drawback their growth plans. A counter-argument is that the restructuring business will thrive when there are turbulent times in the global economy. Being one of the top advisors in the world for restructuring activities, Lazard would be able to offset some of the expected losses from the investment management and financial advisory business lines. However, restructuring activities will only gain momentum when economic activities remain subdued for a prolonged period of time, and hence, I do not expect Lazard to gain from such a phenomenon anytime soon, even if the economy enters a slowdown this year.

The U.S. economy has performed ever so strongly over the last decade, and has been on a strong footing in comparison to other developed and emerging countries alike. Lazard’s global reach has resulted in its asset management business being exposed to almost all regions of the world, and strategies based on U.S. equities account for only a small portion of Lazard’s AUM. If the U.S. economy continues to expand and its protectionism policies continue to hurt other parts of the world, Lazard will fail to deliver an acceptable level of return to its clients, resulting in capital outflows.

Rising interest rates remain another risk for Lazard’s operations, which was discussed earlier in the industry analysis segment.

Conclusion

Lazard has a diversified mix of revenue, which will come handy in the future as industry-wide headwinds take the center stage. The rich history of dividends and dividend hikes present investors an attractive opportunity to invest for income, and more importantly, shares are trading with a 10% upside. Lazard is the perfect fit for a dividend investor, but not so much for a growth investor trying to beat the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.