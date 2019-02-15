Ardea Waits For Higher Metal Prices

Ardea Resources (OTCPK:ARRRF)

Featured In: July 2017

Average Cost per Share: A$0.73

Current Market Price (Feb 12, 2019): A$0.50

We’ve owned Ardea shares for roughly 18 months and it remains the partnership’s only cobalt-focused investment. Ardea is advancing its massive Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project ("GNCP") in Western Australia. It was a busy 2018 for the company with multiple positive developments throughout the year. However, the ARL share price was crushed due to a cobalt price that plunged 53% over the course of 2018. The share price seems to have bottomed out in the 50-cent range and the company is sitting on a healthy cash position of A$12.2m as of December 31st, 2018.

There have been a couple significant developments at the GNCP since I last wrote about the company. In early October, Ardea announced the following drill results from the Pamela Jean Deeps orebody which likely would be mined first in any GNCP production scenario.

Source: ARL news release on Oct. 8, 2018

Aside from the impressively high grades, these results are significant as they confirm that the base of Pamela Jean is “funnel-shaped” and penetrates up to 165m below surface. With continuous mineralization to depth, this geometry fortuitously mimics the open pit design parameters in the recent scoping study. Much of this high-grade mineralization was considered waste up until this drill program and will now be incorporated into the mine plan. This lowers the strip ratio and will likely increase the overall head grade from Pamela Jean Deeps.

In late October, the company’s executive chair Katrina Law announced that “The pilot plant trial has demonstrated that a high-quality product can be produced from the ore at Goongarrie and this will be critical during our current search for a strategic partner and potential off-takers. The samples we have produced will now be sent to interested parties for evaluation.” I’ve included below a visual of the cobalt sulphate crystals produced by the pilot plant. The availability of product samples will go a long way in advancing strategic partner discussions.

Source: ARL news release on Oct. 31, 2018

An update of the resource estimate at the GNCP is targeted for completion in early 2019. This will include the 47,239m of new drilling completed by Ardea in 2018. The company is currently awaiting the final drill assays from this program. A strong structural control on mineralization was recognized in 2018 drilling, which will allow more appropriate resource block sizes to be used for selective high-grade mining. The resource will also include variably mineralized carbonate saprock to be used for neutralizing free acid after leaching the ore, which will provide additional nickel and cobalt credits.

Ardea continues discussions with interested funding parties and will seek to obtain the best outcome for shareholders. Once the strategic partner funding is in place, the recent programs can be quickly expanded to the full feasibility level. Given that a partner has not yet been announced, the Definitive Feasibility Study has been delayed into 2020. I’ve confirmed with management that the strategic partner will be appointed sometime in 2019 and that the company will not have to raise money in the meantime thanks to the healthy working capital position.

In late November, Ardea announced an increased focus on gold and nickel sulphide exploration at company-owned prospects near the GNCP in Western Australia. This announcement gave me pause as I believe the company should conserve its working capital for the GNCP. However, management has assured me that the exploration budget for the next six months is a modest A$1m.

This gold exploration effort will focus on the company’s Mt. Zephyr tenement. A first-pass drill program commenced in early February targeting the Jones Area A, Paul’s Find, Dunn’s North, and Dunn’s Line prospects. Jones Area A is a Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide target with distinct geological similarities to Mt. Windarra. The other three are gold-focused. Dunn’s North and Paul’s Find are newly generated targets by Ardea’s exploration team. Dunn’s Line is a historic gold mining center with limited modern exploration. Drill results for each of these should be announced in Q2 2019.

A two-phase program is also planned for Mt. Zephyr’s Gale prospect. This program will commence upon receipt of all necessary drill permits. Dr. Matt Painter, who is spearheading these exploration efforts, recently told me that he “would go as far to say that Gale is probably the strongest surface gold anomaly in the Eastern Goldfields, if not Australia, that is not associated with historic mining.” I expect the company to receive drill permits at Gale in the first half of 2019, so by the end of summer we should know whether Dr. Painter’s enthusiasm is warranted.

To conclude this update, I’ve provided below the milestones that Ardea shareholders should expect through year end 2019 at the GNCP as well as the company’s proximal assets in Western Australia and New South Wales:

Additional drill results @ GNCP by end Q1 2019

Updated reserve estimate @ GNCP by end Q1 2019

Initial scandium JORC resource @ GNCP by end Q1 2019

Referral to EPA for environmental permit @ GNCP by end Q1 2019

Resource estimate @ Lewis Ponds Project in NSW by end Q1 2019

Drill results from Jones Area A, Paul’s Find, Dunn’s Line, & Dunn’s North prospects @ Mt. Zephyr by end Q2 2019

Drill permits received for Gale prospect @ Mt. Zephyr by end Q2 2019

Drill results from Gale prospect @ Mt. Zephyr by end Q3 2019

Spin out of all NSW assets by end 2019

Drill results @ BTZ Gold Project (adjacent to GNCP) by end 2019

Strategic partner announced @ GNCP with concurrent financing by end 2019

At this point, Ardea should be thought of as a cashed-up optionality play dependent on the prices of cobalt and nickel. In recent years I’ve eschewed optionality investments, which require rising metal prices to render a given project economic. However I’ve made an exception for Ardea in order to provide the partnership leveraged exposure to cobalt and nickel – my two favorite battery metals.

At its current share price, Ardea has a fully-diluted enterprise value of just under A$51m factoring in the company’s healthy cash position. This looks attractive relative to the A$50m spent at the GNCP by Vale and Heron between 2005-2009, and the roughly A$15m that has been put into the ground by Ardea in the past three years.

When the prices of battery metals begin a new up leg, the ARL share price could double or triple in short order like we saw in 2017. However, it should be understood that at current metal prices the GNCP is sub economic. Value creation through gold exploration drilling at Mt. Zephyr and the spin out of the company’s NSW assets (including Lewis Ponds) is certainly possible. However, out of conservatism, it is best not to factor in any value from these assets for the time being.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARRRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.