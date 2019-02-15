Does America Believe In Free Enterprise?

There is room for optimism that President Trump will see that forcing China to embrace free enterprise more fully is not necessarily in America’s best interests.

For a very long time, it has been an unchallenged tenet of American policy that free enterprise is superior to government-backed enterprise because the market is a better arbiter of efficiency than government panjandrums (read “elites”) are. And that tenet was reinforced by the failure of the Soviet Union and its central planning regime, as well as by China's success after adopting Deng's pro-market reforms 40 years ago.

But right now, both the left and the right in America are challenging that fundamental tenet. The left knows it is doing that. The right is sleepwalking into it.

The left is easy to see. The Green New Deal, the darling of the press, is likely nothing more and nothing less than an instigator of class warfare and the benefits of central planning. That Democrats in Congress and running for President are afraid to criticize it shows that the declaration has power and popularity—though for how long, cannot yet be known.

On the right, the Trump Administration has been picking industrial winners and losers almost since Day 1. But the seriousness of the right’s new position against free enterprise has awkwardly become the central stumbling lock in trade negotiations with China.

How so? By the back door. If you believed in the efficiency of free enterprise and its ultimate ability to prevail over central planning, as America did after the fall of the Soviet Union, then you would say about Chinese government support for industries that it ultimately will lead to inefficiency and therefore will fail in the marketplace. The Soviet union would be Exhibit A and the success of China following Deng’s opening up to capitalism 40 years ago would be Exhibit B.

Indeed, many commentators both inside China and outside, criticize China’s recent increased government involvement in business on the ground that it will lead to stultification and inefficiency. See my Seeking Alpha commentary from December 2018 for a few examples. But U.S. trade envoy Robert Lighthizer and his ilk are demanding that China cease its subsidies and become more free enterprise-oriented as a condition of trade peace.

What a curious turn of events! America Republicans, desiring to weaken China, are demanding that China adopt policies that American Republicans have, for many decades, embraced as creating economic growth and productivity. If America still believes in the efficacy of free enterprise, we are seeking to strengthen China! Or have we all become Marxists, whether in the closet or in the open?

In my December article, I noted this aspect of Chinese policies possibly being the stumbling black to an agreement. And I suggested that the Administration’s hard liners would pursue the strange course that I have described. I said then that I was optimistic that President Trump would see the issue more realistically and would step in to create a deal that did not force China to restructure its economy.

Today I do not know what will happen, but I still think a deal is more likely than not, though is may take a bit longer to achieve. The strength of the global economy depends on the U.S. and China reaching a deal on trade. And it therefore is the single most important factor in the likely medium term for the U.S. stock market.

The antipathy of the Trump Administration—and of the American right more generally—to China’s ambitions will remain in any event. Manichaeism is alive and well. Those of us who think there is a great deal of room between the terms “friend” and “foe” may well be in the minority.

In my December article, I Puckishly suggested that a deal might come at the Chinese New Year—February 5—because it ushered in the Year of the Pig, and pigs get slaughtered. The year of the pig is with us some days now, but the adage remains, “pigs get slaughtered”. It is true in investing and it is true in international relations.

Let’s return to our fundamental belief in free enterprise and the power of democratic markets to pick winners. We have never actually believed in that with any purity because America subsidizes so many things (to pretend otherwise is just hypocrisy)—and markets do need regulation. But still, we should reject the Marxist hypothesis, regardless of whether it is banging on our front door or trying to sneak in through the back.

The global economy drives the equity market, even in the U.S. Open trade creates economic benefits for all over the long term, and, because stock markets seek to determine long-term trends, a more constricted global market today causes a lower valuation for equities going forward. The market is not perfect, but it does seek to account for whatever is knowable. The difference between a vibrant global marketplace and a pallid one is many percentage points of return. Therefore watch the trend carefully. Either kind of Marxism/authoritarianism is dangerous to our economic health.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.