Construction Well Underway At Excelsior's Gunnison Project

Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF)

Featured In: July 2016

Average Cost per Share: C$0.24

Current Market Price (Feb 12, 2019): C$0.80

We’ve owned Excelsior shares since mid-2014, with an average cost basis of C$0.24. Despite a couple of very significant developments, the company’s share price remains largely flat since I last wrote about the company in August. A struggling copper price due to a strengthening US dollar and growing anxiety over the Trump/China trade war has not helped matters. While this has no doubt been frustrating, MIN shareholders must have faith that the share price will take care of itself as long as Excelsior management continues to deliver on expected milestones.

We’ll first start with a review of recent developments before moving onto valuation. By far the most significant was the announcement on October 5th that the company had come to a settlement with the parties appealing Excelsior’s UIC permit. (For those not following the story closely, the UIC permit was the final permit necessary for Excelsior to commence construction at Gunnison.)

The company’s Oct 5th press release states that “The Agreement provides for additional monitoring wells and certain other matters. The Agreement does not take the place of the extensive protective measures, monitoring and reporting requirements of the Federal EPA UIC Permit and the State ADEQ Aquifer Protection Permit. However, it does provide for additional items that are a benefit to local stakeholders.”

Subsequent discussions with management revealed that the company agreed to nine additional monitoring wells which cost roughly $150k apiece. Two of these have already been completed with a third one underway. The remaining six wells won’t need to be drilled for at least six years.

Another concession is that the company has agreed to be more sensitive to the “light pollution” that comes with overnight drilling of the Gunnison wellfield. The company is still allowed to drill overnight but have agreed to point the floodlights away from the town of Dragoon.

These concessions are more than reasonable and the company made the right decision in coming to this compromise. I applaud management for working collaboratively with the petitioners to come to a swift settlement. It is rare indeed to see an environmental appeal settled within 90 days of first being lodged.

On October 31st, the company announced a US$75m construction financing package with Triple Flag Mine Financing – a subsidiary of Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. While the company’s ability to raise construction financing was never in doubt once the final UIC permit was granted, the party and structure of the deal was a mystery until the very end. I’m sure the company had at least half a dozen financing solutions to choose from. As a shareholder, I am pleased with the structure of the Triple Flag deal.

The package consists of a US$65 million copper metal stream and a concurrent US$10 million private placement (which has since closed). The stream stipulates that Excelsior will sell to Triple Flag the below percentages of refined copper at a price equal to 25% of the copper spot price. (Remember that Gunnison is expected to ramp up over three different stages, though the company has hinted that Stage 2 might be skipped pending market conditions.)

Source: MIN news release on Oct. 31, 2018

Importantly, the stream is not subject to interest payments and is unsecured, allowing for future project debt financing (if necessary) to expand the project production capacity up to the targeted 125 million pounds per year. The agreement also provides an option for Triple Flag to provide an additional US$65 million in funding for the second/third stage expansion of the Gunnison Copper Project. Excelsior preserves the right to buy-down 50% of the stream at any time.

This package was structured in a way to avoid upfront share dilution and in this respect it was successful. The stream will have a drag on Gunnison’s economics, however the project is robust enough to more than support the payments due to Triple Flag. On November 30th, the company announced closing of the financing package and also that Greenstone Resources (Excelsior’s largest shareholder at 48.5%) had decided to exercise its pro-rata right to acquire US$9.443 million in shares at C$0.95 per share.

In a further sign of confidence in the project and Excelsior management, the well-respected Altius Royalty Corporation announced less than a week later that it would be paying Excelsior C$5m in return for an additional gross revenue royalty. Combined with the GRRs that Altius previously acquired, Altius now holds a 1.625% GRR on the Gunnison Copper Project while Plant Capacity is less than 75 million lbs of copper per annum and 1.5% while the Plant Capacity is greater than or equal to 75 million lbs of copper per annum.

Between the US$75m stream & placement with Triple Flag, the US$9.443m pro-rata exercise with Greenstone, and the C$5m GRR payment from Altius, Excelsior now has more than enough funding to complete Stage 1 construction – with a healthy working capital cushion to boot. All told, the company has just over US$100m while the initial capex at Gunnison is projected to cost between US$50-60m.

Sure enough, on December 4th, the company announced that construction had officially commenced at Gunnison. There are currently five drill rigs turning on site and “63 wells, including 41 production wells and 22 compliance wells, totaling approximately 82,000 feet will be completed” in Q2 of this year. First copper production is expected in Q4 2019, while nameplate Stage 1 production should be achieved in H1 2020 if all goes to plan.

Let’s move on to the company’s valuation where we now must account for the effect of the Triple Flag stream on project economics. This can be done in numerous ways; my preference is to account for the stream by discounting the copper price payable to Excelsior. Given that the company must sell 16.5% of annual production to Triple Flag at a 75% discount to spot, this is equivalent to the company taking a 12.375% price discount for all of its production (16.5% x 75% = 12.375%). In other words, we can pretend the stream doesn’t exist as long as we discount our copper price assumption by 12.375%.

Discounting the current copper price of $2.80 by this number gives us an effective copper price of $2.45 per pound. We’ll drop this to $2.25 and assume the non-acid plant scenario out of conservatism. As seen in the feasibility study’s sensitivity analysis provided below, this results in an after-tax NPV of US$405m (or C$537m at current exchange rates).

Source: MIN feasibility study

Of course, Gunnison is not in production and as such should not be valued at 100% of after-tax NPV. I typically use a discount of 50% for fully-financed projects that are under construction to account for execution risk. This 50% discount suggests a fair value of C$268m at $2.25 copper in the non-acid scenario. Including the C$133m in cash that Excelsior has on hand, this suggests a C$1.58 share price given the company’s fully diluted share count of 254m ($401m / 254m shares). Or 96% upside from the current share price of C$0.80.

Keep in mind that the above calculation is aggressively conservative for a few reasons. First, we assume that the stream with Triple Flag remains at 16.5% of production for life of mine when in reality it will drop to 3.5% by stage 3. Second, the feasibility study assumes that MIN expands production to Stage 2 and Stage 3 funded entirely by equity. This no longer seems likely given that there is currently no debt component to Gunnison’s project financing. Third, we assume life of mine copper prices of $2.80 per pound. This may be accurate for the next year or two, but copper supply/demand fundamentals suggest that the metal will priced higher than $3 for the significant majority of Gunnison’s 24-year mine life. Finally, the feasibility study does not account for the recent cut in the US corporate tax rate to 21%.

I’ve included below the catalysts that MIN shareholders can expect over the coming months and years.

Drilling of production wellfield completed by end Q2 2019

First copper production @ Gunnison by end Q4 2019

Stage 1 nameplate production achieved (25m pounds per annum) by end Q2 2020

Break ground on Stage 3 expansion by end Q2 2022

Stage 3 nameplate production achieved (125m pounds per annum) by end 2024

If there is one weakness to this story, it is the lack of substantial news flow over the next 6-9 months. In the meantime, the MIN share price will be largely beholden to fluctuations in the copper price. However, if management executes on the above milestones, we should see a substantial re-rating in the coming 12-18 months. As soon as Excelsior successfully reaches Stage 1 nameplate production, investors will begin valuing the project at or near 100% of after-tax NPV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXMGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.