Shareholders Are Reaping The Rewards From Taitron's Strategic Shift

This is a micro-cap stock that is thinly traded and is not suitable for every investor.

As I was searching the stock universe on the hunt for investments, I came across Taitron Components, Inc. (TAIT). TAIT caught my attention due to its current P/B and P/E ratios and the fact that it has no debt. The company is a micro-cap stock with a market cap of around $11m. After a preliminary sniff-test of TAIT's previous SEC filings, I decided to conduct a more in-depth analysis. Below are the takeaways from my research.

TAIT is a supplier of Original Designed and Manufactured ("ODM") services and distributor of both ODM and brand name electronic components. The ODM side focuses on providing customers with "value-added engineering and turn-key solutions" while the distribution side is marketed as a warehouse superstore with an in-depth focus on discrete semiconductors, passive and optoelectronic components". (Business overview can be found here). The firm was founded and incorporated in California in 1989 by the current Director and Chairman of the Board Tzu Sheng Ku and current President, CEO, and Director Stewart Wang.

Until 2016, TAIT was in the declining stage of its business cycle. Before then, the company's core strategy focused on the distribution business. This strategy required TAIT to maintain a substantial inventory of electronic components in order to fill customer orders immediately from stock held in inventory. But demand for discrete semiconductors in the U.S. was in decline causing a corresponding decline in TAIT sales. As a result, management was forced to increase inventory reserves to reflect product discounting and slow-moving and excess inventory.

Then, starting in 2016, management pivoted TAIT away from the superstore strategy and focused more towards the ODM service business. This change in course ultimately proved to be the right decision. Since its 2015 nadir, TAIT has experienced increased activity from the ODM business helping restore the company back to growth.

Accompanying the pivot in strategy, management decided to substantially increase inventory reserves in effort to better align inventory levels with its new focus on ODM services. Therefore, in 2016, TAIT reported a $3.64m inventory obsolescence charge against cost of goods sold. By doing so, management removed a material portion of slow-moving and obsolete inventory from its balance sheet, thereby forestalling the need for future obsolescence charges that were incessant for TAIT previously.

Since reporting the 2016 charge, management continues to right-size inventory levels using additional write-offs, albeit at a dramatically reduced amount than before the shift in strategy and by slowing inventory purchases. These steps have placed TAIT's inventory levels in much better shape than they were 3 years ago and at a more suitable level on a go-forward basis.

As a result of the business changes made by management in 2016, TAIT is now experiencing increasing sales and improving margins; both of which have restored the firm to profitability.

TAIT's Board is also creating value for its shareholders. TAIT generates ample free cash flow, and recently, the company decided to use a portion of it to pay off the remaining balance of its outstanding debt. The company also decided to use its excess capital to pay a dividend. The company began paying a quarterly $.025 per share dividend in 2016 and has since raised it to $.03 per share. Currently, the yield sits at approximately 6%. As a result of these steps, the stock price has gained appreciably over the last two and one-half years.

TAIT may also have undervalued property on its books. Currently, TAIT owns 4 properties located in U.S., Mexico, Taiwan, and China. The Mexico property is currently up for sale. Of the $7.7m of PP&E on TAIT's balance sheet (excluding depreciation), land and buildings account for $6.4m. For example, TAIT's headquarters and warehouse facility (pictured below) were purchased in 1999 for $3.3m. This property is carried at cost, but, in all likelihood, has appreciated, if not substantially appreciated, in value since the firm purchased it. This is something to keep in mind when determining valuation.

Given the momentum in TAIT's underlying business, management's efforts to create shareholder value and the probability of undervalued assets on the books - I believe TAIT could be a worthwhile investment.

There are, however, some additional factors that should be noted and considered when assessing whether to invest in TAIT. These issues include: management's decision to provide sparsely detailed SEC filings and not to host conference calls; the common stock is thinly traded; TAIT's business is mature if not declining; given the on-going trade dispute, the potential for a business disruption due to TAIT's reliance on China product sourcing and product development; 2 customers make up a large portion of sales; and there is no margin of safety at the current price. As to the last point, I would prefer to see the shares trading somewhere around $1.65 or below before making an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TAIT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.