Sama Resources: Drilling Underway In Ivory Coast

Sama Resources (OTCPK:LNZCF)

Featured In: January 2018

Average Cost per Share: C$0.11

Current Market Price (Feb 12, 2019): C$0.27

The partnership first initiated a position in Sama Resources through a private placement in late 2016. Subsequent purchases have raised our average cost per share to C$0.11. The company is exploring for a world-class nickel sulphide deposit in the Ivory Coast alongside Robert Friedland’s private vehicle HPX. Importantly, Sama owns 24.7m shares of SRG Graphite (TSXV: SRG) which covers 30% of the Sama’s fully diluted market capitalization of C$70m. The company also has C$5m in cash, which should cover overhead into 2021.

While it took longer than expected, exploration drilling is finally underway at the company’s highly prospective land package in the Ivory Coast. On October 23rd, Sama and HPX announced that a 6000m drill program had commenced at the Yepleu prospect. The program is targeting semi-massive and massive polymetallic sulphide anomalies located between 600m and 900m from surface. Both an airborne HTEM survey and an EM survey powered by HPX’s proprietary Typhoon technology were conducted at Yepleu earlier in 2018 to guide the drill program. The announcement also stated that a Phase 2 Typhoon survey is planned over additional EM targets.

Source: SME news release on Nov. 15, 2018

On December 12th, Sama announced that the first hole had hit 36 meters of mineralized material starting at a depth of 536m and including a total of 10.75m of semi-massive sulphides. Readings from a Niton XRF Analyzer showed up to 5.18% Cu at a depth of 543m and up to 3.56% Ni at a depth of 569m. These grades are not economic at such a depth; however this is an encouraging result for the program’s very first drill hole as it hit the upper edge of the Typhoon EM target leaving the remaining bottom two-thirds and the center untested. The news release stipulated that the hole was at 776m and ongoing.

A month later, on January 8th, the company announced that a second deep exploration hole was underway roughly 3.1 kilometers southwest of the initial drill hole. Reading between the lines, this indicates that Sama and HPX were not thrilled with the remainder of the first hole – otherwise they would be drilling the second hole within a couple hundred meters of the first. This need not worry Sama shareholders as the company has dozens of other high priority targets to test on the property, and this initial drill program still has 4-5 holes left to be drilled.

For the second target, the Typhoon response begins at approximately 750m from surface, with a core at 950m, and appears to be open at depth. A SW-NE cross-section can be seen below showing the previous drill hole (YE29-556043) as well as the current hole (YE45-348721). Based on the turnaround time of the first hole, I would expect Sama to update the market on the outcome of hole #2 by the end of February.

Source: SME news release on Jan. 8, 2019

It is also worth touching on the status of SRG Graphite given Sama’s outsized ownership of the company. SRG Graphite is advancing the Lola Graphite Project in Guinea towards production. SRG is currently working on Lola’s Feasibility Study which should be complete in Q2 of this year.

In early October, SRG announced that the “fieldwork required for the feasibility study is either well under way or completed ahead of schedule or on time” and that “given the positive advancement of fieldwork, SRG management is confident in the timeline established”. A few weeks later, the company announced assays for 162 boreholes completed at the project since June 2018. Highlights from the drill program can be seen below. In terms of size and grade, this is undoubtedly a top tier graphite deposit.

Source: SRG Graphite news release on Oct. 18, 2018

In mid November, SRG announced that a metallurgical laboratory had been completed on site at the Lola Project. The news release explained that “the laboratory will serve many purposes such as small-scale graphite production to pursue business development…. training of the local technical workforce, and education of local communities about the project. The laboratory will also be used for sample preparation for exploration, geotechnical metallurgical testing and vendor tests, as well as further tests for process development.”

Two months later, on January 15th SRG announced that the metallurgical laboratory is now producing 95% graphite samples at various flake sizes. These flake samples are now being sent to prospective offtake partners to test. The company expects 1-2 offtake partners to be announced in the coming six months.

I’ve included below the catalysts that Sama shareholders can expect over the coming months. Given the company’s outsized ownership position in SRG Graphite, major milestones pending at Lola have been included as well.

Drill results from hole #2 @ Yepleu prospect by end Feb 2019

License renewed for Samapleu PR123 by end Q1 2019

Three new exploration licenses granted by end Q1 2019

Drill results (3800m) from infill program @ Samapleu by end Q1 2019

1-2 offtakes announced @ SRG’s Lola Project by end Q2 2019

Feasibility Study @ SRG’s Lola Project by end Q2 2019

Production decision @ SRG’s Lola Project by end Q2 2019

PEA announced for Samapleu open-pit operation by end 2019

EIS approval @ Samapleu by end 2019

Mining permit received @ SRG’s Lola Project by end 2019

First production @ SRG’s Lola Project by end 2020

The far and away biggest catalyst for Sama shareholders is the remaining 4-5 drill holes from the ongoing 6000m exploration program targeting deep nickel sulphide reservoirs. We can expect these results to continue to roll out into Q2 of this year. A discovery hole has the potential to transform the Sama story overnight.

With 240.5m shares fully diluted, Sama Resources has a market capitalization of roughly C$70m at the current share price. The company has an outsized working capital position of C$5m in cash and C$21m in shares of SRG Graphite (TSXV: SRG). Assuming that all options and warrants are exercised (which would add C$11.7m in working capital), this results in a fully diluted enterprise value of just C$32m. This to me is excellent speculative value given the ongoing drill program, the involvement of Robert Friedland, and the sheer size of the prize that HPX and Sama are chasing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNZCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.