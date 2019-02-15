U.S.-China Tech War, China's Technology Challenge, And The Huawei And 5G Threat (Video)

CR Ep 15: China's Technology Challenge

China technology sector faces significant challenges in expansion, and the spread of 5G in particular has faced global concerns over network security. Huawei embodies some of these issues.

The case of Huawei is a contentious one, and is related to U.S. concerns over China's ability to undermine American national security using 5G mobile network technology. China is moving ahead on the technology, and will soon roll the technology out nationally. The government has supported the development of 5G, recognizing that it will change the face and pace of life as we know it. The US government has been watching China’s development of 5G with grave concern, as China has already used its available technology to hack into both government and private sector networks. 5G networks would allow the Chinese to access data faster and more easily, if they own the networks.

Concern over China’s development of 5G has arisen during a trade war in which China’s entire Made in China 2025 program, which supported development of a variety of technologies, has been vilified. While to some extent, the current American administration has made an enemy of Chinese technology and trade under poor justification, concern over 5G is a real concern, especially coupled with other new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

5G technology promises to link up objects such as vehicles, factories, and machines at far greater speeds than they are currently linked. Using the technology, objects will be able to communicate with each other without human intervention. This is a technology that could make self-driving cars and smart factories even better. However, 5G is more susceptible to hacking than previous networks have been because it amps up connectivity, providing hackers with more targets to infiltrate and control. This could be potentially disastrous physically, economically, politically, or financially, as intelligent machines function in a malicious manner.

The US, wary of China’s lack of concern for US network security, has tried to halt China’s expansion of 5G in America. Government officials have asserted that control over 5G networks could result in industrial sabotage. The arrest of Meng Wanzhou -- daughter of billionaire Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei --in connection with US sanction violations and trading with Iran and alleged attempted theft of trade secrets from T-Mobile USA, has underlined US concern over Huawei's and China's control over 5G technologies. The US government is worried that Chinese hackers, perhaps working for the government, could insert a back door into telecom networks to allow the interception of all sorts of communications.

5G is a powerful technology that will greatly speed up upload and download speeds on mobile broadband networks. 5G networks will also help AI-enabled devices to gain speed and functionality, rendering these devices teachable and adding large amounts of new data to train the devices on. This could make any number of objects a target of attack, increasing the spaces in which hacking can occur. Delivery trucks, infrastructure, smart factories, and even smart homes and household electronics can be used maliciously. This is the reason that 5G should be treated as a system related to national security, and that any company providing technology for 5G should be closely screened and highly trusted.

The US response needs to be measured, however. While allowing foreign countries to control domestic telecommunications networks doesn't make sense when they can create security risks, the US needs to step up its own capabilities in areas like artificial intelligence and cloud computing in order to remain competitive. President Trump has announced an AI Initiative, which is a step in the right direction.

