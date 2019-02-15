Investment Strategy Statement - Faithful Steward Investing

In an effort to help Seeking Alpha readers sift through the diverse investment philosophies of our many authors, I am adding my Investment Strategy Statement to the mix. Indeed, I believe my guiding principles are highlighted in most of my articles, but here I can sum up my strategy in a clear and concise way for new readers.

I am not an investment professional. My interest in investing began over 30 years ago when I took a correspondence course to learn investing basics (there was no such thing as an online course back then). For many years, I did what most first-time investors do – I owned CDs and mutual funds. Over time I tried my hand at many other types of investment strategies but was eventually introduced to closed-end funds in 2008. I tried a mixed CEF/Dividend Growth Investing approach for a while, but finally settled fully into a CEF income strategy in 2011.

Investing Focus & Process

I believe closed-end funds provide a means to create a sort of “annuity”, spinning off income to meet needs in retirement. Done right, the income is perpetual and growing, with no need to sell shares from the principal (“zero draw-down”) to meet expenses. During the portfolio-building stage, CEFs are great compounding machines due to their high yields and low share prices.

Although my main focus is on CEFs, I also own a handful of other high-yielding investments: BDCs, REITs, and MLPs. These help boost income while diversifying across other investment strategies.

I evaluate funds based on how they diversify my portfolio and generate a minimum of 7% in distributions, then narrow it down to those that sell at a discount and have a negative 1-year z-score. I also look at how the distribution affects the NAV, how the fund compares to its peers, how well the distribution is covered by the fund, how well it compounds, and that it carries no more than one-third leverage.

My investing process is three-fold: diversify, rebalance, and compound. I look for funds covering a wide variety of asset classes, sectors, and strategies. Once I find what I’m looking for, I buy it and hold onto it (unless it eventually proves unworthy of a place in my portfolio). I rebalance my positions if they veer too far off their target sizes, taking gains and buying shares for cheap at opportune times while keeping my portfolio balanced and diverse. Rebalancing and reinvesting the distributions compound the number of shares I own, which grows both my portfolio and the income it generates. I have also incorporated high hurdles to trades to keep me from moving things around too much and becoming my own worst enemy.

Return Objectives & Risk Management

My goal is to generate at least 8% in income from my CEF portfolio. I don’t concern myself too much with the market value of my investments as long as the income keeps rolling in. Having compounded with CEFs for more than 10 years, my portfolio is now generating 10% of its value in income, even with a portion of it just sitting in cash.

Closed-end funds are a type of mutual fund, so risk is spread out over a large number of holdings within each fund. Owning a couple dozen funds further spreads the risk of the underlying holdings while also reducing the impact of distribution cuts to my portfolio. Rebalancing positions also helps mitigate risk while reducing portfolio volatility.

The biggest risk reducer is sticking to my plan. Panic selling is a loser’s game. I have come to trust the closed-end fund structure, so I know that when panic strikes the markets, the wheels won’t fall off the CEF strategy. Instead of sleepless nights, I buy more shares on the cheap. Those are the times that I look forward to a big boost to my CEF “annuity” income! While everyone around me weeping and wailing, I’m scooping up more shares and giving myself a raise. That’s so much more satisfying than nail-biting.

Summary

I invest for income with closed-end funds. My goal is to generate a minimum of 8% investment income while reinvesting, rebalancing, and compounding my diversified funds, no matter what the stock market is doing.

I hope this overview is helpful. For further reference, I cover my philosophy and strategy in much more detail in my How To book Perpetual Income With Closed-End Funds.

