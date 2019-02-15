February 2019 Outlook For NEO

Technical Analysis shows strong support and a bullish case for NEO against its BTC trading pair in the short- and long-term.

NEO has an important conference coming this weekend that could see announcements stoke new investor confidence.

NEO has dropped down from prices over $100 to just over $7; it's had a positive February, but that may be a correction from the large drop.

After hitting some of its worst form in 2018, NEO (NEO-USD) seems to be picking itself up from the ashes, as price has bounced nicely off its Q4 2018 lows. Part of what is driving excitement with this token is the launch of the 3rd version of the NEO network. Price action next week will depend on the outcome of the Seattle Devcon 2019 meet-up, where co-founders Da Hongfei and Eric Zhang are expected to make some important announcements.

Fundamental Outlook

Neo 3.0 is about to be launched, and details of the next phase of the development of the Neo network will be unveiled at the Devcon 2019 conference. The event takes place in Seattle on February 16, 2019. Expectations of the updates announcements have driven demand in NEO, pushing prices up in the short term.

The coin is down to a fraction of its all-time high. The "Chinese Ethereum" currently only boasts about 80 dApps, none of which have entered into mainstream use to boast the platform's capabilities. While NEO may see some upstream price pressure to push it up and correct its fall, the real value won't be seen until apps can cross into some kind of mainstream use, even if just in a crypto niche.

Technical Outlook

The analysis for NEO/BTC (BTC-USD) is going to start from the daily chart, as we seek to understand the latest price moves for this pair.

A compressed snapshot of the daily chart shows the following:

Price broke above the upper boundary of a symmetrical triangle that formed towards the end of January and the 1st week of February 2019. At 0.002297, price is presently at a resistance level which was last seen in January 2019. Above this resistance area, the next resistance lies at the 0.002403 mark. This is the site of previous price support that was seen in October and November 2018. This area was later broken by downward price movement in December as the entire market went into a bearish tailspin. This price level is therefore expected to reverse roles to become a future resistance area. To the downside, price support exists at 0.002297: a site where price previously found resistance in January 2019 but which was broken by the price action of the first trading days of this week.

NEO/BTC Weekly Chart: February 11, 2019

The daily chart is now magnified to display the key price levels very clearly.

NEO/BTC Daily Chart: February 11, 2019

What can we expect in terms of price action for NEO/BTC going forward?

Trade Scenario 1

It is possible that price action will continue to ride on the gains of last week and the first three trading days of this week to push above the existing resistance area at 0.002297. If price is able to break this resistance area with at least 3% penetration, then the next price target will be 0.002403. Please note: the price bars/candles may test this resistance level several times before making the push higher, if there is still buying momentum.

Trade Scenario 2

If the resistance level at 0.002297 holds firm and remains unbroken, we may see a brief price pullback to the downside price target at 0.002148. This may then open the door for some range trading between the 0.002148 price level as the floor, and the 0.002297 price area as the ceiling.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term and short term outlook of NEO/BTC is as follows:

Long-Term – bullish

Mid-term – bullish

Short term – neutral

This analysis was done on the weekly and daily charts, where price action typically takes several days or weeks to play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.