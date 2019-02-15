UPRO: Recession Ahead?

The ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:UPRO) is up 53.10% since Dec. 24, 2018, as the underlying benchmark S&P 500 has enjoyed a monstrous rally over the past several weeks. Regardless of a dovish Fed, recession fears are still present among market participants. This article assesses some of the main economic indicators to examine whether we are heading towards a recession, and consequently whether one should be holding exposure to UPRO.

Prospectus Review

The investment seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in financial instruments that ProShares Advisors believes, in combination, should produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. The top holdings of the fund, as shown below, indicate that the fund managers vastly use "swaps" derivatives to achieve the fund's objective. The annual net expense ratio of the ETF is 0.92%.

Risk Note: Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the fund to greater risks and may result in larger losses or smaller gains than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives. These risks include counterparty risk, liquidity risk, and increased correlation risk. When the fund uses derivatives, there may be imperfect correlation between the value of the reference assets underlying the derivative (e.g., the securities in the Index) and the derivative, which may prevent the fund from achieving its investment objective.

The reason why I have chosen this ETF distinctively is because it offers the highest possible leverage (x3) to the S&P 500 Index in comparison to other relevant ETFs. While "leverage" certainly increases the risk profile of the security, I believe this particular asset class is worth taking more risks on in exchange for potentially higher returns. Over the very long-term horizon, the trend for equity markets is always upwards. Hence, while presently it may not be a favorable time to invest in the S&P 500, whenever equity markets begin to recover, this particular ETF will offer one of the highest returns possible. Therefore, I believe this is a good ETF for investors to include in their radar for potential long-term investments. Moreover, according to data from ETFdb.com, this ETF has one of the highest average trading volumes (almost 6 million) in comparison to other ETFs that also offer leveraged long exposure to the S&P 500 Index. This lowers the liquidity risk profile of the ETF, allowing investors to buy and sell shares in the ETF more easily.

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Surveys

PMI indicators (for manufacturing and services) reflect business conditions, and are aggregated by surveying executives at over 400 companies. The PMI is based on five major survey areas: new orders, inventory levels, production, supplier deliveries, and employment. A reading above 50 indicates expansionary conditions, whereas a reading below 50 indicates contraction conditions.

While manufacturing PMI and services PMI have both mainly been on a declining trend over the past several months, they are still relatively strong and in expansion territory. The charts below exhibits the ISM manufacturing PMI and ISM services PMIs over the past five years.

Manufacturing PMI

Source: Trading Economics

Services PMI

Source: Trading Economics

The declining trend in both charts suggests that business conditions are deteriorating. However, both the manufacturing PMI and services PMI demonstrate how they had both touched much lower levels back in 2016, which had not been followed by a recession. Nevertheless, it is worth keeping an eye out on trends in the PMIs, because if they keep moving lower from here over the next few months, then whether or not it crosses below 50 and translates into a recession, the declining trend itself will be enough to trigger recession fears and curb stock market performance (and consequently UPRO).

Unemployment Rate

One of the most perplexing economic trends for stock market bears and recession anticipators has been the strength shown in the labor market. The past few "Employment Situation" reports have reflected very strong jobs growth and rising wages. Usually, when a recession is on the horizon, jobs market conditions are deteriorating, which tends to translate into lower consumer sentiment/spending, which then drags down business incomes and conditions, eventually spiraling down into a recession. Though the strength in labor markets has allowed the bulls to take over financial markets and continue to push equity prices higher.

Simultaneously, weekly jobless claims have also been on a rising trend lately, as shown in the chart below, which undermines the strength in the labor market.

Source: Trading Economics

Furthermore, while the unemployment rate is still close to historic lows, it has been rising over the past few months, from 3.7% back in November 2018, to the current level of 4%.

Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, recently stated:

Unemployment claims, the report every Thursday, have bottomed out and appear to be in a rising trend. And the unemployment rate now is above its 12-month moving average unemployment rate. And that's a necessary condition to be talking about potential recession.

Gundlach believes that a more reliable recession indicator would be if the unemployment rate crossed above the 36-month moving average, which is currently at 4.3%. Given that the current unemployment rate is 4% and is on a rising trend, it could very well cross above this moving average going forward. Hence this is another indicator to keep an eye on when making equity investment decisions, because if the unemployment rate continues to rise above its moving averages, then this would induce a spike in recession fears, which would be enough to curb the rally in the S&P 500.

Consumer Sentiment is Plummeting

While relatively strong jobs growth/wage growth has been emboldening the bulls, it is interesting to note that consumer sentiment has been on downward trend regardless of strength in the labor markets. The chart below demonstrates this declining trend.

Source: Trading Economics

The reason why this indicator is important is because it is a precursor for consumer spending/retail sales. Given that consumer spending contributes about 70% to US GDP, weakness in this area can certainly not be taken lightly.

In fact, the weakness in consumer sentiment is already hurting retail sales, as the latest reading for December 2018 sales came in at -1.2%, missing the 0.1% consensus estimate. This is especially concerning given that this is a holiday season during which retail sales are expected to be stronger. Therefore, regardless of strong jobs growth, consumer sentiment and retail sales are both reflecting economic weakness, which undermines the strength of corporate earnings going forward. If this negative trend in these indicators continues, then the chances of a recession will certainly be surging, and hence undermine the performance of the S&P 500.

U.S. Conference Board Leading Economic Indicator

While several economic indicators are reflecting a relatively mixed picture, one of the most important indicators to keep an eye on when monitoring economic conditions is the "Leading Economic Indicator" issued by the U.S. Conference Board. This indicator is an average of 10 individual economic indicators, which are listed below. The indicator has a better ability to reveal turning points in economic conditions than any single indicator on its own, and helps "smooth out some of the volatility of individual components".

While during strong economic conditions this indicator moves upwards, when inflection points occur, they usually reflect a harbinger for an upcoming recession. On average, a recession usually follows by about 13 months after a turning point in the indicator.

In fact, this indicator had actually peaked in September 2018 at 111.9. In October, the indicator fell by 0.3, and then rose by 0.2 in November and declined by 0.1 in December. It currently stands at 111.7. The reading for January will be released on Feb. 21, 2019. Investors should pay extra attention to this reading to determine whether the recent slide was a temporary turning point, or whether it continues to plummet, which would increase the likelihood that September 2018 indeed marked an inflection point, and that a recession is now approaching. If the latter occurs, then it would not be advisable for long-term investors to continue holding exposure to the S&P 500 and UPRO.

Spreads on High-Yield Debt

Another important indicator of an upcoming recession is the spreads between junk bond yields and Treasury yields. Extreme widening in such spreads usually reflects worsening economic conditions ahead. In December 2018, we indeed witnessed considerable widening in junk bond spreads, which touched 5.44 at its peak.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

The spread has since fallen back lower, currently at 4.12, which has eased recession fears. However, investors should certainly pay attention to this indicator as well, as it reflects economic conditions and could also help foresee an upcoming recession. In fact, in one of my recent articles, I have discussed the concerning conditions in the high-yield debt market, and could lead to higher yield spreads again going forward. If spreads do continue to widen, it would be advisable for investors to cut exposure to the S&P 500 and UPRO.

Bottom Line

UPRO has been rallying strongly amid a dovish Fed, which has eased recession concerns somewhat. However, while certain indicators are sending mixed signals, other indicators are already starting to show increased likelihood of worse economic conditions, and even a potential recession ahead. I would strongly advise long-term investors to keep the indicators mentioned in this article under their radar in order to make more informed investment decisions when considering the S&P 500 index and UPRO. Given the weakening trends in several economic indicators, I do not recommend buying into the recent rally at present.

