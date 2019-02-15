EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Poised For Growth In 2019

The balance sheet has been strengthened via exercise of warrants and new debt facility, which should provide the support needed to launch key products.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) have risen by 13% since my Reader Inquiry article was published in April of last year. As a submission to Idea Lab (high conviction picks from ROTY members) by "kubuki" the stock pick sports a 77% gain.

With two product launches scheduled for this quarter (YUTIQ US launch just got underway a week ago), I'm thinking it's a good time to revisit and determine if there's a potential near- to medium-term opportunity to exploit.

Figure 1: EYPT daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: EYPT 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see that shares have essentially consolidated around the $2.50 mark for much of the time. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see a bit of accumulation coming into the stock (bodes well for prospects of near-term gains).

Overview

ROTY member kubuki called this one a "buy and hold," noting that the specialty ophthalmic firm had key partnerships with Bausch & Lomb in addition to Alimera Sciences. Other clues he pointed out that indicated this one could be a strong performer included the CEO's confidence in approval, commercialization plans already in place and funding secured ahead of time.

In my Reader Inquiry piece I touched on the following aspects of the story:

EyePoint came into being when ailing company pSivida announced the acquisition of Icon Bioscience and simultaneously entered into a financial agreement with EW Healthcare Partners (along with a third party investor) to receive equity investment of up to $60.5 million. Additionally, SWK Holdings Corporation agreed to provide a debt facility of up to $20 million. It was quite interesting that this funding was lined up ahead of time (institutional investors were obviously bullish on the company's prospects).

Product DEXYCU was being readied for commercial launch, having been approved for treating postoperative inflammation. It's administered as a single dose at the end of ocular surgery and significantly differentiated given it's the first long-acting intraocular product approved by the FDA for this indication. As for market opportunity, consider that over 4 million cataract surgeries are performed annually in the US. In its phase 3 study 60% of patients achieved total anterior chamber cell (ACC) clearance at post-surgical Day 8 versus 20% of those on placebo, with commonly occurring adverse events observed in 5% to 15% of patients. Dr. Cynthia Matossian, MD, FACS, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Matossian Eye Associates, noted that the drug would possibly eliminate the need for patients to be treated with steroid drops for up to 4 weeks post-surgery (often hard for them to stick to such regimens). Enhanced convenience is a strong value proposition.

Protection of intellectual property looked good, including two newly issued patents for DEXYCU with expiration in 2032 and 2034.

Another value driver mentioned was potential approval for Durasert, which the company believes is targeting an attractive opportunity considering that posterior segment uveitis is the third leading cause of blindness in the United States.

YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant 0.18 mg three-year micro-insert) for the treatment of noninfectious posterior segment uveitis also seemed like an interesting asset. As for market opportunity, I noted that posterior segment uveitis is thought to affect between 80,000 to 100,000 people in the United States- these patients are usually treated with systemic steroids which unfortunately lead to serious side effects and from there use of systemic immune suppressants or biologics (also associated with severe side effects and increased possibility risk of cancer). Therefore, an alternative treatment would be welcome.

Lastly, the management lineup appeared quite experienced and deep, especially for a company of this size. President and CEO Nancy Lurker served prior as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dario Paggiarino served prior as Executive Director of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Pfizer Global R&D.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's take a look at recent events to better determine how the bullish thesis has played out so far.

Recent Developments

In August the company announced appointment of David Price as CFO (served prior as CFO of Concordia International Corporation and as CFO of Bioventus). Flash forward to late November and the leadership team was again strengthened with the hiring of Ron Honig as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Company Secretary. Another key appointment that stuck out to me was in January of this year with David Guyer, M.D., joining the Board of Directors (currently serves as Executive Chairman of Ophthotech Corporation).

In September the stock surged after EyePoint announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (NYSE:CMS) approved transitional pass-through status and reimbursement through a C-code for DEXYCUTM (dexamethasone intraocular suspension, 9%). Keep in mind that 40% of patients who undergo cataract surgery are covered by Medicare Part B and drugs administered as part of this surgery can be covered under CMS pass-through payment (lasts for 3 years).

Figure 4: DEXYCU treatment leads to rapid reduction in inflammation at Day 3 through Day 30 (Source: corporate presentation)

In October the balance sheet was again strengthened with proceeds of $28.9 million received from exercise of warrants by EW Healthcare Partners, Rosalind Advisors, Inc., and another accredited investor (Second Tranche Investors). Such capital will aid greatly with planned product launches in the first half of 2019.

A couple weeks later the company announced great news with FDA approval of YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. Management guided for product launch in the first quarter of 2019 and noted that 24-month and 36-month patient follow up from the first phase 3 clinical study of YUTIQ was expected by the end of calendar year 2018 and in the first half of 2019, respectively. Additionally, a shorter-duration treatment for chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting posterior segments of the eye (also incorporates Durasert technology) is being developed with filing of application for approval expected in 2019. Management also guided for DEXYCU launch in the first half of 2019 (always important to follow up on guidance to see if management delivers on timelines that they projected).

Figure 5: Potential for DEXYCU to significantly change treatment paradigm (Source: corporate presentation)

In November the company followed the trend of many of its biotech peers by announcing a partnership in the Greater China territory with Ocumension Therapeutics. Specifically, the collaboration involves development and commercialization of YUTIQ and Eyepoint received $1.75 million upfront and remains eligible for up to $10 million in milestones (Ocumension will be developing the product in these territories at its own cost with Eyepoint solely responsible for supplying product for studies).

Lastly, in February the company announced initiation of commercial launch of YUTIQ in the US (delivering on management's projected timeline). The company also launched a program to aid patients in need of financial assistance, dubbed "EyePoint Assist."

Later Update: The company announced that it entered into a $60 million debt facility with CR Group to retire existing debt and help support product launches. Of the initial draw of $35 million, $23 million is being used to repay principal and costs related to secured term loan obtained from SWK Funding. The company can borrow $15 million more at its own discretion before June 30th and another $10 million before March 31, 2020 (made available based on sales milestones for YUTIQ and DEXYCU).

Other Information

For fiscal 2019 first quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $55.8 million. Revenue was negligible ($486,000), while operating expenses more than doubled to $14 million (due in part to initial investments in sales and marketing infrastructure). Net loss totaled $33.1 million, but keep in mind that non-operating expense totaled $19.6 million due to non-cash change in fair value of derivative liability and interest expense on the firm's term loan.

On the conference call, President and Chief Executive Officer Nancy Lurker highlighted important data for YUTIQ presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Congress. Specifically, 24-month efficacy and safety data in 120 patients showed much lower recurrence rate for YUTIQ randomized eyes versus sham (59.8% versus 97.6%, high statistical significance with p value less than 0.001). This further showcased YUTIQ's potential to decrease uveitic flares, as after two years 40% of patients on YUTIQ still had no disease recurrence versus 3% for sham patients (where standard of care was allowed). Additionally, only 16.1% of YUTIQ-treated eyes needed assistance of adjunctive intraocular injection medication for uveitic inflammation compared to 66.7% for sham-treated eyes. 27.6% of YUTIQ-treated eyes required assistance of adjunctive systemic steroids or immunosuppressants for uveitic inflammation compared to 50% for sham.

Figure 6: YUTIQ data supportive at multiple time points as patients much less likely to experience inflammation flares (Source: corporate presentation).

Regarding DEXYCU, data published in the Journal of Cataract & Refractive Surgery highlighted the similar safety and efficacy between the product and prednisolone acetate 1% ophthalmic drops for the treatment of inflammation post-cataract surgery. However, as noted before the significant differentiator was increased convenience for patients (68.7% of those treated with the study drug strongly agreed not having to use eye drops was very convenient).

As for future catalysts of note, each quarterly earnings update could move shares as we get incremental information on how launch efforts are faring. DEXYCU launch should occur in the near term as well.

For readers who are interested in digging deeper, I suggest listening to Key Opinion Leader presentations covering DEXCYU and YUTIQ (see here and here). Here were a few key takeaways for me:

DEXYCU is referred to as a "disruptive moment in ophthalmology" as drops have several inherent problems, including cost and compliance. We are reminded that the elderly population being targeted has difficulty using drops (my grandmother is among these) and Dr. Eric Donnenfeld predicts that in just a few years drops will cease to exist.

The importance of the launch of DEXYCU is highlighted as it presents the first time a medication is being offered to replace drops in cataract surgery (the first in a number of products in the pipeline to follow). As for the market opportunity, there are 4.4 million cataracts done in the US and 22 million done annually worldwide. This is a good play on aging of baby boomers and thus significant tailwinds exist (growth industry).

As for the importance of the C-code and its ability to promote innovation, it allows for swift uptake as medication is given to patient with no cost to surgery center, no cost to the surgeon and no cost to the patient. Keep in mind C-code lasts for 3 years and there is hope that it could be extended for a year or two after.

With regards to YUTIQ, note that uveitis patients typically have cycles of recurring inflammation in the eye or continued inflammation (lead to loss of structure in the eye, disrupt layers of the eye and can cause loss of vision). In many cases the condition is quite painful for the patient. Phase 3 data showed that YUTIQ extended inflammation control (observed via decreased recurrences). Importantly, this is accomplished in the clinic (patient has quick procedure in office and goes home as opposed to going to the operating room).

Management estimates there are 55,000 to 120,000 patients in the US with severe risk of blindness. YUTIQ allows for microdosing of corticosteroid over time without the peaks and valleys usually experienced with standard of care. Aside from convenience, another advantage of YUTIQ is that patients receive significantly less systemic exposure and have decreased need for local rescue medication.

As for institutional investors of note, Essex Woodlands Management owns over 41 million shares.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, it appears that management is taking the right steps to ensure successful product launches and execution in 2019. The balance sheet has been shored up, reimbursement codes are in place and data for YUTIQ adn DEXYCU support the notion that there is significant need for both products in the marketplace. At the same time, it could still take a couple quarters or more for the company to truly initiate the next stage of growth that pushes shares higher. Another question for the longer term investors is whether the company will be able to further monetize its Durasert and Verisome technologies.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position and patiently accumulating dips throughout 2019. The story might be more appealing to investors with a multi-year time frame.

The main risk here is disappointing launch or associated delays or setbacks, which would weigh on the stock price. Additional dilution in the medium term is always possible and significant competition for certain indications should be considered.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, cash position accounts for about 25% of the market capitalization and multiple approved products ($50 million or more sales potential for YUTIQ alone if being conservative) provides another layer of protection. In the event of a slow launch out of the gate shares could potentially head back to the $2 level or so.

For our purposes in ROTY, I plan to keep an eye on this one but would like to wait for initial launch numbers in coming quarters (could mean I miss out, but I prefer adopting a conservative stance).

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read my material and hope you found it to be helpful in some form or fashion. If you're willing, I look forward to interacting with you in the Comments Section. Whether bull, bear or simply a skeptic, we all typically have something worth saying and feedback (plus community-driven due diligence) is one of the reasons I enjoy writing. Have a good one!

