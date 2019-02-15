Putting CenturyLink's Crash Into Perspective

These days have not been kind to CenturyLink (CTL). Management, in the firm's fourth quarter press release for last year, shocked investors with news of a sizable dividend cut that sent the firm's shares spiraling lower and dashed investor confidence in the business. This leaves us now with a very interesting scenario: a large, viable company in an attractive industry that is trading at a low multiple, but one that when you dig deeper looks very much like it could be a value trap. In all, what this indicates is that CenturyLink presents investors with an opportunity for meaningful upside but absent major structural improvements, the long-term outlook for the firm cannot be described as anything less than dour.

Some bad news… and some good news

A lot of developments are happening right now concerning CenturyLink, but what really caught the market's attention in the firm's fourth quarter earnings release was the news that management has decided to cut the firm's distribution from $2.16 per share each year to just $1 per share. This sent shares plummeting to close down 13.1% on February 14th. To be fair to any investors who were caught by surprise, CenturyLink's share price hinted that a cut might be on the horizon. After all, the firm's implied yield, prior to the announcement, was a hefty 14.7%. The decline in both the dividend and share price has more or less right-sized the yield today at 7.8%, which is more in line major telecommunications firms today.

This change is obviously painful for investors, particularly those who have invested in the firm with the goal of achieving a reliable income stream. Fortunately, though, not everything about this situation is bad. As a result of the cut, management will see the amount allocated toward its dividend decline from $2.31 billion per year to just $1.07 billion. The rest, it appears, will be allocated toward debt reduction, with the goal by management being to reduce the firm's net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio from about 3.25 to 2.75. In the long run, this should create a healthier business (keeping all else the same).

*Taken from CenturyLink

In addition to management allocating the excess capital toward debt reduction, there was another development that arose that I found interesting: as you can see in the image above, management has provided shareholders with some guidance for what 2019 should look like. Free cash flow, for instance, is set to come out to between $3.1 billion and $3.4 billion. Adding back in the firm's planned capital expenditures, this translates to operating cash flow for the year of $6.9 billion. EBITDA, meanwhile, should range between $9 billion and $9.2 billion.

By itself, these figures look healthy and robust. They also indicate that shares could have some really attractive upside. Using forward results with today's market cap and net debt figures, this translates to an EV/EBITDA (EV meaning enterprise value) multiple on the firm of just 5.4. Its market cap/operating cash flow multiple, meanwhile, places us in deep value territory with a reading of just under 2. On a price/free cash flow basis, meanwhile, we're looking at a reading of 4.2.

But here's the really bad part

At first glance, CenturyLink looks to me like a fantastic long-term opportunity, but there's one problem that shareholders should keep in mind that helped to bring me back down to Earth with the firm's valuation: CenturyLink's operating history has left much to be desired. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you can see the path that both revenue and operating cash flow for the business has taken over time. Back in 2013, revenue stood at $18.095 billion, but over the ensuing years, this figure declined, dropping each year since then before hitting $17.47 billion in 2016. In 2017, this rose modestly to $17.66 billion, but that appears to be due at least in part to the completion of the firm's acquisition of Level 3 in November of that year. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, has followed a similar but even worse path, falling hard from $5.56 billion in 2013 to $3.88 billion last year.

*Created by Author

On a pro forma basis (factoring in the acquisition of Level 3 as though it stayed with the firm since the start of 2017) for CenturyLink's acquisition of Level 3, there hasn't been anything that is much better. Revenue in 2018 came in at $23.44 billion, down from $24.13 billion in 2017. This drop in sales even after purchasing Level 3 is disconcerting and suggests that broader structural issues might be at play.

One contributor to this change for the business appears to be its total broadband subscribers and total access lines. In the graph below, you can see that these figures have fallen precipitously in recent years, with total access lines dropping from over 13 million in 2013 to 10.28 million in 2017. In the fourth quarter of last year, the number of consumer broadband subscribers totaled 4.81, down from 4.84 million a quarter earlier and down 4.6% compared to the fourth quarter of the company's 2017 fiscal year when it reported 5.04 million consumer broadband subscribers.

*Created by Author

What this data goes on to illustrate is that irrespective of how much cash flow happens to be or how attractive the margins are that CenturyLink can achieve, the company is facing a long-term decline in its customer base that will, if not stopped, result in continued revenue losses. Margin improvements and improved efficiencies can only go so far towards creating value. Revenue growth or at least flat revenue (adjusted for inflation) must be achieved for the long haul in order for CenturyLink to survive as anything besides a value trap.

One redeeming quality

For all of its troubles right now, one thing that makes CenturyLink an interesting firm to consider is the fact that management has done amazingly well in creating value in one respect: through generating merger-related synergies. According to management, for instance, the firm achieved last year the $850 million in annualized run-rate synergies that it had previously anticipated from the purchase of Level 3. What's more, these savings were achieved two years earlier than management thought possible. In addition to this, the company has identified another $800 million to $1 billion in synergies that it hopes to capture over the next three years. If this can be achieved, the net impact to shareholders would undeniably be positive.

Generally speaking, I am skeptical of claims of synergies being achieved (because often they don't show up to the extent planned), but in the case of CenturyLink, I believe management regarding their progress so far. On a pro forma basis, for instance, the company's selling, general, and administrative costs in 2018 fell to $4.17 billion, a decrease of 11.7% compared to the $4.72 billion seen on a pro forma basis for 2017. From a margin perspective, this implied an improvement from 19.5% of sales to 17.8%. If management can, indeed, continue to show these kinds of cost reductions, then a case could be made that upside for the business exists.

Takeaway

Right now, the market seems to be very bearish regarding CenturyLink and I understand why. The firm is facing some significant headwinds in the form of falling sales and a shrinking customer base. Add to this the dividend cut and shareholders are right to be pessimistic. I like the dividend cut in favor of allocating that capital in an alternative way (because I am generally anti-dividend), but, on the other bearish data, I believe there's a chance CenturyLink will go down as a value trap. Of course, with strong cash flow generation (as depicted by robust cash flow margins), if management can even stabilize the business, there would likely be really strong upside, but to bet on such a stabilization when there is currently no evidence that I've seen to support it would be too speculative for a value investor like myself. As such, if I were in the market to buy into a company like CenturyLink, I would consider doing so, but with a fairly small portion of my assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.