Ingersoll-Rand: Long-Term Value Creator Goes For M&A

I like the deal and reasonable valuation as shares look attractively valued, but investors should account for cyclicality as well despite long-term growing end markets.

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) announced a nice bolt-on M&A deal which looks fair as the company is adding to sales and earnings without blowing up leverage ratios a lot. I like the deal and the overall strategy of the company while valuations look very modest given the long-term performance and current momentum. This makes shares a perfect long-term buy as the timing of such a position can be debated, given that this remains a cyclical business to some extent after all, and shares have seen a huge multi-year run higher.

The Deal

Ingersoll-Rand has reached a deal with private equity firms BC Partners and Carlyle to acquire Precision Flow Systems in a $1.45 billion cash deal.

PFS provides fluid management systems across a range of brands which provide mission-critical applications in water, infra, food, beverage, pharmaceutical and process applications. With 1,000 workers across 7 locations in the world, PFS generates $400 million in sales, suggesting that Ingersoll paid a 3.6 times sales multiple for the business.

The addition fits right within the business of Ingersoll-Rand as PFS will be integrated into the Fluid Management business of the company. This makes that on top of the appealing nature of the business on a stand-alone basis, investors might look forward to real synergies as well, as both businesses have similar overlap in terms of sales areas, manufacturing and R&D applications.

The business is quite predictable, with recurring revenues being equal to 50% of sales, as this is the reason why Ingersoll paid such a high sales multiple for the business. In terms of diversification, exposure to all three major economic regions across the globe is equal, as the business is furthermore really diversified in terms of end markets.

Despite the high sales multiple, the company sees accretion in year one driven by EBITDA margins in the high twenties. In fact, the company reports that it has paid an 11 times multiple for the business, suggesting $132 million in EBITDA contribution, although this number includes synergies as it exceeds 30% of sales. With EBITDA margins in the high 20s on a standalone basis, let's say 28%, that suggests EBITDA of $112 million. This might imply that synergies are pegged at $20 million, quite a high amount.

Unfortunately, it was not quantified how high D&A charges have been. Assuming a reasonable 2-3% charge on $400 million in sales (similar ratio as Ingersoll-Rand), that suggests D&A at $10 million. This makes for a pre-tax earnings contribution of $102 million (ex-synergies). Assuming 4% cost of debt on $1.45 billion in deal value and some other costs, incremental costs rise by $60 million. This still suggest pre-tax earnings contribution of $42 million, or roughly $30 million after taxes.

About The Impact

Ingersoll-Rand has seen a solid end to 2018. For the final quarter of the year, the company reported revenue growth and organic growth of 8%, driven by the Climate and Industrial business. Encouraging is that orders grew at twice that percentage rate!

For the year, the company grew sales by 10% to $15.67 billion, as operating earnings rose by 15% to $1.92 billion, for healthy operating margins exceeding 12.2% of sales. The company reported net earnings of $1.45 billion (including a small loss on discontinued operations), for earnings of $5.35 per share, as adjusted earnings came in slightly higher.

These numbers reveal that the deal, which looks pretty sizeable is nothing but a bolt-on deal for Ingersoll-Rand, adding about 2.5% to pro-forma sales. Holding $903 million in cash, Ingersoll has quite some liquidity to close the deal. A current net debt load of $3.2 billion will rise towards $4.6 billion, but this remains a very modest number for the company.

With adjusted EBITDA totalling $2.05 billion, and the latest deal adding about $132 million in additional EBITDA, I peg leverage at around 2.1 times. Given the growing operations and solid cash flow conversion, leverage ratios remain very modest. This is confirmed in the guidance as adjusted earnings are set to rise from $5.61 per share in 2018 to $6.25 per share, (plus or minus ten cents) in 2019.

The expected $30 million after-tax impact works down to roughly $0.12 per share contribution, marking roughly 2% accretion. With 247 million shares trading at $104, the company is awarded a $25.7 billion valuation, or roughly $30 billion including net debt. That suggests that the deal looks pricey as Ingersoll is trading around 2 times sales, while it pays 3.6 times for PFS. On the other hand, EBITDA multiples are fairly similar, or actually lower for PS on the back of the higher margin profile of the acquired activities.

A Great Steady Play

The deal makes perfect sense, but given that it is just a bolt-on deal, it really does not move the needle in any big way. Reality is that Ingersoll has been a truly great stock for long-term investors, although cyclical downturns have been painful as well. This might still be the case in case the economy cools, but the positioning towards growing end markets is solid. Having plunged from $40 to $10 between 2007 and the financial crisis, investors are reminded that this is a cyclical stock although the recovery has been truly impressive as shares started a multi-year momentum run to $100 and change at the moment of writing, with shares trading at an all-time high.

Based on the 2019 guidance, shares trade at 16-17 times adjusted earnings as the accretion from this deal will not change that multiple given the modest 2% accretion. That valuation is more or less in line with the market or slightly below that which seems cheap given the reasonable leverage and solid organic growth, although growth is slowing down a bit. Furthermore, investors should not forget that this remains a cyclical stock, at least based on past experiences, and this undoubtedly will remain the case to a major extent in case of a new downturn.

That makes that while this deal looks fair and Ingersoll probably is a very decent long-term investment (talking about a horizon of a decade here), the question is if this is the right time to scoop up shares at +100.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.