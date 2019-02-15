Take Your Gladstone Investment Corp. Profits And Invest In The Preferred Shares

Main Thesis

In this research report we will take a look at Gladstone Investment Corp. common shares (GAIN) and the Series E 2025 Preferred Shares (GAINL). While the common shares are more aggressive, both positions are suitable for income seekers that want a reasonable total return. GAIN common shares have rallied in the wake of the volatility we saw to close out 2018 and prudent investors should consider taking their profits or rebalancing into other positions.

Common Shares - where they excel

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Although past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, research does show that equity markets are indeed efficient so there is some value to assessing how GAIN has done relative to peers and competitors. Compared to the largest two BDCs in terms of AUM (Ares Capital (ARCC) and Prospect Capital (PSEC)), GAIN’s common share has blown them out of the water. Especially now that the common shares have recovered from late 2018 lows, now could be a great rebalancing opportunity to take some profits and reinvest the proceeds in bonds (LQD, TLT).

(Source: Original Image - Latest Annual Report)

The lending industry as a whole has seen profit margins squeezed by the flattening of the yield curve and rising borrowing costs. To their credit, GAIN management has the company very well positioned for interest rate tightening. In addition to being very lightly levered, they have locked in fixed-rate financing and haven’t been adversely affected by QT.

(Source: Original Image - Latest Annual Report)

As with most traditional BDCs, GAIN does have significant exposure to first and second lien debt (62% of the total portfolio). However, they have taken the risk of investing in private equity and it has worked out quite well. Looking at their history of divesting private equity assets at a profit and their steadily rising NAV/share is very impressive. On the other hand, the exposure to private equity somewhat limits their ability to generate current income to support the common share’s dividend and whether GAIN can continue their impressive private equity performance is anyone’s guess. This is especially considering that most mainstream analysts are expecting global growth to slow.

What investors should be aware of

(Source: Latest Annual Report)

Notwithstanding the BDC's stellar private equity performance, I must point out that GAIN is externally managed. Looking at their latest annual report, you can see that the Base Management Fee and Incentive Fee have historically taken a material chunk of the company’s profits.

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest SEC filings)

These fees are deducted out of Gross Investment Income (Interest and dividends) and have a pretty significant impact on the common dividend. Charting NII and common distributions, you can see that they have done a good job of maintaining consistent NII but they are over-distributing. They have supplemented the shortfall with capital gains but prudent investors should realize that this is not something that they can rely on all the time.

Analysis of preferred shares

We now turn our attention to the firm’s Series E 2025 preferred shares. The shares are cumulative, have almost 2 years of call protection, and the dividends are paid monthly. Because preferred shareholders must be paid before common, the term preferred offers income investors the ability to invest in the BDC without taking on the volatility of stocks. GAINL offers a current yield of 6.26% and a positive YTC even though the shares are above par value at the time of this writing.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

From a broad-based view of the firm’s financial performance, the preferred shares are a very reasonable bet. Without considering cash flow from capital gains, they have maintained a comfortable dividend margin of at least 3.44X gross investment income. Furthermore, their assets far outweigh their liabilities and have the ability to pay down debt if need be to support their preferred share obligations. While the hurdle rate for the preferred share is rather modest, keep in mind the riskiness of GAIN’s strategy and that economic conditions can quickly change.

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest SEC filings)

Conclusion

In summation, income investors should consider both GAIN common and preferred shares to deliver a healthy total return. The common shares are more risky and slowing macroeconomic conditions will probably make it more difficult to duplicate their great results. On the other hand, the term preferred shares can be a great opportunity to lock in a 6.25% current yield that is far more certain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.