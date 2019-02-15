Citizen Watch Company: An Overlooked Japanese Manufacturer

This, combined with the fact that the company is growth-focused, means that its shares would seem to be an excellent potential long-term investment.

Despite the company's excellent financial position and potential future earnings growth, it trades at an irrationally low P/B multiple of 0.77x and at a P/E of just 11.25x.

Citizen Watch Company has a long history in the watch manufacturing industry (dating back to 1918), though nowadays it also sells a large volume of other products including machine tools.

Investment Thesis

Citizen Watch Company (OTCPK:CHCLY) is an innovative company which sells a wide variety of popular products to both businesses and consumers. It has an extremely healthy balance sheet and great potential for future earnings growth. In spite of this, it is available in the market for considerably less than its book value and at a rather low earnings multiple relative to the wider market. It should, therefore, be considered an excellent long-term value investment opportunity.

A Long History In Watches

Citizen Watch Company began its operations in 1918 as the Shokosha Watch Research Institute and it wasn't until 1924 that the first watch under the Citizen brand name was sold. This product was so popular that by 1930, the entire enterprise had been subsumed under the newly formed Citizen Watch Company. Since then, the company has grown to a much larger scale, and in 2007, Citizen was even able to acquire Bulova, an American watchmaker established in 1875.

More Than Watches

(Image Source: Citizen Group Profile 2018)

The Citizen Group is involved in a lot more than simply watchmaking. As shown above, the company divides its operations into five segments: watches, machine tools, devices and components, electronic products, and other products (consisting principally of jewelry). Watches and machine tools are by far the largest sources of profit for the company, representing 39% and 48% of the group's profits respectively (during the sixth months ended September 30, 2018).

Potential For Growth

The company is also focused on growing its business. It recently highlighted its expansionary intentions by acquiring Frédérique Constant SA in 2016, a rival luxury wristwatch manufacturer based in Switzerland.

In addition to making this strategic acquisition, investors should be aware that Citizen is constantly making innovations in order to further dominate the luxury watch market. It was the company which introduced the first watch to receive time information from a GPS satellite, and in October 2016, it developed the thinnest ever light-powered watch (the Eco-Drive One). From this, it appears to be very focused on maintaining its dominant position in the luxury watch market.

Extremely Undervalued

In spite of its desire for growth (which in other companies might be dependent on debt), Citizen Watch Company has an extremely strong balance sheet. Its current assets alone are 1.7 times greater than the company's total liabilities (current and non-current). It is consequently an extremely solvent company and has one of the most conservative balance sheets I have seen this year.

The second thing to notice is that the company is available on the market for less than its book value, with a P/B ratio of just 0.77x. It is also very attractive on the basis of earnings, with a P/E ratio of only 11.25x.

To put Citizen in context, one must also consider the other companies operating in the watch manufacturing industry. The two companies most similar to Citizen are Seiko and Richemont.

Seiko is a rival Japanese watch manufacturer. The company is valued slightly higher than Citizen based on assets with a 0.93x P/B multiple and lower based on earnings with a P/E of around 7x. It is certainly a successful and profitable company though I think having such a similar valuation to Citizen is unjustified. Citizen's focus on expanding into new areas, as evidenced by its foray into smartwatches and partnership with Disney (NYSE:DIS) (discussed below), make it a considerably more attractive investment than Seiko.

Richemont is a Swiss watchmaker which has many parallels with Citizen though its operations also include manufacturing clothing, pens, jewelry, and other luxury items. Its P/B multiple is around 2.22x and its P/E is approximately 14x. There doesn't seem to be any fair explanation for this disparity in valuation other than that the Swiss stock market is more generally overvalued. The Swiss Stock Market has an average P/E ratio of 22.4x, while the Japanese market has an average P/E ratio of just 12.8x.

It's difficult to identify one clear reason for Citizen's significant undervaluation, though there are a number of factors affecting the depressed share price. Investors may be taking into account the potential future effect of increased competition from both high-end Switch watchmakers but more significantly the increased influence of low-end Chinese watch manufacturers in the timepiece market. Both do pose some risk to Citizen, who are aiming at the mid-range of the watch market and could lose market share at both ends of the spectrum.

Investors fearing a recession may also have pushed the share price down. Machine tools, which represent a large proportion of the company's profits, have cyclical sales patterns.

No single factor can seem to explain the company's cheap price, though in any case, the market's reaction to the threats it faces seem to have been irrationally magnified while positive developments seem to have been ignored. There certainly doesn't seem to be a valid reason why the company is trading at less than its book value.

Dividend

Citizen also pays a generous dividend. Due to the recent fall in share price, this represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is considerably higher than the average dividend for publicly listed Japanese companies which is closer to 1.7%.

Risks To Thesis

As Citizen Watch Company operates internationally, it faces a number of potential risks.

China and the United States are two of the company's largest markets, with the US alone accounting for almost 20% of the company's sales. Ongoing trade disputes between China and the US could, therefore, have an adverse effect on the company's profits. 40% of Citizen Group's products are manufactured overseas (principally in China), so any change in trading rules could have a negative effect on the company.

(Image Source: Citizen Group Profile 2018)

In addition, a recession would negatively affect the company to a more significant degree than it might affect other companies. The luxury watches and jewelry it sells would be vulnerable if consumers' disposable income reduce. Also, the machine tools it sells represent a capital investment by the companies purchasing them and the volume of sales would likely, therefore, be lower in a recessionary environment.

Expectations Going Forward

I personally have a very optimistic view about Citizen's future on account of their growth-focused attitude.

This attitude was demonstrated recently with the announcement in October 2018 that Citizen would be partnering with Fossil Group to establish its position in the growing global smartwatch market. Fossil will be providing Citizen with its patented smartwatch technology in order that Citizen can begin manufacturing hybrid smartwatches.

The company is also keen to establish other types of strategic partnerships. Citizen recently entered into a deal with the Walt Disney Company. Under the agreement, Citizen will manufacture and sell Disney-branded Citizen watches while also providing Citizen-branded clocks for Disney theme parks.

Both of these developments very clearly show Citizen's enthusiasm to increase its market share and brand recognition in the United States and around the world. Over the long term, making deals like these and continuing to release innovative products should be very good for the group's performance.

Conclusion

Citizen Watch Company is a historic and financially sound company with an innovative approach to developing its products. Despite this, its shares are irrationally undervalued.

I would, therefore, enthusiastically suggest investing in the company with a long-term perspective (5 years or more). This is possible through the OTC American Depository Receipt or by purchasing shares directly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. I would, however, advise you to invest with your eyes open to the various international threats that may affect the company over the next few years.

