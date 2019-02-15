AMD: Closing The Gap (The Best Is Yet To Come)

Minus the long history lecture, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) struggled with its bulldozer line of CPUs by placing some wild bets and losing. Since then, the Ryzen line has really turned the company around... but the best is yet to come.

GPU Aspirations

AMD will close the gap from a technological prospective and market share prospective with the next generation GPU Navi. This is not to say Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) will just idly sit by and not fight, because they will fight tooth and nail. Given AMD's increasing resources, AMD will close the gap on Nvidia given time. AMD's Radeon VII at least gives AMD a high-end contender for the first time in years - and while it's outside the budget of most gamers - extremists will still buy it.

Next-Generation GPU

AMD's Navi is the next GPU to come from AMD and is rumored to be aimed at the mid range. Expected release date rumors point anywhere from late summer to October. Navi is needed as the 500 line is very long in the tooth and Vega just does not bring the pain to Nvidia. It's time for some new GPU sauce from AMD. IF Navi is a success, we can expect AMD financials to improve even more.

Massive Cash Infusion

Per the 10-K from February 2019: "On February 5, 2019, WCH sold approximately 34.9 million shares of our common stock and notified us it would exercise its warrant to purchase 75 million shares of our common stock at a purchase price of $5.98 per share for a total amount of $448.5 million. We expect to receive proceeds of $448.5 million upon the exercise of the warrant and issue the 75 million shares of our common stock to WCH in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement. Also, the conversion of some or all of the 2.125% Notes may dilute the ownership interests of our existing stockholders. The 2.125% Notes will mature on September 1, 2026, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased by us or converted. For example, during the fourth quarter of 2018, the sale price for conversion was satisfied as of the end of December 31, 2018 and as a result, the 2.125% Notes are eligible for conversion during the first calendar quarter of 2019."

Thus, AMD will receive $448.5 million dollars and debt in the form of 2.125% notes may convert into stock, thus reducing debt with diluting the stock.

Elimination of Debt Via Dilution

When it comes to dilution, you have two schools of thought. The first views any dilution as negative (which goes against the principles of the stock market) and the second views dilution for what it is: Simply a transference, which if used responsibly, can be good for shareholders and the company. Since AMD is not a penny stock, we view this elimination of debt for stock as a positive indicator, but let's dig a bit deeper to see what is really going on. Per the 10-K "As of December 29, 2018, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of our 2.125% Notes was $805 million. The conversion rate is initially 125.0031 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $8.00 per share of common stock)." Thus $805,000,0000 / 1000 = 805,000 x 125.0031 = 100,627,495 shares that will be issued. Once again, opinions will differ, but like it or not it's happening, and soon AMD will be free of $805 million of debt.

Moving Forward

When we look to the future, we see an AMD where the release of ROME for servers is not that far out, along with Ryzen 2. GPU efforts have achieved some minor success with the release of the 590 and Radeon VII series, but the real come back might be Navi. With that, AMD will close the gap on Nvidia much like they did with Intel.

Our Play: Now that AMD earnings are out and the danger has passed, we have bought AMD common and own long-term calls along with speculative puts (which are now protective puts). Our main viewpoint is positive and the puts are a throw back to post earnings. We have sold covered calls against a portion of our long position to generate monthly income, while holding a core for long-term appreciation. We will reevaluate next month if we will expand our common or not, depending on outlook / share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own common stock and long options as well as a very few protective short options.