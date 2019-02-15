MUH Is A 5.39% Yielder Which Can Be Bought At A 7.70% Discount

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the "Weekly Review" series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Review Of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II

The municipal bonds continue to enjoy good performance, and week after week, we see new highs from the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), which we track as a benchmark of the sector. As you know, the municipal bonds and, more precisely, their prices have a higher duration compared to the corporate bonds for example. Therefore, in periods when there is no pressure from the rising interest rates, the municipal bonds may be one of the well-performing assets. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF has already proved it with its amazing rally over the past several months.

Data by YCharts

We monitor the performance of the sector on a regular basis. Actually, we are more interested in the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds and the opportunity to include some undervalued municipal bond closed-end funds to our portfolio or just to participate in a quality trade.

Today, I was looking at the funds, and I was trying to find a candidate which offers relatively good yield and has an upward potential to increase its price. I also paid attention to the earnings coverage ratio of the funds. Why? Recently, we saw a lot of dividend cuts in the sector, and I want to reduce the possibility of a dividend cut in the next several weeks or if possible months. So, I found an interesting opportunity in the face of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (MUH). Managed by BlackRock Advisors, it is a very good option to receive a 5.39% current yield. Its portfolio is well-diversified between different states in the United States and between different sectors.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Data by YCharts

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc.'s (the "Fund") investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 75% of its assets in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

Currently, the fund trades at a 7.70% discount. As you see on the chart, the current spread between the price and the net asset value is at one of its highest levels for the past decade.

Source: CEFData.com

The current dividend is $0.0615 per common share, and it's paid on a monthly basis. The current yield on net asset value is 4.94%, and the current yield on price is 5.39%. Also, I would like to notice that the annualized return on net asset value for the past five years is 5.88%, which is another positive sign of the capability of the management team.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

We have already seen that we can buy the fund at a discount and what is the current yield, but it is always useful to compare these metrics to its peers. In our case, we are going to use national munis. Definitely, BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II seems a very good combination of yield and discount.

Source: CEFData.com

Source: VIX Central

Earnings coverage ratio is another characteristic which most of the investors observe and include in their analysis. If the current earnings are high enough to cover distributions, there is a less likely chance of a dividend decrease. The fund has earnings of $0.0639 per share. High enough to cover the distribution rate of $0.0615. In other words, the earnings coverage ratio has a positive value of 103.90%.

Source: CEFData.com

The main part of the investments is with ratings of "AAA", "АА" and "A". No doubt the credit quality of the portfolio is fascinating as 89.71% of the assets bear "investment-grade" quality.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in California are 13.10%, and those from New York are 10.09%. "Prerefund/Escrow" and "Transportation" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Of course, talking about bonds and closed-end funds which invest in bonds, we cannot miss the duration of the portfolio. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has an effective duration of 10.13 yrs.

Source: CEFData.com

Here, we have a potential hedging reaction in the face of the BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT). Over the past year, its net asset values tend to move together, but we observe a price deviation. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II is traded at a premium of 2.00%, and its current yield is slightly lower.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full (or perhaps not as much by now) of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, MUH can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

