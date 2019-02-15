Xcel Energy's Upcoming Dividend Increase

Potential investors desiring a minimum 3% yield on cost can achieve this by acquiring XEL at a price below $53.33.

Longer term, the company has plans through 2023 that will grow its rate base and decrease its carbon emissions footprint while controlling its customers' bills.

The utility's 2019 outlook includes further expansion of its wind capacity, decreases in O&M expenses, EPS growth of 5% to 7% and dividend growth of 5% to 7%.

Xcel Energy reported fourth quarter and full-year results on January 31st. The utility is executing exactly as planned.

It's reassuring when a company executes exactly as planned.

Xcel Energy (XEL) is an electric and natural gas utility operating in eight states - Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico. The utility plans to be the first in the United States to totally eliminate its carbon emission footprint and plans to do so by 2050. Its transition to clean energy sources - wind, solar, natural gas and battery storage, is progressing so well the utility proposes to reach the 80% mark by 2030. From 2005 to year-end 2018, Xcel has already reduced its footprint by 39%. Source

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

In the third quarter, Xcel Energy narrowed its full-year earnings guidance for 2018 to a range of $2.45 to $2.49. On January 31st, the utility reported fourth quarter and full-year results for 2018. It delivered GAAP diluted earnings of $2.47 per share, the exact midpoint of its latest projection. This was a 9.8% improvement over 2017, ahead of the company's long-term target for 5% to 7% earnings growth.

The earnings improvement is encouraging because full-year revenue in 2018 improved just 1.2% to $11.54 billion compared to 2017 revenue. The primary contributor to the bottom line performance was the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

Near-Term Expansion

Earnings for a utility company typically increase when the company's regulated rates increase. Rate cases require regulatory approval by state governments. Rate cases are utilized for overall cost increases or large projects. Thus, as a utility invests in its infrastructure, its rate base should grow.

In less than a year, Xcel's capital investment forecast increased from $18.5 billion to $20.1 billion. Source

The two latest contributors to the forecast are the acquisition of Mankato Energy Center, a natural gas plant in Minnesota and the PPA (power purchase agreement) buyout of a wind farm in Minnesota.

On November 6th, Xcel Energy announced its acquisition of Mankato. Xcel's NSP (Northern States Power) subsidiary had a tolling agreement with the Mankato plant through Southern Power until July, 2026. Southern Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company (SO). Calpine Corporation sold the natural gas-fired plant with capacity of 375-MW to Southern Power in 2016. The center includes a second unit, still under construction, which will increase capacity to 760-MW of electricity.

In December, Xcel's NSP (Northern States Power) subsidiary filed with the MPUC (Minnesota Public Utilities Commission) for the acquisition of the Jeffers and Community Wind North wind farms. The wind farms were owned by Longroad Energy. NSP will repower the wind farms. The repowering effort should be completed by December, 2020.

Performance

But, state governments cannot unconditionally greenlight constantly increasing rates. Xcel's intention is its customers' bills will increase only at a rate “at or below inflation”. The first step to controlling the rate means maintaining an operations and maintenance budget at approximately $2.3 billion through 2022.

From 2015 to 2017, Xcel was able to lower its O&M expenses. In fact, O&M expenses in 2017 were less than O&M expenses in 2014. But, the category increased slightly for all of 2018, rising from $2.27 billion to $2.35 billion.

The company listed several culprits creating the difference such as additional maintenance related to atypical summer heat and increased costs for business processes and customer service. It also pointed out the wind generation it is adding is not replacing legacy generation yet. Thus, there are slight temporary costs for additional capacity.

And yet, for 2019, Xcel is intent on resetting O&M expenses to the 2017 level of $2.27 billion.

Future Outlook

Xcel's long-term target of 5% to 7% annual earnings growth and 5% to 7% annual dividend growth remain in tact. These targets continue to be supported by the planned rate base growth to $36.8 billion by 2023. Source

But, as noted above, this does not mean Xcel's customers bills will increase in line with earnings and dividend growth. Source

Xcel currently serves 3.6 million electricity customers and 2 million natural gas customers with 17 gigawatts (GW) of capacity. Besides controlling the costs of operations, it will be key for the utility to lower the costs of fuel inputs. Source

From 2007 to 2017, Xcel retired 2.1 GW of coal capacity and replaced it with wind capacity of 6.7 GW. The utility intends to continue retiring its reliance on coal by 2.1 GW in the next ten years. Source

By 2021, Xcel's wind capacity is expected to increase to 11.3 GW, 40% of which will be owned rather than purchased. Source

In addition to the expansion opportunities, there is ample opportunity for Xcel to buy out more of its power purchasing agreements. Source

Customers' Changing Demands

Xcel expects its customers' demands to change and expand in the near future. Source

Grid modernization should provide more reliability, greater security and enable utilities to address outages more efficiently. As well, it should provide customers more options and the ability to take greater control of their usage as their homes become “smarter”.

These features become more critical as the adoption of electric vehicles increases. By 2035, Xcel estimates there could be as many as 2 million electric vehicles in use in its territories. This will require additional distribution equipment to support public charging stations, home charging stations and fleet charging operations.

2019 Outlook

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States will add approximately 11 GW of electric generating capacity from wind in 2019. Xcel is scheduled to add over 10% or 1.23 GW of this projection.

The utility's capital spending forecast for the year is now $5.17 billion which should bump the rate base above $30 billion.

Earnings are projected in a range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

The utility typically announces its dividend rate for the year in the latter part of February. Since 2014, the increase has equaled $0.02 quarterly or $0.08 annually. If Xcel follows suit, the rate will grow to $1.60 for 2019. This would equate to growth of 5.3% compared to the 2018 rate. At the midpoint of the expected earnings for the year, it equates to a payout of 62%, in line with the ratio of the past four years.

Summary

Xcel Energy is indeed executing as planned. This includes execution on its near-term commitment to shareholder return inclusive of dividend growth at 5% to 7% per year.

Anticipating an updated dividend rate of $1.60 per share for 2019 would mean potential investors looking for a yield on investment of 3% need to pull the trigger below $53.33.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in XEL.