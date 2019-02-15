Hedging BRZU: Heads You Make 26%, Tails You Lose 9%

I also show a BRZU hedge that would give you almost 3 times as much possible upside as downside over the next several months.

Although leveraged ETFs are usually considered for short-term trades, we have had success with them over longer periods in the past, as I explain here.

It's rare that a leveraged ETF appears among Portfolio Armor's top 10 names, partly because they are often extremely expensive to hedge, but BRZU was a top name on Thursday.

A Brazilian fan holds her country's flag at the World Cup (Credit: Daily Mail).

Bullish On Brazil Again

My system, Portfolio Armor, has been bullish (and bearish) on Brazil in the past, but now it's bullish again, as the Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3x Shares ETF (BRZU) appeared among the top 10 Portfolio Armor names I shared with subscribers on Thursday night. What makes this leveraged ETF particularly interesting now is that it can be hedged in such a way that your potential upside is nearly three times as high as your potential downside. I present that hedge below, but first to anticipate objections about holding a leveraged ETF this long, I recap a successful example - another Brazil-related ETF, as it happens - that I presented here before.

Getting Brazil Right Both Ways

In 2015 (Betting Against Brazil), Portfolio Armor was bullish on the ProShares UltraShort Brazil Capped ETF (BZQ), which is designed to generate -2x the daily return of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 index, which, in turn, is designed to measure the performance of the broader Brazilian stock market. Six months later, that bearish Brazil ETF was up more than 17%.

Then, in July of 2016 - almost a year after Portfolio Armor's bearish call on Brazil - it turned bullish on Brazil, ranking the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) highly. I wrote about that at the time (A Hedged Bet On Brazil), and sure enough, six months later, EWZ was up more than 20%.

EWZ was a top name again for Portfolio Armor at the beginning of this year, but now BRZU is a top name.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On BRZU

Of the 4,500-plus securities in Portfolio Armor's universe, currently, only 1,510 pass my site's two screens to avoid bad investments. Of those 1,510 names, BRZU is currently ranked No. 10, however if you limit our universe to exchange traded products, BRZU is No. 1 now (with EWZ as No. 2). As you can see below, in the screen capture from the site's admin panel, Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate for BRZU over the next six months (in the column labeled "w/AHP") is ~24.45%.

We'll use 24.45% as the cap in our hedge for BRZU below.

A Hedged, Leveraged Bet On Brazil

I'm going to assume, for the purpose of this example, that you have 1,000 shares of BRZU and are willing to risk a decline of 9% but not one larger than that. The screen capture below is via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of BRZU against a greater-than-9% decline by late September, while not capping your possible upside below our potential return estimate of 24.45%.

The put leg of this collar was pretty expensive: $7,000, or 20.3% of position value. That cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask. But the income generated by selling the call leg was higher: $7,600, or 22.04% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected $600, or 1.74% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Recall that the upside of the collar above was capped at Portfolio Armor's estimate of BRZU's potential return over the next several months, 24.45%. To get the net potential return, we need to subtract the hedging cost, which is negative in this case. So the net potential return here is 24.45% - (-1.74%) = 24.45% + 1.74% = 26.19%. So the possible upside here is nearly 3 times the possible downside of 9%. If you were willing to risk more than 9%, you can raise your possible upside here with the same 24.45% cap. So, for example, if you were willing to risk a 15% decline, your hedging could would have been about -7%, which would raise your possible upside to over 31%.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 63.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.