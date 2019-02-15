Levi Strauss Begins U.S. IPO Effort

LEVI is growing, but at the cost of increased marketing spend rates.

Levi Strauss & Co. has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final amount may be higher.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and markets denim jean products and related apparel under various brands globally.

LEVI seeks public capital to finance its expansion outside of its core denim focus.

San Francisco, California-based Levi Strauss was founded in 1853 to design and sell jeans, tops, skirts, shorts, jackets, casual and dress pants, footwear, as well as related accessories.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Charles V. Bergh, who has been with the firm since 2011 and has previously served in various positions at Procter & Gamble (PG).

The company's brands include Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen.

The firm previously went public in 1971 and was subsequently taken private again by the Haas family, which is the controlling shareholder.

The company markets its products through its own retail locations, corporate website as well as third-party distributors such as e-commerce websites and distributors, including specialty retailers, department stores and franchise locations.

As of November 25, 2018, Levi had 824 stores and about 500 shop-in-shops; its products appear in over 50,000 retail locations, including about 3,000 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been steadily increasing as revenues have increased, per the table below:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE 2018 44.1% FYE 2017 42.7% FYE 2016 41.0%

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

According to a 2018 market research report by WiseGuyReports, the global denim jeans market is projected to grow from $4.47 billion in 2017 to $9.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are increasing demand and preference for denim jeans, rising disposable income, and a growing e-commerce sector.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the adoption of digital technology within the apparel sector as well as advancement in new denim knitting technologies.

Major firms that sell denim jeans include:

The Gap (GPS)

V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY)

PVH Corp (PVH)

Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY)

Pepe Jeans

Besteller A/S

S. Polo Assn

Source: Sentieo

LEVI's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue

Increased gross profit

Growing gross margin

Uneven but upwardly trending EBITDA

Uneven cash flow from operations, but trending upward

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE 2018 $ 5,575,440,000 13.7% FYE 2017 $ 4,904,030,000 7.7% FYE 2016 $ 4,552,739,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE 2018 $ 2,997,975,000 17.0% FYE 2017 $ 2,562,729,000 10.0% FYE 2016 $ 2,329,012,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE 2018 53.8% FYE 2017 52.3% FYE 2016 51.2% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin FYE 2018 $ 500,022,000 9.0% FYE 2017 $ 348,781,000 7.1% FYE 2016 $ 407,260,000 8.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE 2018 $ 420,371,000 FYE 2017 $ 525,941,000 FYE 2016 $ 306,550,000

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

As of November 25, 2018, the company had $713 million in cash and $2.7 billion in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended November 25, 2018, was $261 million.

LEVI has filed to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A stock, not including customary underwriter options. The ultimate amount may be as high as $750 million.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, while Class B shareholders will receive ten votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for the existing ownership to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic majority ownership. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits companies with multiple share classes into its index.

Per the firm's latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility and create a public market for our Class A common stock. We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering for acquisitions or other strategic investments, although we do not currently have any plans to do so.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow isn't available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Guggenheim Securities, HSBC, Drexel Hamilton, Telsey Advisory Group, and The Williams Capital Group.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

