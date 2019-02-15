Cisco Should Be More Prudent With Its Buybacks

Cisco continues to shine as it posted another very strong quarter beating estimates on the top and bottom line. This continues Cisco's uninterrupted streak of beating expectations of more than 5 years.

Cisco's business transformation has been gaining traction over the last six quarters, and by posting almost 5% revenue growth on top of an already very strong previous year's quarter, just shows how well the business is doing.

Cisco has been very resilient to the ups and downs as markets got shaky and are now closing in on that illustrious $50 price level. Its valuation has notably expanded over the last couple of years, but the company's liquidity has notably dropped by returning massive amounts of capital to shareholders and authorizing even higher buyback programs.

What is going on at Cisco?

Cisco's fiscal Q2 2019 report beat estimates with revenue growth of 4.7%. Compared to Cisco's own guidance for the quarter which was between 5-7%, this appears to be lagging behind quite substantially. However, Cisco completed its divestment of the Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business during the quarter which naturally leads to lower revenue. Excluding that, the real revenue growth rate came in at 7% and thus, at the upper end of its own guidance, and marks the third consecutive quarter of +5% revenue growth.

Although it is the first quarter with a sequential decline after posting four consecutive quarters of accelerating revenue growth, this is nothing to be concerned about at all. First, despite all the negative news surrounding the trade war and tariffs, Cisco continues to be largely immune to that. Second, although currency headwinds also hit Cisco, its underlying business is so strong that it is still able to post such strong growth rates.

The magnitude of Cisco's growth as its very successful subscription story has been gaining momentum is second to none if we consider where Cisco came from.

After several years of stagnating and declining sales during which Cisco triggered its massive business transformation, all these efforts suddenly started to pay off when the company recorded its first quarter with revenue growth exactly a year ago. Over the next couple of quarters, the company's revenues have grown every quarter even though not all of this can be attributed to the software shift as Cisco is also always very busy with acquiring and integrating new companies which turn accretive to its top-line as well.

It may look like magic that the company went from a -4% revenue decline in FY2017/Q4 to a 7% revenue increase in FY2019/Q2, but what's behind that strong growth is basically accounting. The key metric to observe and understand here has been the deferred revenue base.

Source: Cisco Systems FY2019/Q2 Earnings Release

Over the years, Cisco has been gradually and rapidly building its deferred revenue base which reached a record high of $19.7B in FY2018/Q4. This deferred revenue base relates to recurring software and subscription offers. Cisco started off with 0% of its revenue base originating from subscription offerings and has now grown that share to 65% according to Kelly Kramer, CFO of Cisco:

Q2 was a solid quarter with continued momentum across the business delivering revenue growth of 7% and non-GAAP EPS growth of 16%. I'm also very pleased with our revenue from software subscriptions which is now 65% of total software revenue

Source: FY2019/Q2 Cisco Press Release

The more time has passed, the more Cisco was able to turn deferred revenue into actual revenue substantially boosting its top-line. Last quarter when Cisco lapped its strong Q1/2018 coupled with the adoption of the ASC 606 accounting standard which basically calls for recognizing revenue for enterprise agreements (provided the functionality of the software goes to the customer) upfront, this had a very different impact on its deferred revenue base. The deferred revenue base sank almost $3B and unfortunately, no details on this emerged during the call. Thus, it was very assuring to see that during this quarter, the total grew again reaching $17.3B, i.e. despite very solid revenue growth as Cisco lapped another strong quarter of 2018, it was able to add sufficient customers to its subscription baseness.

And this also shows itself in the 65% share of subscription offerings which is up a staggering 8pp compared to the previous quarter.

To cap off a very solid quarter, Cisco also raised its dividend by 6%. Although that represents a notable slowdown from its double-digit dividend increases in recent years and falls short a penny of my prediction, it is still nothing to moan about. The current dividend represents a very safe 45% EPS payout ratio and the future dividend in Q3 will come in roughly at the identical payout ratio based on the mid-point of Cisco's guidance of $0.77 for non-GAAP EPS. In terms of free cash flow, the ratio is even better at around 41%. Furthermore, Cisco's revenue guidance of between 4-6% continues to show very solid growth in times of high uncertainty surrounding tariffs and substantial currency headwinds.

Now, let's turn to the buyback situation and why I think Cisco should be a bit more restrictive here.

Buybacks - More Prudence Is Advised

The U.S. stock markets are strongly benefiting from corporate buybacks during this decade-long bull market and Cisco is a heavy contributor.

Data by YCharts

Cisco has been buying back billions of stock during that time, as its share price more than tripled. Buybacks strongly accelerated in 2018, as Cisco was one of the main winners of the U.S. corporate tax reform which allowed the company to repatriate its massive overseas cash reserves and channel them back to shareholders.

With the share price rising strongly as well, Cisco has shown pretty good timing with its buybacks as basically every single buyback has been beneficial to shareholders. Conversely, this has substantially lowered the company's liquidity balance.

Precisely, one year again, Cisco's cash and short-term investment stood at $73.7B, and now a year later, this balance has declined to $40.4B. The majority of that decline is attributable to buybacks of around $26B. In fiscal 2018 alone, Cisco repurchased stock worth $17.7B at an average price of $40.88 per share. Given that the stock is now flirting with $50, this certainly was a very smart investment.

And, for the current year, despite the stock being much higher, the buybacks have not destroyed capital either. In FY2019/Q1, a $5.0B buyback of $46.01 per share and another $5.0B buyback in FY2019/Q2 at an average price of $45.09 have been smart investments. Had Cisco repurchased that stock at its current post-earnings closing price of $48.41, Cisco would have had to spend an additional $650M. To put that in perspective, that saving equates to roughly 44% of Cisco's last dividend payment. Speaking in terms of dividend savings, we can also easily see how the buybacks helped Cisco maintain its very healthy payout ratio.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Cisco Cash Flow Statement

Following an almost 14% dividend hike in April 2018, the quarterly dividend payment rose to $1.57B, but continuous buybacks have helped to bring down that amount to $1.47B by the end of its last quarter. To put differently, although Cisco raised the dividend by 14%, its latest dividend payment has only increased by a meager 2.8%.

So, by mentioning all these points, it looks as if buybacks are the right path to choose and to continue. Well, we need to differentiate here.

Buybacks are a great way to push earnings, lower a company's dividend burden, and support its stock price. However, the big impact of these buybacks is only realized if the stock is (substantially) undervalued to its fair value. This has been the case for Cisco for years with the markets and analysts who are apparently not that familiar with the power and mechanics of how deferred revenues will turn into actual revenues, vastly underestimating Cisco's true business strength. By spending tens of billions on buybacks, Cisco was very smart to buy back its cheap stock and thereby, substantially lowering its dividend burden despite gifting shareholders with strong double-digit dividend hikes.

Cisco could also easily afford this back then as its cash balance was more than a third of its total market cap a year ago. But things have changed. Cisco's market cap has substantially expanded while its cash balance has been shrinking by tens of billions of dollars.

And, now, Cisco is significantly increasing its stock repurchase program authorization:

Cisco's board of directors has also approved a $15 billion increase to the authorization of the stock repurchase program. There is no fixed termination date for the repurchase program. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases including the additional authorization is approximately $24 billion.

Source: FY2019/Q2 Cisco Press Release

Make no mistake, the math behind those figures is still impressive. At current prices, $24B could roughly buy back 500M shares translating to quarterly dividend savings, based on the newly declared $0.35 dividend per share, of around $175M or around $700M annually. However, now that the stock is trading at a decent PE ratio and has just hit a new 52-week high today, the risk to overpay for buybacks has significantly increased.

Other companies like Gilead (GILD), Apple (AAPL), or Altria (MO) have wasted tens of billions of dollars buying back their stock close to their 52-week highs, and now, their stock prices, though for completely different and more or less reasonable reasons, are much lower. There is always the risk that a company fires off its dry powder too early; similarly, to us, retail investors when we buy into a stock at the end of its rally. This is not only detrimental to shareholders and the company's cash balance, but it also reduces its options to leverage the true power of buybacks when the stock is facing a correction or bear market.

Investor Takeaway

Cisco still has a lot of cash on its balance even if it spends all the $24B tomorrow, and of course, given its strong business, it is anything but unlikely that the stock will reach new highs. I am also not saying Cisco should completely freeze buybacks now, but I certainly do not understand why it raises its authorization now by such a large amount. Nobody knows what 2019 will have in store for investors, but a little more prudence in Cisco's capital allocation would be recommended. This would allow Cisco to truly leverage the power of buybacks during more difficult times.

