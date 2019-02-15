Gold Weekly: Haven Asset By Excellence

Consider GLDM to play the appreciation in gold prices over the coming months.

Because 2019 will be marked by rising volatility in risk assets amid "late cycle" concerns, gold will be the haven asset by excellence.

There is still plenty of dry powder for the speculative community to extend its long positioning in Comex gold.

Gold is in a clear uptrend since the start of the year.

Haven1, Dia Makeen (Saatchi Art)

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to mainly discuss my views about the gold market through the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDM). GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault in the custody of HSBC.

To do so, I analyze the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on Fastmarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, i.e. the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR, which tracks data from 1986.

It is important to note that the changes in speculative positioning in the gold futures contracts do not involve physical flows because it is very uncommon for speculators to take delivery of physical on the futures contracts that they trade. Due to the use of leverage by speculators, the changes in speculative positions in gold futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of gold demand like ETFs or jewelry.

As a result, the impact on gold spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which in turn affects the value of GLDM because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and, therefore, has a direct exposure to spot gold prices.

Gold ETF positions

The data about gold ETF holdings are from Fastmarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. On a daily basis, Fastmarkets tracks a total of 21 gold ETFs, which represent the majority of total gold ETF holdings. The largest gold ETFs tracked by Fastmarkets are the SPDR® Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), whose holdings represent nearly 40% of total gold ETF holdings, and the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), whose holdings represent roughly 15% of total gold ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data from the CFTC, the speculative community slashed its net long position in Comex gold a little over January 8-15 in the tune of 35 tonnes.

While speculators have cut their net long position in Comex gold by 81 tonnes since the start of the year (as of January 15), they lifted it by around 379 tonnes last December.

Given the strength in Comex gold spot prices since January 15 (~+2%), I safely assume that the net speculative length has increased somewhat.

That said, the net spec length (which I estimate at below 400 tonnes as of today) would still be far below its historical high of 983 tonnes. This means that there is plenty of dry powder from the speculative community to expand its net long positioning in Comex gold.

Unless the macro backdrop for gold deteriorates abruptly, i.e. the dollar and US real rates move sharply higher, I expect specs to deploy more funds into the long side of the gold's futures market.

This should push Comex gold spot prices higher over the coming months, which in turn will drive the value of my preferred ETF, the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF, much higher.

Investment positioning

Source: Fastmarkets

ETF investors cut 14 tonnes of their gold ETF holdings last week (February 1-8), the largest weekly pace of selling since last October.

Source: Fastmarkets

However, the recent wave of profit-taking from ETF investors is marginal compared to the inflows from October 2018.

In the year to date, ETF investors remain net buyers of 44 tonnes of gold.

Despite the surge in risk-on mood since the start of the year, driven by 1) the dovish Fed's pivot, 2) China's policy relaxation, and 3) optimism about the prospects of a US-China trade deal, investors are conscious that 2019 will be characterized by rising volatility across the risk assets, reflecting "late cycle" concerns.

This should provide a bid to gold in the coming months because investors will probably position their portfolios in a more defensive way, i.e. own more gold and other haven assets in their portfolios. Gold remains the haven asset by excellence because it does not embed a sovereign risk (in contrast to the yen, for instance).

More ETF inflows into gold are set to push the Comex gold spot price higher, which in turn will push the value of GLDM higher.

GLDM Review

Source: MikzEconomics

GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by the ICBC Standard Bank.

GLDM offers the lowest expense ratio of just 0.18% among its peers. GLD, IAU, and BAR have an expense ratio of 0.50%, 0.25%, and 0.20%, respectively. From a purely cost perspective, GLDM is the most competitive gold ETF in my opinion.

The fund's average spread is 0.08% over the past two months, which is a touch lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%. GLDM's average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is ~$4.5 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at ~$126 million. But unless you are an institutional investor, liquidity conditions are sufficient.

According to the official website, stricto sensu, all of the Trust's physical gold is held by the custodian, namely the ICBC Standard Bank, in its London vault except when the gold has been allocated in the vault of a sub-custodian.

In such instances, ICBC has agreed that it will use commercially reasonable efforts to promptly transport the gold from the sub-custodian's vault to its London vault at its cost and risk.

The gold bar list is updated at the end of every working day (EST) on the website below the "Bar list" section.

The Trust has entered into an agreement with ICBC Standard Bank plc, the Trust's custodian, which will ensure that all of the Trust's gold is held in allocated form at the end of each working day.

Final note

While I am aware of some concerns among some Seeking Alpha readers regarding the presence of physical gold in the vaults, it seems to me that the presence of gold in the vaults cannot be refutable. For investors preferring to be able to touch the actual gold, which is not possible in an investment in GLDM's shares, owning physical gold may be a more suitable situation. The risk of loss/theft is however very real.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.