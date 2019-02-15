Morgan Stanley To Acquire Solium Capital For Equity Plan Management

MS gains an foothold with a younger target demographic as it builds out is full-stack advisory offering for clients at every life stage.

Solium provides equity plan administration for companies and their employees.

Quick Take

Morgan Stanley (MS) announced it has agreed to acquire Solium Capital (OTCPK:SIUMF) for $900 million.

Solium Capital provides web-based stock plan administration services.

With the deal, MS will access younger demographics as it builds a one-stop wealth advisory offering for every client’s life stage.

Target Company & Market

Calgary, Canada-based Solium Capital was founded in 1999 to develop and provide Software-as-a-Service solutions for equity administration, financial reporting, and compliance.

Management is headed by CEO Marcos Lopez, who has been with the firm since 2003 and was previously Advisor at Chaordix.

Below is an overview video of the company’s Shareworks Cap Table offerings:

Source: Solium

Solium Capital’s primary offering is the Shareworks Cap Table.

Company partners or major customers include:

Instacart (ICART)

Levi Strauss (LEVI)

Shopify (SHOP)

Stripe (STRIP)

Source: Deal announcement

In 2015 - 2016, Fidelity Investments, a major player in the stock plan administration market, recorded new asset growth of $11.4 billion for the 12 months ended July 1, 2016, marking a $600 million increase year-over-year.

The equity administration market continues to grow, as it provides financial service providers with another source of clients to feed into their asset management service pipelines.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

MS disclosed the acquisition price as $900 million by offering to pay CAD$19.15 per share of common stock. This represents an almost 60% premium over the firm’s previous stock.

Management said the transaction will have minimal impact on its earnings or capital ratios.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, MS had $36.6 billion in cash and equivalents and $785.4 billion in total liabilities, of which Borrowings and Customer and other Payables represented $381.9 billion.

Operating cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $14.5 billion.

Morgan Stanley is acquiring Solium to build out its employee-focused financial offerings.

As Andy Saperstein, Co-Head of Wealth Management stated in the deal announcement,

We view this acquisition as part of our broader, longer-term strategy, leveraging our digital capabilities in the workplace. By combining stock plan administration, 401[k], other forms of deferred compensation, employee Financial Wellness education and our core Goals-Based Planning technology, we plan to create an integrated ‘Morgan Stanley Wealth Portal,’ which will offer employers the opportunity to deliver tailored financial counseling and industry leading advice to their employees.

In the past 12 months, MS’s stock price has dropped 26.4% vs. competitor Goldman Sachs’ (GS) drop of 24.2%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have been all positive until the most recent reported Q4 2018’s results:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are largely divided between ‘Strong Buy’ and ‘Hold,’ and the current consensus price target of $51.90 implies a potential upside of 23.6% from its most recent price at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has shown a notable drop and appears to mirror the firm’s most recent earnings negative surprise:

Source: Sentieo

As MS stated, the deal for Solium will improve Morgan Stanley’s 'client acquisition efforts in a manner that complements the Financial Advisor channel, which constitutes the core of Morgan Stanley’s strategy.'

So, in effect, the deal for Solium represents an on-ramp to bring in younger clients with initially simple financial needs.

As younger client build wealth, create families, and have more requirements for financial services, MS will be able to transition them to a Financial Advisor.

The two firms were already well-acquainted with each other, having partnered since 2016 for Solium to administer equity compensation plans for MS’ corporate clients.

Although we don’t know the deal multiples, it makes strategic sense for MS to bring Solium in-house and under one brand offering.

With Solium, MS gains an entry point for younger demographic clients as it seeks to provide a full suite of service offerings at every life stage.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.