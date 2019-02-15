Success Between The Tattered Pages

Meredith opened 2019 with Family Circle’s renewal of partnership with Nationwide Sweepstakes and the launching of its new multimedia franchise and innovation and electronics division.

The company had another milestone in 2018 upon its acquisition of Time and sale of Fortune.

Stock price gets along well with dividends per share. It has been varying from $47-62 showing its medium volatility.

Dividend distribution never faltered and continued to increase over the years. MDP even raised it to $2.30 per share.

Meredith Corporation ended the year with exemplary results from its FY 2018 and first half of FY 2019. Its Sales and Gross Profit Margin kept increasing.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) welcomed the year with immense splendor as it ended its FY 2018 and quickly started FY 2019 with a generally positive trend. Being a multimedia conglomerate, it became the largest magazine company in the world last year. Now that it has to release its second quarter results, popular websites such as the Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, and Morningstar made their estimation of the company’s earnings and provided a long-term inference on its performance.

Income Statement

Meredith’s core operations have been doing very well all these years as its sales relentlessly flew with unquestionable glory. From $1.47 billion in 2014, it went up by 53% and obtained a total of $2.25 billion in 2018. Moreover, its quarterly amounts continued to go noticeably higher than the comparative time series. Q1 2019 turned out to be a great year starter as the impressive value of sales from the previous year reverberated and went up some more.

At $757 million during the first quarter, Meredith proved its title as the largest magazine company in the world from $393 million both in 2017 and 2018 quarter-to-quarter comparison. Q2 amplified it as revenue increased once more $853.5 million in only three months giving an accumulated amount of $1.61 billion. Q1 and Q2 2019 got the highest amount in a three-year quarter-to-quarter comparison.

Meanwhile, operating cost remained at its usual level which resulted in the upward movement of gross profit margin. However, it rose sharply in 2018 due to the upsurge of Depreciation and Amortization as the company purchased more PPE and Intangibles in the same year. The projected value for 2019 using linear trend forecasting method confirmed the authenticity of the historical data.

On the other hand, non-operating income decreased in 2018 mainly due to the acquisition of Time. Its $2 billion deal with it caused a great reduction which also affected profit before tax and net income. Despite this, net profit after tax did not go below $100 million which proved the company’s viability and prudent management of finances. As a matter of fact, it grew from $33.94 million in 2016 to $114 million 2018 so did its net income. From $33.94 million, it rose to $78.7 million even if the company issued preferred dividends in the same year. Projected values agreed with the bullish outlook in the next five years.

Lastly, its EPS had its own crests and troughs. From its increasing trend in 2013-2015, it dropped to $0.75 in 2016 before soaring again to $4.16 in 2017. In 2018, it went down to $1.74 primarily pressed by the payment of preferred dividends and discontinuance of Time. Had the company chose to do otherwise, its EPS would have been $2.53.

Moreover, Nasdaq estimated it to rise to $3.97 in 2019. Meanwhile, Q1 EPS dropped to -$0.6 yet Yahoo Finance and Morningstar had a better outlook as its EPS (TTM) climbed to (positive polarity) $0.68 while Nasdaq set it at $0.20. Ultimately, Q2 released itself with a more positive vibe as its EPS from continuing operations rested at $1.43, $0.14 higher than Wall Street Journal’s estimated value of $1.29.

Projected value (2019) were derived using linear trend forecasting.

Projected value (2019) was derived using linear trend forecasting.

Projected value (2019) was derived using linear trend forecasting.

Projected value (2019) was taken by adding the actual values (Q1 and Q2) and WSJ (Q3 and Q4). Nasdaq set it at $3.97.

Amounts for Q3 and Q4 were taken from the Wall Street Journal

Balance Sheet

Balance sheet agrees with the positive trend of MDP’s income statement. Cash and Receivables increased instantaneously as sales increased in 2018. This caused current assets to increase by almost a billion. However, cash began to decline from $438 million in Q4 to $144 million in Q1 to $77 million in Q2 mainly because of preferred dividend payments and discontinuance of Time Magazine from its core operations. Nevertheless, receivables from its customers continued to increase by $11 million in just three months before obtaining a total of $628 million in December.

The increase in receivables not only offset the decrease in cash but showed the increasing demand for MDP. Meanwhile, its fixed assets noticeably accumulated to $4.4 billion from just $1.9 billion in 2017. This was primarily pressed by the acquisition of Time, Inc. In the end, total assets resulted in $6.73, 147% higher than the amount in the previous year. In Q2, fixed assets totaled to almost five billion.

Likewise, the acquisition of Time played a big role in the abrupt change in total debt. From 700 million in 2017 it became three billion in 2018. This is reasonable since Koch Brothers backed Meredith in this transaction. With this, total liabilities rose to $5.11 billion. But like its assets, it went down during the first half to $4.8 billion in Q1 before landing to $4.5 billion in Q2. This occurred as the company paid its accounts payable and outstanding debt and sold Time Magazine to Marc and Lynne which generated more income.

Though assets and liabilities have been moving in the same direction, one must determine the magnitude or amount of movement. In this case, assets increased more than liabilities and the latter decreased more than the former. This resulted in increasing current ratio and net worth. This is astounding as it proves the company’s historical liquidity and solvency and would continue to do so as the estimated amounts convey.

Dividend Payment

The company has always been paying its dividends to its shareholders. In fact, it uninterruptedly increased in the last five years. From $1.68 in 2014, it went up by $0.13 per share in 2015 until it reached $2.13 per share in 2018 which also had the highest increment. Given the trend, dividends will surely grow more this year. This year, the company announced that it would be $2.3 per share.

How can the company afford this in the next years? One must consider the company’s solvency and profitability. Given the increasing operating revenue, it indicates the company’s significance to its target market which also increases the company’s ability to generate earnings. Also, net profit will still be large enough if it will be used to cover this. Historically, its profit despite its discontinued operation and preferred dividends in 2018 remained positive and still could afford dividend payments given its massive amount. Furthermore, it wipes all the possible inhibitions away as its reported amount from 2014 to 2018 could meet its obligations both to its creditors and shareholders.

Another factor is its Free Cash Flow which has been fluctuating quite extremely. Despite this, it has always been higher than dividend payment even if it would include preferred dividends. This is another key account that shows the company’s adequacy.

Free Cash Flow for 2019 was estimated using Linear Trend forecasting.

Stock Price

Meredith’s stock price has been moderately volatile ranging from $47-$62 in 52 weeks. It doesn’t seem to have a pattern with its high and low point though it is more on the bullish side. Currently, it has a P/E Ratio of $77.81 and $52.52 as its trading price. To confirm whether the stock price is undervalued or overvalued, the Dividend Discount Model (DDM) was used.

DDM = (Expecteed Dividend Per Share)/(Cost of Equity - Dividend Growth Rate)

Expected Dividend Per Share in 2019: 2.21

Cost of Equity: 6.16 = (2.21/52.52)+6.12

Dividend Growth Rate: 6.12

DDM = 2.21/(6.16-6.12)

DDM = 2.21/(0.04)

DDM =55.25

Though the P/E ratio seems a bit high, its current stock price is lower than the one computed using DDM. Thus, MDP’s stock is still undervalued and will, therefore, go up some more. Now is the time to buy stocks especially for the short-term investors.

Milestones In FY 2018 And First Half Of FY 2019

Meredith And Time, Inc.

In January 2018, Meredith Corporation acquired Time, Inc. in a $2 billion deal backed by Koch Brothers. This served to create its spin-off Premier Media and Marketing Company. This appeared to be a wise move by Meredith since Time, Inc. is one of the most influential multimedia companies in the US and even in many other countries. Along with this, it reacquired its previously published magazine Food & Wine which Time, Inc. bought in 2013. This made Meredith the largest multimedia company in the world last year. Meredith’s sales unsurprisingly grew faster and would probably go on in 2019.

Meredith Sold Time Magazine

Before Q1 2019 ended, Meredith announced that it has already sold Time Magazine to Marc and Lynne Benioff for $190 million in cash. This became a reduction from the amount it spent after the acquisition of Time, Inc. In terms of operations, Time Magazine’s discontinuance in Meredith could be a disadvantage due to its popularity. However, it was tactical because Meredith was able to figure out its capacity even if it’s the largest multimedia company in the world. Also, it needed to focus and balance its segments to avoid over or underproduction which could be detrimental to its operations in the future.

Furthermore, this transaction opened more opportunities for Meredith to showcase its other popular magazines. It also created ties with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), a software company.

The Magnolia Journal’s Breakthrough

The Magnolia Journal reached more than five billion audiences. Meredith considered this as one of its greatest breakthroughs as it became the first magazine to have a publication with a base number of more than a million in just a quarter. This is proof of Meredith’s invincibility in the industry and further fortifies its popularity and market demand. As it attracts more audience, particularly women, it generates more sales for Meredith, earnings for the investors and creates a bigger avenue to foster the development of the other products.

Launching Meredith Innovation Group (Meredith Product Studio, Meredith Voice Network, And Meredith Smart Codes)

As the year started, Meredith officially launched its new unit, Meredith Innovation Group which includes new products and product development in the US. As the competition in the market becomes tighter, a company must figure out how it can outdo its rivals. Meredith just did it a month ago. The creation of this business unit will certainly improve the company’s production to reach its consumers earlier than it usually does and to capture the increasing number of readers and viewers. Also, its product line will also be innovated and have attributes that will separate itself from the rest.

Debut Of New Publication

New Year, New Products! Meredith announced the debut of EatWell and F&W Cooks, A New Recipe Platform. This aims to attract more food and health and fitness enthusiasts. As Meredith targets a variety of audience, it also aims to increase the quality of its product and uniqueness to get the attention of many readers.

Key Takeaways:

As the company attracts more audience, it attracts more sales and affords a dividend payment. Though the company disposes a segment and paid preferred dividends, its bottom line values continued to improve the company’s worth. In Q2, the company reported better results. Meanwhile, its stock price jives very well with dividends per share. The strongly positive bond between its fundamentals and technical indicate the good fortune that awaits the company and its investors.

Short-term investors: With its undervalued stock price as confirmed by the Dividend Discount Model, it is likely to increase this year and create a higher and more bullish trend. This is the perfect moment for short-term investors and buy-and-sell individuals in the stock market.

Long-term Investors: Many accounts were already presented to prove the company’s adequate resources to finance its dividend payments and other obligations. Despite the disposal of some segments, the company continues to create a new product line and improve its production which resulted in increased sales. As the years went by, quarter-to-quarter comparison increased as well. Moreover, its retained earnings account is massive enough to cover all these. Lastly, its free cash flow is more than enough. A long-term investor here inspires commitment and trust as he will yield more earnings and secure his finances in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.