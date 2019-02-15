North American Palladium's (PALDF) CEO Jim Gallagher on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCPK:PALDF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Erin Satterthwaite - VP, Corporate Affairs and Communications

Jim Gallagher - President and CEO

Tim Hill - CFO

Dave Peck - VP, Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Derek Macpherson - Red Cloud Klondike Strike

John Bender - Matthew Bender & Company Holdings Ltd.

Erin Satterthwaite

Thanks Ariel. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining today’s webcast, as we discuss our fourth quarter and full year financial results. With us today is Jim Gallagher, President and CEO; Tim Hill, Chief Financial Officer; and David Peck, Vice President, Exploration.

Following today’s presentation as Ariel mentioned, the lines are going to be opened for Q&A. Todays’ webcast and presentation will also be made available later this afternoon on our website, NAP.com. Please note that this conference call may include forward-looking information which is based on a number of assumptions and actual results could differ materially. All mining involve a number of inherent risks, as a result, we invite you to read and understand the disclaimer. Please also be advised that dollar amounts are shown in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. And with that I will hand the presentation over to Jim Gallagher, President and CEO. Jim?

Jim Gallagher

Thank you Erin and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. 2018 was a very good year for North American Palladium and our Lac des Iles Mine. While there are many noteworthy numbers this past year, the one I am most proud of is zero. Zero lost time injuries for the entire year. Our team of more than 700 employees and contractors at site continue to demonstrate their relentless commitment to safety. As of today, that record sits at 496 days without a lost time injury, something we are all very, very proud of.

Topping that off, 2018 also had a record underground mine production combined with a record Palladium prices, which is owing to the best ever financial results in our company’s history. With underground production reaching over 6700 tons per day in the fourth quarter at a cost of $35 per ton mined, we have become one of the largest and lowest cost mines in Canada. As a result, year-end adjusted EBITDA was $168 million, revenue was 400 million and net income came in at almost $120 million.

Palladium production was in the upper range of our guidance at 237,400 payable ounces and this is the highest Palladium production since underground mining started in 2006. The graphs on slide 5 demonstrates very well the results we have achieved since the financial restructuring in 2015. With the support of our larger shareholder, Brookfield, we have been on a focused path to fix the infrastructure technical and organizational issues at the sight. Over the last three years, production is up significantly in both tons per day and ounces and our unit costs are down dramatically.

Our demonstrated ability to product at a higher rate and low cost, combined with a positive outlook for the price of Palladium were key to the publishing of a new Lac Des Iles Mine plan in October of last year, which had a 9.5 year life at over 12,000 tons per day. With our excellent exploration portfolio, we are confident that we can add to this plan. We will talk to both the underground expansion and the exploration in upcoming slides, but first I would like to turn it over to Tim Hill to present the details of our 2018 financial results. Tim?

Tim Hill

Thanks Jim. As mentioned by Jim, the company posted strong financial results again this quarter; revenues for the quarter increased by $35.4 million or 40% over that in Q4 2017. Year-over-year revenue increased by $124.4 million to $396.8 million. This was a result of increased Palladium sales and a continued strengthening in the Palladium prices. Production cost in Q4 2018 increased to $45 per ton from $42 per ton in Q4 2017. The increase in this unit cost is primarily due to mining cost associated with the Sheriff open pit during Q4 2018. Year-over-year, average production cost decreased to $45 per ton from $57 per ton in 2017.

The year-over-year decrease is primarily a result of a significant reduction in the underground mining cost. Production cost include surface and underground mining cost, milling cost, general and administration inventory and all other cost at the Lac des Iles Mine site. We can expect this unit cost to increase slightly over the next couple of years as the underground mine transitions to a 12,000 ton per day mining rate and the surface mill feed is gradually replaced with underground ore.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4, 2018 was $64.2 million, an increase of 74% over that in Q4 2017. For the year, adjusted EBITDA was a $167.8 million compared to $86.2 million in 2017. Net income for Q4 was $77.5 million compared to 14.3 in Q4 2017. Net income in Q4 2018 included a one-time adjustment of $43.5 million relating to a recognition of deferred tax assets derived from the company’s previously unrecognized income tax losses. Excluding this one-time adjustment, net income for Q4 2018 increased by 29.5 million to $43.8 million, more than twice that in Q4 2017. For the year, net income increased by 83.1 million over that in 2017, as Jim mentioned, $119.2 million.

Palladium revenue for (inaudible) averaged US$1,101 for the year, compared to US$876 in 2017. The all-in sustaining cost per ounce produced averaged US$690 in 2018, compared to US$694 in the prior year. The all-in sustaining cost in 2019 is expected to increase to approximately US$800 per ounce payable palladium due to a slight increase in sustaining capita investment and a significant increase in the underground operating development cost related to the underground mine expansion project. This operating is an advance of the associated ore production which will be realized in two-three years.

The company invested 11.8 million in capital during Q4 2018, compared to 12.7 million for the same period in 2017. Capital expenditures in 2018 totaled $66.3 million compared to $62.5 million in 2017. As previously guided, capital expenditures are forecasted to increase to $84 million in 2019, with the added investment in the underground mine expansion project. Exploration expenditures in Q4 2018 equaled those in Q4 2017 at 3.1 million. For the year, exploration expenditures increased by 5.4 million, totaling 11.2 in 2018, compared to 5.8 in 2017. The company plans to spend $16 million in exploration in 2019.

At year-end, the company’s debt was 49.1 million compared to 85.6 million as at December 31, 2017, a reduction of 35.6 million for the year. As at December 31, 2018, the company has liquidity of a $122 million, compared to 19.2 million at year end 2017. On December 17, 2018 the company entered in to a new US$125 million revolving term credit facility replacing the existing credit facilities. The term of the new credit facility is five years, a portion of the proceeds of the initial draw down under the new credit facility was used to repay the outstanding senior secured term loan of US$35 million to Brookfield business partners, as well as the outstanding balance from the previous revolving credit facility. The company’s liquidity at year-end 2018 includes US$80 million available under its credit facility.

As at December 31, 2018 the company had 27 million drawn on a credit facility plus 17.8 million utilized for letters of credit. On December 24, 2018 the company closed a non-brokered private placement at 714,257 common shares in relation to a flow-through equity offering. Gross proceeds to the company were approximately $10 million. All proceeds from the sale of the flow-through shares will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses under the company’s green field exploration program.

Overall, 2018 was a good year for North American Palladium. The company is generating cash, investment capital and exploration for the future and strengthening the balance sheet by reducing debt. Given consideration to the company’s cash flow and capital allocation alternatives, including the previously mentioned underground mine expansion project and given the company’s confidence and continued strong financial performance, NAPs Board of Directors has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common shares to shareholders on record on March 01, 2019.

Next Jim will discuss the underground expansion project underway at the Lac des Iles Mine. Jim?

Jim Gallagher

Thanks Tim. So now I’d like to talk to our underground expansion. This past call we disclosed our decision to take the underground mine to 12,000 tons a day which will be our full mill production at that time. As you can see from the graph on slide 14, our production rate is rising to 12,000 tons a day in the next 2.5 years. There are some details I want to explain about the expansion project based on some of the questions I have received. This is an extremely low cost mine expansion project and that’s primarily because as shown in the slide, we are actually expanding back up in to the old part of the upper mine which we have previously mined but left behind a large lower grade resource.

We are now quite confident that if we mine this from underground at a high rate, at a better grade than with an overall better business case, while also capturing resources that were not included in the previous open-pit pushback plan. In each of the next two years, we’re going to spend approximately $80 million of capital, half of which will be designated as project capital for this expansion. Our particular focus is there will be central zone which is shown in the diagram with the green development. The zone was mined off previously but had a much higher cut off rate. Over 50% of the reserves of almost 20 million tons in the upper part of the mine are contained in the Roby zone, and the vast majority of the development and infrastructure is already in place.

The blue lines in the diagram show the satellite zones that we’re now able to pick up because of the shared infrastructure in the upper part of the mine. So the bottom line, this is a very low cost, very quick expansion simply because a significant part of the development is already in place. We have already started this project both with our own crews and with development contractors we started at the beginning of this year.

In addition to expanding our current mine, we continue to develop our exploration portfolio. The number of targets are demonstrating promise, and with I’ll hand it over to Dave Peck, our Vice President, Exploration. Dave?

Dave Peck

Thanks Jim. As Jim mentioned exploration expenditures were $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of last year and $11.2 million in total for 2018. This is a significant increase over the money spent in 2017 of approximately [5.8] million. This increase reflects a major investment and surplus exploration on the eastern part of the mine property and the addition of the Sunday Lake project to our exploration portfolio. The comprehensive update on our 2018 exploration results from Lac des Iles was provide earlier in the week in the news release.

We continue to focus our exploration efforts on finding new resources at LDI. Last year the company completed approximately 12,000 meters and 29 underground exploration holes, a majority of these were designed to extend our convert resources in the southern part of the Offset zone. In the fourth quarter, we focused on revising our geological models and preparing new underground drill targets for 2019. This year we expect to complete a new exploration drift that will provide critical new drill platforms for most of our top ranked underground exploration targets.

Next slide shows our plans for surface drilling, a total 7,000 meters and 18 holes were completed from surface drilling in the fourth quarter and a total of 37 surface exploration drill holes and almost 20,000 meters were completed last year. This includes both 2,000 at the Legris Lake, approximately 5600 meters at Sunday Lake and nearly 12,000 meters at LDI.

In the fourth quarter, surface drilling was limited to completing two sensitive holes that will provide the first two complete geological cross section across a highly perspective eastern part of the mine property. These sections will be critical in maximizing the value at a significant amount of new geophysical data that was acquired in the last few months of 2018. We are continuing to receive an assess results from these surveys. This year we plan to test all of the new geophysical targets while conducting step-out drilling as a follow-up to the positive drilling results received from the Creek zone and Baker zone last year.

In the fourth quarter, we completed a new geophysical survey at Sunday Lake that has identified several conductor features along the base of the intrusion. We started drilling these targets in January and then in addition to the over 10,000 meters of drilling we’ve laid out, we plan to complete downhole geophysical service before we wrap up this program in April. We reassessed and re-ranked all of our greenfield exploration properties within the Lac des Iles Mine area and have designed a new series of geophysical surveys that we started in January. These surveys will be used to select drill targets for 2020.

I’ll now return the call back to Jim.

Jim Gallagher

Thanks Dave. Further underscoring the company’s confidence in its future are the record Palladium prices that we have seen recently and our belief that the strong prices will continue for several years to come. There are a number of factors contributing to the rising price of Palladium which currently sits at almost US$1400 per ounce.

As most of you are aware, 80% of Palladium produced ends up in catalytic convertors in automotive gasoline engines. Some of the significant factors that are contributing to the drilling Palladium demand include the growth of hybrid vehicles. The electrification is a positive for the Palladium story and not everyone has seen it that way. Currently the biggest part of the automobile electrification story is hybrids as oppose to pure battery electrics. Hybrids contain higher loadings of Palladium due to the on-off cycle nature of the engines.

Catalytic convertors work best when they run hot and that is not the operating cycle for a hybrid engine. To accommodate for this, higher Palladium holdings are used. Another significant factor is lower diesel sales due to the diesel gate scandal with Volkswagen and others. Diesel engines which have platinum-based convertors are being replaced with gasoline engines at a high rate in Europe and other parts of the world driving more Palladium demand. The growth of the SUV and the truck market primarily in North America is also boosting demand; larger engines simply require larger Palladium holdings.

Sustained growth of automobile sales around the world is another key factor, although auto sales did flatten out in the last quarter of last year, year-on-year over the last decade we’ve seen at least a 2% growth driven by mostly by Asian countries in particularly China. But most significantly impacting our recent rise in prices are heightened emission standards globally. A good example of this is the real driving emission standards that are being introduced in Europe and in China and the next slide details that.

Real Driving Emissions or RDE testing will be part of mandatory car emissions measurement in the second half of 2019 in Europe and China. RDE requires vehicles to undergo outdoor driving tests under various real world conditions and will be carried out in addition to existing lab based measurement. Tire palladium holdings are required to meet these higher emission standards in these more challenging trials. In addition, tests have shown that platinum does not perform as well as Palladium under conditions such as these limiting the likelihood of a significant substitution giving us confidence that this strong palladium demand will continue for the foreseeable future.

Another part of the story is the supply side; this is a story of flat supply picture moving forward with some risk. First the supply is inelastic, given that the vast majority over 90% of the world’s production comes as a byproduct of other metals primarily nickel and copper mining in Russia and platinum mining in South Africa. Secondly, there is the risk introduced by the jurisdictions where Palladium is mined, South Africa is the highest risk area where there are challenges in the industry as a whole and particularly with the current economics of the platinum mines.

Thirdly, driving the price of palladium is the reduction in on-ground inventory. Evidence of the fundamental change in the palladium market is demonstrated in this slide on page 25. The green line demonstrates palladium holdings in stock piles and ETFs against the price [invoked]. As you can see over the last decade there has been a very strong correlation to investor interest in to purchasing and holding palladium and ETFs or other above ground stocks in the price, a very good correlation. That changed early in 2017, when the above ground holdings began to fall off dramatically and continued to climb to the current low levels as prices have continued to rise. This is really demonstrating the fundamental market deficit where supplies are extremely tight and there is very little product left available in inventory stock piles to supplement the market. The price currently is being driven by fundamental supply-demand issues not investor speculations.

In closing, 2018 was a very solid year for us. It is a reflection of the work that the team has done and that we continue to do to build a strong foundation in support of our long term vision for the company. Looking ahead, our production where payable palladium ounces for 2019 are between 220 and 230 ounces and then average all-in sustaining cost of US$785 to US$815 per ounce. We are confident in our operational performance and our mine expansion plan moving forward. We are confident in the fundamentals of the palladium market and we believe that 2019 and beyond will continue to be quite positive.

A reflection of this confidence is the Board’s decision to begin payments of a quarterly dividend returning some capital back to our shareholders. Thank you very much for your time today. I’ll turn it back to the operator.

Derek Macpherson

My question relates to the dividend policy, and obviously it’s a great sign of confidence that you guys have declared that $0.03 dividend. What do you see is the special dividend policy going forward? Obviously based on your feasibility study there’s a pretty good free cash flow and a strong palladium market. What was sort of the yield going forward beyond this quarter on that?

Jim Gallagher

I think I’ll answer that, and we literally just completed the Board meeting yesterday. So the dividend is really relatively modest at this point in time, and I think the Board will reevaluate that as we move forward. As most of you are aware, we were nearly a bankrupt company only three years ago and so I think this is a tremendous vote of confidence by the Board. Everyone is confident in these fundamentals and then the operation moving forward. So this is modest first step. I’m not going to predict what the policy will be moving forward, but there is a commitment to see some capital returned to investors. We are also interested in attracting perhaps a larger group of investor and so that’s why the decision was taken at this time and it will be reviewed obviously on an ongoing basis by the Board.

Our next question comes from [Daniel Mconley] of [Rothford Investments].

Unidentified Analyst

A couple of questions, firstly Jim may be just give us some background on with the wholesaling situation in Brazil? What your tailing plans? How you manage your tailing plans and what your plans are over the next say five or more years?

Jim Gallagher

Thanks Dan, and I was very prepared for that question. So, very unfortunate what has happened in Brazil and unfortunately it has repeated itself in Brazil just recently. And the Brazil scenario and the decisions that [Bali] has taken since have tainted tailings management and in particular our former tailings management called upstream raising in a very negative light. We don’t currently use upstream raising, however our plans are to use a variation of that or a hybrid version of upstream raising over the next several years. And so I want to use an example an analogy, a few years ago, this is true story, there were a number of building collapses in Pakistan, and in one in particular got a lot of press in Canada simply because one of the large retailers was buying clothing from what was apparently a bit of sweat factory. But because of a couple of buildings, 20-storey buildings in Pakistan collapsed, the world did not stop building 20-storey buildings.

And the same is true and should be true for tailings and upstream raising. If you properly engineer it, properly construct it, and properly maintain it, you will not have problems with your tailings dams. Our design relative to the design as we understand it that was in place is made of different material. Our base dams which are all rock core dams and we will be building upstream raisings on top of the existing footprint of tailing dams are solid rock core dams. That was not the case in Brazil. Our upstream raising will be built out of a mix of rock and other material. The tailings dams in Brazil were actually built out of tailings themselves. The slope of our dams will be much, much flatter, the height will be much, much shorter and the factor of safety as we understand it will be significantly higher.

The other critical factor here is that the failures that happened in Brazil both of them and the Mount Polley disaster in British Columbia could not have happened to the same extent if there wasn’t significant amounts of water being held in their tailings dams. You could not possibly get that several kilometer downstream impact without that water. Our tailings design today and in the future are designed to be self-draining and not containing any significant amounts of water that’s fundamental to the design. Even in a long term closure their designs will be sloped and again self-draining so that without any real maintenance they will not hold water.

So it’s just fundamentally different, and I just want to repeat in the world of engineering, engineer it right, construct it right, managed appropriately and you should not have any problems, and that’s certainly what we’re doing and key to that over the last several years and after the Mount Polley and then the Samarco disaster in 2015 in Brazil, I took the decision to introduce an independent tailings review board. This is three fully independent, technical experts from around the world actually including one South African individual, who oversee our design engineer and have bought an extra level of caution expertise and guidance to what we do. So we’re quite confident moving forward that we will not have problems and I sleep better at night because of all of that. So thanks for asking that question Dan.

Unidentified Analyst

Jim in terms of your production cost going up in ’19 and ’20, and I guess when I look at your technical report, you’re heavy in CapEx the next two years, this year and next year, should we see those all-in sustaining cost come down in 2021?

Jim Gallagher

That’s correct. And I don’t know if Tim can remember the numbers or the study better than I do at this point. Tim, do you want to comment on that?

Tim Hill

Yes, I believe, I’m going by memory Dan because I haven’t got it in front of me, but yes, it does go up over the next two years as we increase our underground operating development for the mine expansion. I believe it comes down to US$700 per ounce or there about for ‘21 going forward, if I’m not mistaken.

Unidentified Analyst

Last question, in terms if you have a lot of tax losses, is there anything that’s going to kick in based on your plan the next two or three years in terms of tax reserve or provincial royalties.

Tim Hill

Currently, we are subject to Ontario mining tax, so we really don’t pay royalty. We do have this tax, this deferred tax that we recognize on our balance sheet $43.5 million, so that will offset taxes over the year or maybe 18 to 24 months after that time we’ll be fully taxable going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

You’ve used all your federal losses by that time?

Tim Hill

That’s correct.

Jim Gallagher

[Derek] that really it depends on the price, but if the price stays where it currently is, we’ll burn through those tax losses quickly, but that’s actually a pretty good thing.

Our next question comes from John Bender of Matthew Bender and Company Holdings Ltd.

John Bender

The free float is 8%, and I was curious what steps are you taking to make it profitable to institutional investors, and what are the intentions of Brookfield asset management, they are a private equity firm, they indicated that they intend to exit at some point. I’d be just curious to know is there a significant overhand that we might be expecting or in fact are you considering increasing the free float gradually to make the share more marketable to the two institutional investors?

Jim Gallagher

So the simple answer is yes. Brookfield’s intention from the day that they made their first investment would be when they see an appropriate return that they would start obviously capitalizing on their investment and start selling down their position. So that really has never changed. I think if you were following the company last year, we actually did have a declared process where Brookfield was looking to sell a portion or even all of the company. And a quick summary, we had lots of activity, we never had the right author come forward, and part of the fundamental to that was not everybody was buying completely in to where the palladium market was likely going to end up. So we officially cancelled that process formally at the end of last year, however you’re absolutely right, Brookfield and we recognize that to get more trading and more activity and more interest in the stock, we need much more float. So that is being evaluated, its constantly been evaluated and Brookfield will consider an opportunity to put more shares back in to the market and sell off a portion perhaps through the course of this year. So, it is something that is potential and is potentially likely. There’s no formal process underway right now, but certainly we are going to be engaging investors and we’ll be at the BMO conference, we are engaging investors in Toronto and what we’re doing otherwise. And we’ll be gauging the public’s interest perhaps in acquiring some of our Brookfield’s position.

John Bender

And have you had interest from research houses, who might consider following North American Palladium?

Jim Gallagher

We have had some, and without declaring who, we may get some coverage in the near future. But the biggest holdback to that of course is the small float and multi-analysts are reluctant because as you would be aware it’s hard to recommend a stock where actually a fairly small amount of buying could dramatically impact the price and that’s a reality when we have a small float of less than 8% quite frankly in our stock. So I think we need to get more float in order to get better analyst and coverage. So it’s something where the Board, Brookfield and management is very aware and we’re definitely. With the heightened interest that has come, I would say with the fact that palladium hit and then surpassed the price of gold; I think it will be a different climate for us this year.

