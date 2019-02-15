Schneider Slowing, But May Be Better Positioned For The Downturn Than The Street Thinks

Schneider shares look undervalued and the Street may be underestimating its cyclical resilience, but it's tough to feel completely confident given macro developments.

Schneider posted a beat-and-raise quarter, but there is ample skepticism about the company's positioning for the next phase of the cycle as construction and automation slow.

Concerns have been growing about the health and durability of the short-cycle upturn, and the performance of the stocks of companies like Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) have reflected at least some of that. While a strong post-earnings run has lifted Schneider’s performance over the average industrial and peers like Eaton (ETN) and Rockwell (ROK) since my last update, the shares spent most of the second half of 2018 lagging broader industrial indices.

I’ve made no secret of my concerns about a slowdown in the global economy, and as it pertains to Schneider, I am concerned about the near-term outlook for non-residential construction and factory automation. On the other hand, Schneider isn’t as short-cycle-dependent as in the last cycle, and the company’s position in process automation, oil/gas, grid automation, and data center could help offset some of the weakness. With a long-term growth outlook roughly similar to Emerson (EMR), and sandwiched between Eaton and Rockwell, I do think these shares are undervalued, but 2019 could be a tricky year for the stock as sentiment has seemingly shifted to a point where there is a “show me” story.

A Decent End To The Year

Schneider regrettably doesn’t report earnings the way all American (and many European) companies do, so investors have to make do with less detailed quarterly information. Even so, Schneider’s fourth quarter and second half performance was a little better than expected, even if not as strong as I’d have liked relative to its peer group.

Revenue rose more than 5% in organic terms in the fourth quarter, with the electrical business growing almost 6% and the Industrial Automation segment growing a little less than 4%. All in all, that was good for a roughly 1% beat versus the sell-side. Within electrical, Low Voltage grew 8%, beating expectations by about 3%, while Medium Voltage grew about 2% (basically in-line), and Secure grew better than 5% (a 2% miss).

Industrial Automation was up just under 4% as reported (a 3% beat), but would have been closer to 5% on an adjusted basis, and management noted high single-digit growth in the process automation business and double-digit growth in the industrial software business (AVEVA (OTC:AVVYY)).

In terms of margin and profit performance, the number that most analysts pay attention to is the company’s adjusted EBITA number, and this grew almost 9% in the second half (on better than 6% organic revenue growth). That was slightly better than expected, and margin improved 30bp. On a segment level, there was good growth almost across the board – Low Voltage grew 8% (20bp margin contraction), Medium Voltage grew 19% (190bp margin expansion), Secure grew 8% (50bp margin expansion), and IA grew more than 10% (40bp margin expansion).

Free cash flow for the year was disappointing, with a 7% year-over-year decline and a 12% miss relative to my expectation. The biggest delta here was a decision on the part of management to exit the year with higher inventories to better enable the company to meet its large backlog – a decision that makes sense to me on balance, but also has to be considered in the larger context of a company that has long struggled to show meaningful FCF generation leverage.

Guidance And Comps Are Mostly Okay

On a cycle-to-date basis, Schneider has been performing quite well, outperforming Eaton, ABB (ABB), and others in electrification, as well as automation peers/rivals excluding Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). This quarter’s performance wasn’t quite as impressive, though.

Eaton’s overall electrical business (EP and ESS) grew almost 7% this quarter, which is obviously higher than Schneider’s total electrical business. nVent (NVT), while not a great comp, also did better with 9% growth in Enclosures and better than 6% growth in EFS. ABB and Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY) have yet to report as of this writing. On the automation said, Rockwell delivered close to 6% growth this quarter, while process automation-oriented Emerson saw 7% growth.

Management’s guidance was bullish relative to analyst expectations and I’m slightly concerned it may be too bullish given the rising headwinds I see in 2019. Management is targeting 3% to 5% organic revenue growth, versus the prior sell-side estimate of 2%, but this is not so different than the outlooks offered by Eaton, Rockwell, et al. Management also guided for 20-50bp of adjusted EBITA margin improvement (against a flat expectation) and said they’re targeting 200bp of margin improvement over the next three years from portfolio optimization – a process that will likely lower absolute revenue, but could also lead to better asset turnover and improved FCF generation.

Going further into the guidance, management expects “moderate” growth in Western Europe, an ongoing continuation of the healthy conditions in North America, and growth in China from the construction and infrastructure segments. I do think those latter two expectations could be too high, particularly as I think China’s construction sector is vulnerable without a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

While I have concerns about a slowing non-residential building cycle in the U.S., Schneider could offset slower commercial activity with increasing institutional activity. Management also pointed to a “significant backlog” in process automation.

I do see some arguments for how and why Schneider may not be as vulnerable to a short-cycle downturn as in past cycles. First, the data center business should continue to see healthy growth, and this is an area of strength for the company. Second, Schneider has significantly built up the process and hybrid side of its automation business (to nearly 50%), while also making big moves in software.

While Honeywell (HON) and Emerson saw some impact to orders from oil price weakness, both affirmed a fairly solid outlook for process automation, and Schneider’s strength in instrumentation should help offset some weakness in control system demand. Still, if non-residential construction and oil/gas really slow down, it’ll be hard for Schneider to reach its full-year target.

The Outlook

My revenue expectations for 2019 were below most sell-side estimates going into the quarter, and so I’m not really making a substantive change. Although I do believe management will try to improve margins over the next few years, I think it will be challenging and I’ve modestly dialed back my FCF margin assumptions as a result. Even so, the net impact to my long-term expectations is trivial, and I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 3% to 4% and long-term FCF growth around 7%.

I still believe Schneider is undervalued on a DCF basis, with upside similar to what I see at Eaton and better than what I see for Rockwell or Emerson. Margin-driven EV/EBITDA valuation looks a little more similar, and I believe these shares are at least 10% undervalued on that basis, even though Schneider’s operating margins are not all that impressive (which is why I believe the stock deserves a lower forward EBITDA multiple of around 10.5x).

The Bottom Line

It’s tough to feel completely confident recommending a stock that is exposed to non-residential construction, oil/gas, and factory automation – all of which I think could weaken (in end-market demand growth terms) as the year rolls on. I do believe, though, that Schneider is a better company than it was 10 years ago and that end-market opportunities like data center and process/hybrid automation are important offsets. While I am worried that this is the wrong kind of company for this point in the cycle, I do like the business and the valuation and it’s a name I’m keeping on my watch list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.