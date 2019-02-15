BCE: Revenue Growth Should Remain Positive In 2019

BCE just increased its dividend by 4.9% and currently, pays an attractive and safe dividend with a yield of 5.3%.

BCE's wireline Internet growth should accelerate gradually in the next few quarters as it gradually wraps up its FTTH upgrade.

Investment Thesis

BCE (BCE) [TSX: BCE] delivered modest top and bottom line growth in Q4 2018. The company's wireless segment continues to slow down in the past quarter. Nevertheless, this segment should continue to deliver positive growth due to healthy postpaid and prepaid subscriber additions. BCE's Wireline Internet should also perform well thanks to the continual upgrade of its legacy network to fiber-to-the-home. Its wireless-to-the-home service should also help deliver growth. The company is also well positioned to capture the opportunity in the era of 5G, although revenue contribution will likely not be material until 2020. Share price of BCE is currently fairly valued. BCE remains a good defensive stock choice. However, investors seeking growth in the industry may want to choose other companies instead.

Source: YCharts

Recent Developments

BCE posted modest top and bottom lines growth in its Q4 2018. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue and EBITDA increased in all of its three major segments. While BCE's wireless segment continued to lead its other segments in growth, the revenue and EBITDA growth rate has decelerated to only 4.6% and 5.1% respectively. In the past, its wireless segment has often delivered double-digit growth rates.

Q4 2018 (C$ million) Revenue YoY Growth Rate (%) Adjusted EBITDA YoY Growth Rate (%) Wireline $3,296 2.4% $1,329 1.3% Wireless $2,248 4.6% $889 5.1% Media $850 1.9% $176 2.9% Total $6,215 3.0% $2,394 2.8%

Source: Created by author; Q4 2018 Financial Report

Wireless business remains weak

In Q4 2018, BCE added nearly 122 thousand postpaid wireless subscribers. This was lower than the subscribers add of 175 thousand a year ago.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

BCE's postpaid average revenue per user declined to C$69.28 from C$69.78 in Q3 2017 (see first chart below). This was a decline of 1.19% year over year.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

As can be seen from the chart below, its Q3 2018 ARPU growth rate marked the sixth consecutive quarter of slowdown. This is disappointing especially because Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) delivered ARPU growth rate of 2.6% year over year in Q4 2018.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Improving churn rate

One area BCE did well was its improving churn rate. As can be seen from the chart below, its postpaid churn rate of 1.26% in Q4 2018 was an improvement of 9 basis points from a year ago.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reasons why we believe BCE will continue to grow its business

Although BCE's near-term growth may be limited, we believe there is still room for it to expand its business. We outline our reasons below:

Expansion of its Fiber-to-the-home footprint

BCE is in the midst of upgrading its legacy copper wire to fiber network. The company has completed its fiber-to-the-home coverage in Toronto (416 regions). It is now shifting its focus to upgrade legacy copper wire to fiber network in Greater Toronto Area's 905 regions and Montreal. As a result, BCE's direct fiber coverage has increased to about 5.1 million locations. BCE's FTTH now allows it to offer 1.5Gbps high-speed Internet service. This should allow it to compete against Rogers and Quebecor's (OTC:QBCAF) (OTCPK:QBCRF) cable Internet service. In fact, we are already seeing signs of Internet subscribers growth. As can be seen from the chart below, BCE added 29,627 net subscribers in its high-speed Internet service in Q4 2018. The addition was higher than Q4 2017's 27,040 subscribers add. Looking forward, we believe BCE will be able to continue this growth momentum as it wraps up its FTTH upgrade.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

In addition to its wireline Internet subscribers growth, BCE's wireline Internet revenue also continues to grow at a healthy pace. As can be seen from the chart below, its wireline revenue increased from C$1.657 billion in Q1 2016 to C$1.91 billion in Q4 2018. We believe this pace will continue and perhaps even accelerate as its customers gradually switch to higher speed services.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Wireless-to-the-home program should drive growth in rural areas

Besides its direct fiber coverage, BCE also significantly increased its wireless-to-the-home program. In 2018, BCE rolled out its wireless-to-the-home program to 28 rural markets and expects to roll out to 138 rural communities in 2019. This 5G capable wireless coverage should add over 200 thousand rural households to its coverage. BCE's goal is to increase its coverage to 1.2 million locations (up from its previous target of 800 thousand locations).

Source: Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

Wireless business should continue to grow but at a modest pace

As mentioned earlier in the article, BCE saw its wireless ARPU decline for another quarter. We are not seriously concerned about the decline, as it was partially due to its adding of government contract a few quarters earlier. We believe things should gradually improve towards the second half of 2019. We believe ARPU growth rate will turn positive. Together with healthy postpaid subscribers add, we believe BCE should continue to grow its wireless revenue at a modest pace in 2019.

Besides modest postpaid growth, BCE's prepaid subscriber growth has turned positive in the past two quarters (see chart below). Although the revenue is quite small compared to its postpaid revenue, management appears to have a plan to gradually turn some of its new prepaid subscribers add onto postpaid subscribers. If the strategy is successful, it will also improve its wireless revenue and EBITDA margin.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Valuation: Fairly Valued

BCE's forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.0x is towards the low end of its past two years range. The company's forward EV to EBITDA ratio is slightly below Rogers Communications' 8.3x but above TELUS' (TU) 7.6x. We believe the company is fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

Dividend analysis: Consistent growth

BCE has consistently increased its dividend annually (see chart below). In fact, it has recently increased its quarterly dividend from C$0.755 per share to C$0.792 per share. Its current dividend represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The company has a dividend payout policy of 65% to 75% of its free cash flow. The company's free cash flow is expected to grow by 7% to 12% in 2019 according to management's guidance. Therefore, we believe the company should be able to continue to increase its dividend. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield of 5.3% is towards the high end of its dividend yield range in the past 10 years.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Competitive risk

Telecommunications industry is highly competitive. In the Wireline Internet, BCE competes against its cable rivals such as Rogers Communications in Ontario and Quebecor in Quebec. In the Wireless front, the company faces competition from its rivals such as TELUS and Rogers Communications as well as new entrant such as Shaw Communications (SJR).

Regulatory Risk

Telecommunications industry is highly regulated and any change in government policy can have a strong impact on any service providers. For example, the upcoming 600MHz spectrum auction in Canada clearly favors new entrants, as about 43% of the spectrum is allocated to providers that have less than 10% of the market share.

Investor Takeaway

We believe BCE should be able to continue to maintain modest top and bottom line growth in 2019. In addition, BCE is a good defensive stock choice as its businesses are mostly resilient in an economic recession. Therefore, we believe it is a good core holding for investors seeking dividend growth and safety. However, investors seeking higher growth may want to seek other names in the industry.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RCI, SJR, TU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.