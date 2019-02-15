Why I'm Waiting On This Online Dating Giant

I rate Match Group shares as “Market Perform” and would like to own some, but need a better price before I feel comfortable entering a position.

However, shares are pricey and a debt load of $1.52B gives a fair amount of downside risk in the intermediate term. We will probably have a better entry point in the future.

Portfolio Analysis

Match Group’s portfolio of online dating apps and sites is unrivaled in the space. It is arguably the only well-known corporation to successfully monetize these services at meaningful scale. Premium pricing, along with a tailored, user-centric experience facilitates greater portfolio durability relative to peers eHarmony, Spark Networks, and Bumble.

Match offers dating sites and services tailored to nearly every group of adults: from Tinder, for young adults seeking casual relationships, to Pairs, which targets Asian consumers, to OkCupid, geared towards more serious online dating for older adults. This enables Match Group to amass huge amounts of granular data for each user demographic and tailor products to them – capturing nearly every segment of the online dating market and driving rapid growth.

Match Group’s products vastly outpace the competition.

Through this diverse array of dating products, Match Group has facilitated 64% of all relationships that began on a dating site. There’s very little viable competition: eHarmony tends to attract older users, which hurts growth; Spark Network cannot seem to post a profit and has abysmal stock performance; and Bumble is subject to substantial legal risk due to being started by Tinder co-founder, Whitney Herd. Match Group has created a strong moat in a formerly fragmented market and reaped over half a billion dollars in free cash flow over 2018.

As an investor, I prefer to seek out companies that provide fast-growing, profitable services and products that speak for themselves, and have a reputation as the “go-to” for their given industry. This creates a unique barrier to entry that cannot simply be bought. Match Group clearly fits this. Management appears quite competent in maintaining this through their strategic M&A along with legal action taken against Bumble for patent and trade secret infringement. With both aggressive cash flow and EBITDA growth with a wide economic moat, MTCH shares look quite attractive.

Credit Analysis

Debt service is well-covered by EBITDA and management is generally conservative, both of which I like. As follows, I believe credit risk is minimal. Ten-year MTCH debt currently yields 5.625%, which is well into “junk, ‘ but not outside the realm of sanity, especially given higher benchmark rates and the more risk-off approach many investors have taken. This indicates that if more leverage is needed, it can be accessed at somewhat favorable rates.

Match Group's most recent offering was given a Ba3 (speculative) rating by Moody's, which I believe this is a modest undervaluation of credit quality. Their interest expense is well-covered by EBITDA at nearly nine times interest – quite good for a growth tech stock. In the event of an economic downturn, online dating may actually ramp up significantly, making Match Group largely immune to a market-wide downturn.

The biggest threat to Match Group’s credit quality is deterioration of revenue growth, if management continues to raise debt to finance expansions. I believe this is of minimal importance to the thesis due to both low probability and low potential impact -- if debt issuance were to become unfavorable, modest equity dilution wouldn’t be the end of the world. AsMatch begins to reduce their tax liability more cash flow will be freed up to support continued growth.

Valuation

Match Group commands fairly high multiples, but after taking growth into account it becomes somewhat more reasonable. MTCH currently has a price-to-earnings of 36, with a PEG ratio of 1.19. This indicates that the market is willing to pay a healthy premium for a solid company with excellent growth, but not to the point of insanity as is seen in other tech stocks, notably Amazon and Salesforce. Free cash flow is strong with MTCH trading at 30x FCF -- on par with Facebook, which indicates moderate undervaluation as Match Group is still a relatively immature company operating in an industry that could soon be almost as large as their entire market cap.

However, I believe EV/EBITDA is a better indicator of the company’s true value -- Match Group’s success is virtually assured by their wide moat and expanding core user bases -- so long as access to leverage remains affordable. EV/EBITDA stands around 30.5, which I feel is heftier than I would like, but again not outside of the realm of reason. Match Group’s price to sales ratio is barely more than Facebook’s (9.27 and 8.39, respectively) indicating that expanding total sales holds substantial upside. Sales growth has been a blowout for the past year, hitting 30% growth over 2017.

Management is cognizant of the vitality of continued sales growth; Match Group has been aggressively advertising paid upgrades to their dating services online and especially in city centers. There’s a price to pay for good management and strong growth within a virtual monopoly -- but I’m waiting for EV/EBITDA to fall somewhere below 28 or the P/E to fall closer to 30 before I feel comfortable entering a position on MTCH. Thanks to the stock’s massive implied volatility, day-to-day market noise may open up opportunities within months. Technicals on the stock support this; with the 14-day RSI sitting at 74 -- overbought or very close to it, indicating a potential pullback.

Risk and Strategy

MTCH is by no means undervalued. The high ownership by parent company IAC creates a unique element of (fringe) downside risk if IAC decides to sell off shares. However, IAC has demonstrated a relatively hands-off approach and has not indicated any desire to sell off share at a meaningful scale, making this close to zero.

MTCH stock is also fairy volatile, having had swings in excess of 60% in just the past year. As follows, there is some room for valuation compression and the opportunity for a much more favorable entry price. Shares traded as low as $34.51 in just November, compared to today's price of $56.

Revenue growth has been strong and Match Group is run by intelligent, competent managers, but the tail risk of a revenue miss would not be well-received due to current valuations. If short-term price action matters to you, I’d be very careful at this price level – shares have traded at 30% less than their current price-to-sales and under half of their current P/E as recently as last year. However, depending on where interest rates go from here, Match Group has room for some valuation expansion. When the Fed’s policy becomes more clear, it may be worth re-valuing Match Group shares in accordance with other opportunities.

Conclusion

Match Group is an excellent company, but volatility in the short-term price coupled with moderately high valuations tell me I’ll have a better entry point in the future. I'll be taking a wait-and-see approach and will enter a position when I believe the downside potential has fallen moderately to substantially.However, I’m very bullish on Match Group in the long term and consider them to be an excellent company, positioned for dominance in the coming decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.