The Market's Never-Ending Wall Of Worry

Lately there have been some surprisingly negative news headlines which stock investors have had to deal with. Thursday was a good example of this, as participants were greeted with a worse-than-expected retail sales report. Yet despite the continued hand-wringing over an uncertain U.S.-China trade outlook, a slowing European economy, and sluggish retail sales, the U.S. stock market just keeps chugging higher. In today’s report, we’ll look at the market’s latest worries as I make the case that the market has already discounted the worst-case scenarios for each of them.

As if investors didn’t have enough things to worry about already, the latest session gave them a couple more pieces of data to ruminate over. In what came as a shock to many, data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed that retailers saw their biggest decline in sales since 2009 during December. Sales fell 1.2 percent on a monthly basis, which was significantly under the consensus expectation of a 0.2 percent increase. However, the December retail sales numbers were still 2.3 percent higher on a year-over-year basis.

Yet despite the bad news, stocks greeted the latest U.S. retail sales numbers with apathy. The major averages were down only marginally and there was no sign of increased selling pressure in any of the 11 S&P sectors. Even the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) barely budged in response to the latest retail sales data, shedding just 0.20% on Thursday.

Even more revealing, however, is the continued strength in the economically-sensitive Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA). If there was an imminent threat to the U.S. economy, it would certainly be reflected in the DJTA, for the companies which transport goods and passengers in the U.S. would be among the first to feel the effects of a slowdown. As it stands, however, the Dow Transports have been steadily rising at a healthy rate since December and have recovered most of their losses from last year’s plunge.

Source: BigCharts

In the last several weeks since the major averages posted a bottom, the market’s internal health has also steadily improved. At no time since the start of this year have the number of NYSE or Nasdaq-listed equities making new 52-week lows exceeded 40 per day. That’s the classic sign of a healthy market, or one in which there is an absence of concentrated selling pressure. Stocks making new 52-week highs, moreover, have outpaced new lows on most days since New Year’s. The NYSE new high/new low ratio has been in many cases as high as 10:1 (as it was on Thursday). None of this suggests genuine concern on the part of insiders and informed investors, otherwise we’d see a much higher number of new 52-week lows on both exchanges.

Shown here is the NYSE new high/low ratio for the last several months. As you can see, the high/low ratio has risen to its highest level in almost a year, completely reversing its bearish pattern from September-December 2018. I consider the new highs and lows to be the best way of measuring incremental demand for stocks, thus the indicator below is telling us that stock demand is increasing even in the face of all the bad economic, political, and trade-related news out there. Since small investors aren’t known for buying stocks when the headlines are negative, we can assume that informed investors (i.e. “smart money”) are behind this bullish trend.

Source: StockCharts

What’s more, the types of equities making new 52-week highs on both exchanges is even more revealing. On the Big Board, the bulk of the new highs recently have been interest rate-sensitive securities. This is a stunning contrast to the situation of just a few months ago when the vast majority of the new 52-week lows were rate-sensitive stocks and income funds. Now we’re seeing real estate equities, muni-bond funds, other types of income funds making new highs. This reveals the prevailing mindset of investors as one which doesn’t fear higher interest rates in the foreseeable future.

The fear of rising rates was one of last year’s biggest fears, and more recently there was a widespread concern about a possible U.S. economic recession. In recent weeks, however, both of those fears have faded into the background as bond interest rates have fallen and stock prices have risen. But even as last year’s fears have largely dissolved, they’ve been replaced by a new one, namely the fear of an “earnings recession.” This fear was perhaps best expressed by a recent New York Times article, which stated:

But warning signs keep flashing about the shaky fundamentals of the economy and therefore the stock market. The latest alarm bell is that Wall Street analysts are slicing their forecasts for how much big companies will earn in the months ahead.”

As it turns out, Wall Street analysts now expect the Q1 earnings of S&P 500 companies to decline by 1.7 percent from last year’s comparable period, according FactSet. This is in marked contrast to a year ago, when analysts predicted that earnings would increase 3.3 percent y/y. Prior to the October-December stock market decline, analysts had also forecast that Q1 2019 earnings would rise 6.6 percent, as noted by the NYT article. Analysts' dwindling expectations for Q1 earnings is graphically depicted below.

Source: FactSet/Financial Times

What this actually reveals is that Wall Street analysts are reactionary creatures who respond to recent market performance by increasing or decreasing their earnings expectations. When the stock market is trending higher, they tend to inflate their earnings projections. When stocks plunge, they assume the worst lies ahead and adjust their expectations downward. This is nothing less than rear-view mirror driving and offers little forecasting value.

The downward revision in Q1 earnings expectations also sets up a potentially big market rally during the next earnings season if first quarter earnings end up exceeding expectations. Given the relentless strength of stock prices in the year to date, it’s likely that informed investors and corporate insiders anticipate better earnings than most analysts do.

The most important takeaway from Wall Street’s downward earnings revisions is that the stock market’s “wall of worry” remains as strong as ever. The fact that analysts are pessimistic on the earnings outlook is a sign that there’s still plenty of skepticism out there to encourage rising short interest. And higher short interest levels are what fuel the periodic rallies in a bull market when the bears are caught unprepared by unexpectedly good news (e.g. a U.S.-China trade deal).

The bottom line is that as long as fear persists on Wall Street, the bull market can be considered to be in good shape from a sentiment standpoint. Every bull market needs a “wall of worry” to climb, and whatever cracks were made in the wall last year have since been repaired. Investors are therefore justified in continuing to lean bullish, especially with fear and uncertainty continuing to dominate the news headlines.

On a strategic note, investors should be long the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general. I also recommended last week that technical traders take some partial profit in market tracking ETFs, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), of which I’m currently long. After the impressive upside run of the last few weeks, now would be a good time to book a little profit and raise stop losses on long positions in the event my bullish thesis is wrong and selling pressure increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, XLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.