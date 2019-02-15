WABCO Holdings, Inc. (WBC) CEO Jacques Esculier on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WABCO Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Jacques Esculier

Well, thank you, Sean. Good morning, good afternoon to you all, and welcome to our fourth quarter and year-closing call. So before I jump in the details of our performance for the quarter and the full year and obviously introducing you to our framing of 2019, let me kind of take a step back and look at this last quarter and this last year and kind of, again, frame how we are entering into this new year of opportunities. I would say, the last quarter has been complex, including what I would call also a complex year, rich in events. Firstly, 2018 has been a pivotal year in preparing and positioning WABCO to stay at the vanguard of the movement towards this breakthrough technology that we call ACE, standing for autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification. As you may remember, at least for those who came and joined us there at IAA in September last year, WABCO has unveiled an impressive series of breakthroughs in technology and initiatives among which I would mention, collaborations that we declared with 2 major players: Baidu in autonomous driving and Nidec in electrification. You may remember that we also unveiled a breakthrough concept and an initial prototype of a electrified -- fully electrified trailer, which we really strongly believe will provide very nice growth opportunities in the future.

A lot of good things at IAA. But -- and also, in the fourth quarter, we actually evolved our organizational logic to be more, I would say, structurally aligned with what will be necessary for a company like WABCO to fully take advantage in the future of the opportunities offered globally by these new breakthrough technologies. And among these changes in the organization, we are actually relocating the headquarters of WABCO to Switzerland while this newly created division that now covers Europe, Middle East and Africa will be taking over our Brussels premises. So while we have been, again, in the last year, decisively preparing for the future, we also faced some challenges. The main one being -- relating to issues across the industry supply chain that was faced with significant shortage and capacity. I'll remind you that our industry was booming last year in Europe and U.S. at the same time. But also, during this time, the automotive industry sales, which is sharing the same kind of basis of supplier, the automotive industry also reached a -- peaks in production. And that put enormous amount of capacity challenge across all our suppliers. And that affected WABCO in the first 3 quarters. The -- in the fourth quarter, we have, indeed, seen this pressure fading out. However, we have to recognize that it has triggered a lot of additional costs across the year. And it has also actually quite disturbed the normal flow of activities that need to involve our suppliers and that are feeding the pipeline of mature productivity actions. Now when you look at our mature productivity levels in 2018, it shows that we have been -- mostly been able to mitigate this shortage of activities in the pipeline by triggering one-timers. It was good for '18. However, as we enter '19 and we are very nicely repriming the pipeline of mature productivity activities and we are replenishing it, in the meantime, we also have to compensate for these one-timers that we triggered in 2018, and that represent in itself $20 million.

Now looking at the market. In the fourth quarter, we have seen a slowdown in 2 of our key markets. One is Europe where we have seen a slowdown of 4% year-over-year, and the other one is surprisingly India. It's not that the economical growth has been halted, actually, it is the result of a totally unexpected event that has seen the bankruptcy of a major financial institution that has made access to credit a lot more complicated for fleets momentarily. And this resulted not only in lower volume produced, in lower demand; but also skewed the mix of vehicle produced, favoring smaller truck as well as trucks for exports, both of them having a much lower content of our technologies versus the normal heavy-duty truck that were lower in numbers. So it did affect the volume, but it also affected, as you will see later, our ability to outperform at the level we are used to in India. Unfortunately, that will carry over into the year 2019, will affect 1H and particularly the first quarter, but we'll see that the second half of '19 in India will bring volumes that will be offsetting it.

Now the 2019, from the market standpoint, in our own view, carries a lot of uncertainty. At this stage, we anticipate an erosion of slightly more than 5% in a number of trucks and buses built globally. However, as we continue to demonstrate our ability to outperform markets, we are planning, as you will see later, to generate a positive growth at the top line, actually, in the neighborhood of 4%. What is important in 2019? We will also reconnect our operational machine with the incremental margin model except for an exceptional stretch in engineering investments of $40 million. We'll talk about it later in the call, but I can kind of frame this necessity to add this $40 million this year beyond what we would normally be able to invest. In addition to last year's level driven by top line growth, that $40 million is actually supporting the necessity to develop products. Winning 2 contracts -- very nice and strong contracts we have won in the last years. We are, at this time, developing in parallel 4 different AMT systems for global customers as well as 3 braking systems. And that's obviously something we had never done in the past, an exceptional level of activities in product development. We are also actually investing next year an additional $20 million -- around $20 million of engineer activities in those new breakthrough technologies.

So that's framing the business environment. Now going to Page 3 and going to the results of the quarter. Sales for the fourth quarter were up 1.4% in local currencies leading to an operating income of $125.7 million versus $144.2 million a year ago leading to a performance EPS of $2.13 versus $2 in Q4 '17. For the full year, we closed '18 at a sales level of $3.831 billion, up a healthy 13.9% in local currencies with an operating income of $545.7 million versus $492.1 million a year before leading to an EPS growth of 14.7% from 6.86% at the end of '17 to $7.87 per share in '18 with an exceptionally high conversion rate of net income into cash at 95% leading to a free cash flow of $398 million, of which we have returned $300 million to our shareholders through our repurchasing program.

Moving to Slide 4, looking at the profile of our top line evolution. And again, we frame to a performance growth of 1.4% for the quarter. And by channel, it means, actually, from the OE standpoint, a flat revenue year-over-year in a truck and bus market that saw a decline of over 6%. Actually, 6.3%, to be accurate, year-over-year. That was mitigated by actually a very significant -- continued significant outperformance of our trailer business against the market. Unfortunately, in the fourth quarter, that was itself down. Very healthy improvement of 7% of our top line in aftermarket.

Now looking at the evolution of our truck and bus revenues versus market. Truck and bus volumes in Europe were down 4%. We outperformed it by 2% because of some gain in share of markets. North America, we have actually seen a 12% growth in our revenues from truck and bus in a market that went up 20% year-over-year. And that's kind of due to a few things. Number one, we have seen stock reductions at our customers in terms of AMTs and steering systems. And also our main customer seems to have lost some share of market.

South America, we have seen a very healthy outperformance with market share growth in braking systems with the implementation of our mBSP as well as continued penetration of the AMT technology. We have seen a -- flat revenues in Japan, Korea, Thailand versus a production -- up 7% because mostly of unfavorable mix in Japan as well as some phaseout of ABS/EBS products at a smaller OEM.

In China, market went down to a 19%, but our revenues went down 27%. And that's where it's kind of looking at it a little bit more in detail. First of all, last year, we benefited from a reclassification or change of policy in consignment of products at our major customer in China, which generated by itself around $5 million of tailwind, which obviously did not happen this year. And then we have seen some more pricing erosion in Q4. As you will see, it has not impacted the overall pricing erosion level at WABCO. But in China, it has been an event this quarter that obviously also created some headwinds. What is interesting, though, and you will see it at the full year level as well, is when you look at the country not only in truck and bus built in revenues -- really, truck and bus built. But including all revenues from aftermarket, off-highway, trailers and whatnot, the revenues year-over-year are more flattish. Finally, in India. Market went down 2%, as I said, very unexpectedly. We were still able to outperform the market by 5%, which is lower than what we have been used to so far. And I explained to you already, this is due to the fact that medium-size trucks were up 4% and heavy-duty trucks down 4%. And more of the heavy-duty trucks than normal were sold to export customers with much lower content per vehicle. That may still affect the first quarter -- that will still affect, actually, the first quarter of '19. However, you will see later on, we are expecting still a very strong outperformance in India overall for the full year.

Looking at the same slide but for the full year, generating 14% growth overall at the top line level; by channel, 21% growth: 13% of which are driven by acquisition; leaving a net 8% of organic growth in a market that was up 3% with also strong outperformance in trailer market; very strong growth in off-highway, 26% year-over-year. Aftermarket was up 18% with a tailwind of 12% from acquisition, leaving a healthy 6% with very strong growth in most of our markets but having to face headwinds from these areas affected by geopolitical issues.

Now when we look at the evolution of our truck and bus revenues versus the level of production of those vehicles, Europe, we also -- we again slightly outperformed, driven by higher demand in AMT. Actually, it seems that our customers are more equipping vehicles that they export out of Europe to every parts of the world. Those vehicles are now more equipped with AMTs as well as equipping an increasing level of medium-size trucks. North America, up 49% in the market with growth of 18%. 28% of that growth was driven by acquisition. South America, we again outperformed nicely through the introduction of new technologies. Japan, Korea, we outperformed again through the continuous ramp-up of new technologies. China, we ended up the year underperforming by 10%. And you know that the main driver of this outperformance across the full year is -- will lead to this major change in the mix of tractors versus construction equipment that we have mentioned during the first 3 quarters. And that, together, represents 10% of headwind to our revenues and to our outperformance -- ability to outperformance. And again, at the full year level, when you add all other sources of revenues, China is flattish year-over-year, able to absorb this headwind from mix. And by the way, the mix, unfortunately, as we see today, will continue in 2019.

India was up a healthy 10%. Again, it could have been better if we didn't have the slowdown in Q4, but still an amazing source of revenues in outperformance in '18 and for the future.

So I'm going to now let Roberto drive you through the details of our financial results. Roberto?

Roberto Fioroni

Thank you, Jacques. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q4 earnings call. Looking back at 2018, I must admit that it was a challenging year for WABCO. We faced headwinds related to continued capacity shortages, high material inflation pressure as well as a volatile macroeconomic environment impacting the global commercial vehicle market, which grew 2.5% versus previous year. In spite of all of these headwinds, WABCO delivered solid financial results, including record sales level of $3.8 billion. We grew performance earnings per share by 15%, solidly outperforming WABCO sales growth of 14% in local currency. And we delivered a record performance cash flow by converting 95% of our performance net income into cash. The strong cash generation is a further demonstration of the quality of our earnings.

Now if you turn to Slide 6, I will guide you through the details of the fourth quarter financial results. Our sales grew 1.4% in local currency versus Q4 2017, comfortably outperforming the declining truck and bus market that was down 6.3% versus the same period last year. On a performance basis, our gross profit margin was 30.7%. Fourth quarter price reductions were less than 1% versus Q4 last year, reflecting our strict discipline around pricing. This also includes increased price pressures, Jacques previously referred to, in China. WABCO gained $2.2 million as a result of additional volume. Cost efficiency across the value chain resulted in more than $15 million of savings from material and conversion productivity. Conversion productivity of 7.1% is now back to historical level as we no longer benefit from the plant closure. We also achieved gross material productivity of 5.2%, partially offset by raw material inflation of 1.4%.

Moving to OpEx. The majority of the $13 million increase versus fourth quarter 2017 consists of investments in engineering to support recent contract wins and development of future technologies. As we discussed in our October call last year, this is the second quarter in a row with higher-than-usual R&D investments.

All of this resulted in WABCO delivering performance operating income of 13.8 as a percent of sales for the fourth quarter. Streamlining costs are increasing in the fourth quarter compared to previous year as a consequence of implementing our new organizational logic, including the relocation of our new corporate headquarters. WABCO achieved a fourth quarter performance tax rate of 3.9% and the U.S. GAAP tax rate of minus 13.4%. I will discuss our tax rate in more detail later on. After excluding the nonperformance items, our performance earnings per share is $2.13 for the quarter, establishing a new record for WABCO.

Moving to Slide 7, I'll summarize the financial highlights for the full year 2018. WABCO's full year sales grew 13.9% versus prior year on a foreign-exchange-adjusted basis. As Jacques showed earlier, the U.S. acquisitions accounted for approximately half of our full year growth. Our factories were able to generate strong levels of conversion savings at 7.7%, delivering almost $39 million of gross profit, which more than offset labor inflation of $33 million in 2018. Gross material productivity of 5% translated to a net impact of $36 million to the gross profit. This amount includes a compensation payment of $9 million received in the first quarter from one of our suppliers related to a delayed productivity project. 1/3 of $52 million came from volume, mix and absorption. Our performance OpEx was at 16.4% of sales, which represents $30 million increase versus prior year, primarily driven by investment in R&D. In 2018, we invested 4.8% of sales in R&D. This is 40 basis points above the 2017 level.

Compared to last year, WABCO's U.S. acquisitions contributed to the full year results by delivering $222 million in sales with $45 million of performance operating income. All of this results in a performance operating income of 14.2 as a percent of sales. As to the exclusion of the unfavorable impact from transactional foreign exchange of almost $8 million, our incremental margin is 10%. WABCO's performance tax rate for the year is 14% leading to a full year performance earnings per share of $7.87. As previously said, this is 15% versus a year ago, a new record for WABCO. The 10.6% tax rate from the U.S. GAAP basis resulted in a reported earnings per share of $7.43.

Turning to Slide 8, I will now cover the cash flow of 2018. Our performance free cash flow for the year is at a record $398 million, representing a very healthy 95% conversion of performance net income. I'm extremely pleased with our management of working capital during 2018. While growing the business, we improved all working capital ratios and brought the total working capital to 18% as a percentage of sales. This is down 4 percentage points versus how we ended 2017 and also lower than 2016. This is another data point that reflects the successful integration of the U.S. acquisition. CapEx of $132 million, slightly above our depreciation expense, reflects the investments needed to increase capacity in 2018.

Finally, WABCO is creating shareholder value by continuing to return cash to our shareholders through the share buyback program. In 2018, we repurchased 2.5 million of shares at a cost of $300 million. Before I turn it back to Jacques, let me use Page 9 to give you some color on our tax rate for 2018 and 2019 as well as our views on the mid and long term. Starting with 2018, WABCO's reported tax rate was 10.6%. You will recall that in 2016, we booked a material tax reserve following the European Commission's decision that Belgium's Excess Profit Ruling program, EPR, was to be considered illegal state aid. We have been working on mitigating the tax impact of that decision. And in Q4 2018, we received confirmation from Belgium allowing our Patent Income Deduction claim and reducing the EPR tax clawback by $33 million. In addition, yesterday, the General Court of the EU issued a judgment annulling the original European Commission's decision. We are currently reviewing this EPR judgment to determine whether it will allow us to reinstate approximately $100 million of tax losses, which are currently worth $30 million -- approximately $30 million of net income. Furthermore in Q4, the reported tax number was reduced by approximately $11 million related to the transport pricing arbitration settlement that we announced and included in our Q3 performance tax rate.

Moving to 2019. We foresee a performance tax rate of 18%. There are 2 elements that contribute to us maintaining our forecasted tax rate at this level. First, we are seeing the initial impact of side benefits resulting from the reorganization of our treasury function, which is relocating to our new corporate headquarters. The second element is driven by a project to optimize the management of our pension liabilities and for which, we expect to achieve a one-off benefit by midyear 2019. As we think about the mid and long term, we have a line of sight to a performance tax rate of approximately 20%. This confirms the view that we shared with you during our 2018 Q3 earnings call.

Now I would like to turn it back over to Jacques, who will provide an update on our view of the market. Jacques?

Jacques Esculier

Thanks, Roberto. And moving to Slide 10. Looking as we do in the key announcement that we made across the quarters relating to our 3-pillar strategies, starting with new technologies and products. We have been contracted by Daimler to develop and provide them their next generation of AMT products. We have received a contract from one of the leading car manufacturers in Europe for air suspensions. And that represents a 10-year business for $230 million. And we have been also signing a contract with Hyundai to provide them with a range of new technologies for their medium-duty trucks, including electronic stability control, brakings, air suspension and so on.

In globalization, we have signed a extension and expansion of a long-term agreement with one of our key OEM customer, totaling $915 million. And that covers braking, advanced driver systems and efficiency technologies. We also, as Roberto said, are moving our headquarters to Bern. And then finally, we -- together with the Board of Director, actually, in the later part of the year, we inaugurated our new headquarters covering the Americas' region in Michigan. And that's a important milestone as we kind of consolidate all the different activities of WABCO in this important part of the world under one roof and one team. Execution, as we do every year, we continue to receive a very healthy flow of rewards and recognitions by customers for exceptional level of service levels in this part of the world, and then still a healthy flow of productivity.

Moving to Page 11 and then looking at how we kind of review 2018 and anticipate '19 for the market -- for all our key regions, starting with Europe. New registration in Europe for the quarter was down 1% and up 3% for the full year '18 versus '17. When we look at production, Q4 levels was down 4% year-over-year and up 2% full year. At this level, we are still 12% short of the peak that Western Europe production has reached in 2008 and 52% short of the peak that we have seen in Russia back in 2007. So still, some nice room to further improve. Now in '19, in an environment where GDP is slightly eroding down from 1.8% in '18; forecasted at 1.6% in '19, we see the EU registration being flattish and the production level, flattish as well in that minus 2% to plus 3% range.

Moving to the U.S., production was up a healthy 20% year-over-year for the fourth quarter. For the total year, it was up a healthy 18%. And we actually closed the year with a record level of orders that has filled up a pretty strong backlog that should cover most of the production of 2019. But the production level being at what is probably close to full capacity, we believe, at this time, it is reasonable to anticipate a production flat to slightly eroding, minus 5% to 0, in a GDP environment that stays very healthy, slightly -- forecasted to be slightly lower than '18, but still at a very strong 2.5% level.

Moving to China, production was down 19% in the fourth quarter year-over-year. Full year was down 8% versus '17. But as we have kind of reported all year long, the level of tractors that was kind of artificially inflating in 2017 has been brought down back to a reasonable level. But at the same time, we saw a surge in construction equipment. So the mix has been significantly unfavorable for us as well as a much lower level of production of electrical buses that carry a very high level of content per vehicle for our technology, and that also impacted our outperformance.

Looking at 2019, unfortunately, again, at this point of time that we have 1 year to see a change, but at this point of time, we see the ratio of tractors versus contraction -- the construction equipment be still unfavorable to us. We expect, though, to reconnect with a full year double-digit outperformance level. However, it's going to be more -- it's going to be stronger in the second half than the first half as we see some pretty interesting events on the horizon. One being the introduction of the mandate for ABS on certain buses in the second quarter as well as obviously the start of production of air disc brakes for FAW that should be triggered in July. And the production is anticipated to further erode in that minus 15% to minus 10% range.

Moving to India. Again, a disappointing and surprising level of production in Q4. Again, not in line, disrupting the logic of a very strong economical growth, '18 finishes at plus 7.3% GDP growth and '19 is planned at 7.5%. So kind of -- we keep increasing the economical activity. Production for the total year was still a very strong 23% up versus what it was in '17. Now again, the first half will be probably impacted by what happened in the last quarter. We ended up -- actually, we just learned that already a few days ago, we end up with some inventory of heavy-duty trucks at OEMs, which will have to be absorbed and which will affect Q1 more than the rest. But this will be more than offset actually by a pre-buy event that will start in Q3 ahead of the introduction of a new wave of regulations related to emission controls. So we think that market should net-net end up in the 0 to plus 10% range.

Moving to Page 12. Japan, Korea was up 7%. Full year, down 4%. There was a significant slowdown in Korea this year. And for next year, we plan this market to stay basically flattish in that minus 3% to plus 2%. Now going to Brazil, Q4 was up a solid 14% year-over-year. Production for 2018 increased by 27% versus 2017, and we kind of anticipate a continuous recovery. We are still more than 40% down versus the peak that this region reached in 2011. GDP for '19 is forecasted at 2.5% versus 1.3% in '18. So everything points towards a much higher level of production in '19. However, one of the key OEMs has basically shut down production in January to update their line to the next -- to the new generation of trucks. And that created a gap of 6,000 trucks for the first quarter, which represents about 20% of a quarter production in Brazil. And that will impact, unfortunately, the overall forecast for the full year. So we see it for the moment ending up flat to plus 10%. I would not be surprised if we end up actually nicely above that.

Aftermarket. Q4 ended up at 7% growth year-over-year. Full year, we had a 6% organic growth. We have started the year actually across the first 3 quarters having significant headwind coming from supply chain. And as you know, we favored OEMs to aftermarket to avoid any stoppage of production line at our key customers, and that impacted our ability to grow. Now we are back to a normal growth. However, we still suffer and we'll probably continue to suffer from this situation in some important areas of the world. So overall, the initial outlook for this market is up 6% year-over-year. And finally, the trailer market production was down 8%, driven by a severe drop in China, which is -- was partially offset by continued growth in Americas and Europe. So for the total year 2018, the production was flat. And then for '19, in line with our prediction for the total truck and bus market, we see trailers being flattish to minus 5%.

Turning to Page 13 and then kind of sharing our guidance for 2019. First, from a top line standpoint, we see a growth in that 1.5% to 6.5% range. Again, to put that in perspective with the market, that should erode more than 5%, leading to sales of $3.8 billion to $4 billion; performance operating margin in the 13.4% to 13.8%, leading to performance EPS of $7.6 to $8.10 per share with a continuous strong conversion rate between 80% to 90% of our net income into cash. On the right side, you see a very -- a kind of a simple bridge of what is core driven by our operational activity and tailwind of -- from FX and then we have the $0.39 of one-timers in our tax programs described by Roberto a little bit earlier. So that's $0.39 per share. That leaves us to the range that I just shared with you.

Now it's important that we spend some time on the box below to kind of share with you the assumptions behind this guidance. First, as I said, we are back -- the operational part of our company will be back to the incremental margin framework. However, we are recognizing that we have to stretch our investment in engineering by $40 million beyond what we should normally be able to afford in an environment with about 4% of top line growth. And that is not covered by incremental margin because it's a stretch, it's exceptional. We also have a price erosion plan in line with 2018, slightly above 1%. We are planning to have a flow of net productivity back to normal. And the $20 million of one-timers that we had to generate in '18 to compensate for the shortage of activities in the pipeline -- in the normal pipeline of -- for productivity actions, that $20 million will be compensate for by actually keeping the non-product engineering OpEx level flat year-over-year. Meaning that we do compensate about $10 million of inflation, and we do offset all the carryovers in that area of the business. That will trigger the necessity to have some restructuring program. And that's why you see, because we're starting the program in Q4, there are several activities that we have triggered from Q4 and we'll continue in this year. All these activities justify the raising of the level of restructuring -- of the expenses in restructuring. As I said, transactional FX is providing some tailwind of $14 million. And the tax rate is estimated to be at 18%. However, this 18%, which is created by those actions that Roberto referred to, is asking for a $5 million of performance investment in OpEx that is really attached to our ability to reach that 18% level.

Turning to the concluding page. So we can describe 2018 as a complex but important year for WABCO. Because, again, it was a year of very strong activities related to the next wave of technology and how we position our company at the leading edge of the movement once those technologies. And having to face the challenges and headwinds that we have mentioned all along, I think it's very impressive that in improving our resilience, that we end up with a very healthy top line growth and also a strong return to our shareholders.

In 2019, we again continue to solidly outperform the commercial vehicle market. We are back to our delivery of strong productivity gains across the supply chain, material and in our factories. We have this stretch of $40 million, unfortunately, that is hard to avoid. But all together, we want to crank up our return to shareholders from $300 million to $400 million. That will be our aim for our share buyback program this year.

So this closes our presentation, and I'd like to open the session for questions. Thank you.

Jeffrey Hammond

Just a couple market questions. I think you guys took North America down. It seems like most of your peers are kind of holding that. So just maybe speak to that change. And then India, it seems like your peers are kind of lowering that much more. I don't know if they see that impact from the financial institution lasting longer. But I just want to understand your optimism there.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, Jeff. Thank you for the question. Well, U.S. market, there are -- I mean, again, there are all kinds of obviously sources of forecast. And as we all know, this is a pretty complex time to forecast markets that are a little bit capricious at this moment. I hope that the market will be able to go up again. In my own view, from what I understand from our customers, it's going to be harder, though, to stretch their capacity beyond what they have been able to produce in '18. But I'm -- I would be more than happy to welcome an additional growth there. At this point, again, with all the different kind of inputs we gathered ourselves, we kind of think that flattish to slight erosion is the best forecast. India, I would say, same thing. It's, at this point, very complicated to anticipate two things. One is the carryover of that impact of what happened in Q4, and two is the extent of the pre-buy that will be triggered in the second half of the year. And the normal kind of flow of need for new trucks in a market like India that is really driving enormous amount of economic growth should point finger to a very strong growth in productions like we have seen in the past years. We kind of limited it because of, again, what we anticipate to be a carryover of the programs generated last year, but we don't want to be excessive in anticipating a kind of drop in production because of this pre-buy that we anticipate to be pretty strong in the second half. But again, Jeff, this is the best guess. And I would anticipate that we can probably debate long hours around whether it should be slightly negative or in the single digit like we are planning right now.

Jeffrey Hammond

Okay. And then just back on the cost side. I guess it sounds like a couple of moving pieces there. It seems like you're really feeling a lot better about productivity, rebuilding and getting back to normal. But just on this $40 million, is that all incremental spend? And I don't -- if -- I don't know if I misheard you, does some -- does a lot of that not come through the product engineering line?

Jacques Esculier

No. This will be -- what -- when we look at it, we look at the incremental margin as part of a model that conserve a certain percentage of OpEx versus revenues or non-product engineering and product engineering OpEx. So in an environment where you grow 4%, you can afford normally $6 million, $7 million of additional investment in engineering. And what we are saying is, beyond that framework that covers a $5 million, $6 million, $7 million of normal increase in engineering spending, we, next year, have to invest another $40 million in engineering. Now again, I kind of gave you the rationale on what's behind it. I also have to recognize that unfortunately as I had mentioned to you in -- during our Q3 call, the cost of those additional hours is significantly higher as compared to the average cost of our engineering labor because we have to rely a lot and even more on outside services because we just can't find -- in such a rapid time, we can't find the resources to hire. So we have to rely on service companies -- outside service companies. And basically, it doubles the cost of the engineering hours.

So when you look ahead, in my opinion, two things should kind of prevent this further inflation of the need for engineering hours. Number one, we are going to end up having kind of absorbed this unusual level of activities that we drive in parallel. I mentioned, AMT, breaking their -- some other products where there's enormous amount of contracts that we won that need to be addressed. And the second thing is fortunately, we're going to be able to end up hiring a good part of those engineers that we would like to have onboard, but unfortunately can't at this point. And that should itself -- by itself lower the expense at the same level of hours. So that's why I'm saying this is a step that we have to take, that we cannot avoid without obviously penalizing our customers and penalizing our reputation in the eyes of our customers, but also without kind of risking our ability to really position ourselves properly on that movement towards these new technologies. And that's the $20 million I talked to you about.

Justin Long

So maybe to start by building on that last question and the $40 million of access engineering investment this year. Can you help give us a sense for the quarterly cadence of that number as we update our models? And then also, Jacques, you walked through the dynamic with tiring and I understand that. But given the elevated expense on this line item this year and maybe next year, too, what's your confidence that you can still deliver on the incremental margin framework you've historically provided? Or is that a framework we need to rethink?

Jacques Esculier

Well, Justin, again, two important questions. The first one is kind of fairly evenly spread across the quarters because we have to do it progressively. So you can count on $10 million a quarter kind of increase year-over-year. Now on the second one, we -- listen, this is what -- this is the identity of who we are as leaders and the company we want to keep driving in the future essentially in the eyes of investors. Departing away from outperformance of -- really, strong focus on outperformance in incremental margin would significantly challenge our conviction, what we are here for, what is the way we have been driving this company kind of very consistently in the last 11 years. So I can tell you that you don't know what's going to happen in the future because there are many things that could disturb our commitment. And some of them have been disturbing it lately. But what I'm telling you is, we are aiming at not only rebuilding this kind of connection to this -- to the incremental margin model this year, but to maintain it as much as we have in the past in the future years. Thus, I can't tell you. It's out of question for us now to kind of think that we will -- in -- for -- or actually, that we will abandon this focus for the leadership team.

Justin Long

Okay. And maybe secondly, talk about Europe. You mentioned the slowdown that you saw in the fourth quarter, some of that macro headlines have been more uncertain as well. Can you just provide an update on how you're thinking about the European truck cycle over the next couple of years? And if we do see a moderation in that cycle, can you talk about the ways that you can outperform and flex the cost structure in that type of environment?

Jacques Esculier

Well, as you know, the cyclicality of Europe historically, except for 2009 -- but historically has always been fairly limited in range and amplitude. At this point, we see certainly some challenges on the horizon. There is this Brexit situation that doesn't seem to be incredibly simple, to say the least. There is this potential kind of a macroeconomic situation vis-à-vis potential tariffs that would be raised between the U.S. and Europe. There are all kinds of stuff on the horizon that could disturb what, in my opinion, should be still a pretty meager but continuous kind of need for additional trucks and buses in Europe, given the fact that at the end of the day, the average age of the fleet is still at the highest level ever has not really improved as it did during the cycle in the U.S. We are still at 7.7 years. So it's not, and we are not by the way, at the peak -- at the historical peak we have reached in 2008, which was not an inflated peak like it was in 2006 for the U.S.

So I'm not expecting at this point any drastic, dramatic kind of decrease in this market. I would say flat. I would not be surprised if we have a little bit more kind of growth. I would not be surprised either if we would start to see some erosion that's why we kind of put that thing in that close to 0 range. However, yes, there are some factors that could disturb not only Europe actually, but many other regions of the world. I'm telling you, China could be significantly disturbed if we don't rapidly find a way to close this discussion between those 2 superpowers on how they're going to kind of work together and have kind of reasonable tariffs established. Right now, I can tell you, it's disturbing China. I think it could be -- disturb many other regions in the world. So -- but all this is being pushed. And obviously, we're kind of trusting that people will stay reasonable and actually will end up resolving those problems in a very favorable manner for the overall global economy. I think this is the best guess to have at this point.

Ann Duignan

Perhaps you could give get us a little bit more color. You mentioned a lot of headwinds going into Q1. If you could give us any kind of modeling assistance in terms of what would you -- you would anticipate revenues sequentially or year-over-year to be and then maybe margins or earnings. Just some directional advice would be great for the model.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, Ann. Unfortunately, we don't guide by quarter. And -- however, along the presentation we gave, I'm sure you have captured the fact that we see some headwinds converging towards Q1. Even though the full year should end up actually very nicely for us and for the market, we end up having 20% decrease of production in Brazil. Because of this OEM stop in production, we have a significant headwind in India. And the market in China is not helping either in the real kind of need around outperformance in this year is going to happen after Q2. So it means that we unfortunately are not expecting a margin in Q1 and a top line growth in Q1 that would be aligned with what we see as an average across the year. I think that's, at this stage, about all I would share with you.

Ann Duignan

Okay. I appreciate that. It was worth a try. And then could you just explain a little bit more the rationale behind moving to -- your headquarters to Switzerland if it was part of a broader succession plan? Or how should we think about succession planning going forward?

Jacques Esculier

Well, that's an interesting question. I would say, even though we have quite a bit of challenges ahead, I'm not sure we're looking for a mountain guide to replace me. Moving to Switzerland as part of the succession plan maybe a little bit of a radical way of doing this. First of all, we do work hard for the succession plan, but there is no announcement that I'm leaving at this point. Second, again, I'm sorry for kind of what was supposed to be a little bit of a funny tone to my answer, but I would say, Switzerland is actually attractive. First of all, we wanted to separate corporate headquarters from this newly formed European team. And I'm going to tell you the profound reason for that is that this new wave of technologies that are absolutely fundamental for industry and obviously for WABCO needs to be neutral in its kind of management globally. Historically, WABCO has rooted all its key technology development in Europe, connected to European OEs.

However, this next wave is not going to be totally or primarily developed in Europe. It will be developed across the world in different regions, particularly, actually in China. You look at China, they are already ahead in electrification in our industry, and they are actively working towards this movement towards autonomous driving that's why, by the way, we established grounds at building a collaboration with Baidu. But you can't have the headquarters together with the European team and essentially more managing the European relationship. You need more neutrality of headquarters, those who make decisions on investments and strategic directions for those technologies. That's why we leave the European team managing the European -- Middle East in Africa business in Brussels that we move out. Now moving out to where? We kind of glanced through all the different opportunities we have. And it happens that actually Switzerland is a very attractive place to establish grounds because they are very keen to see companies like us moving in new technological spaces, particularly around autonomous driving and electrification. And they have very strong kind of programs in their universities to build capabilities and talents that we would have access to. They're also financially supportive of companies like ours investing in those capabilities over there. And then I would say, finally, but not bad to add, Switzerland offers a tax environment that is attractive to corporations as well. So I would say -- and this is how I would describe the rationale that has led us towards establishing and selecting Switzerland as the new location for headquarters.

Benjamin Burud

This is actually Ben Burud on for Jerry. Just wanted to start with your production, which declined in 4Q. However, Daimler, Volvo and others said that builder rates increased in the quarter. Can you actually give us an idea of what's contributing to that disconnect?

Jacques Esculier

Oh, that's an interesting question. Then maybe others than Daimler and Volvo decreased. I don't know, but this is the numbers that we obviously gather from the industry. And there's not much I can comment there, frankly, beyond that. Now what is important is -- again, it depends on what we're talking about here in numbers. We talk about Europe -- European numbers and it covers production, not registrations. Because sometimes, our customers talk about their -- not the position of the production but the position of the registrations. So indeed, as I said, registration was more or less flattish but production was down. And production covers Europe but covers also Russia. There is a non-negligible number of trucks actually that are exported. When you look at it for the full year, exports of trucks built in Europe represent about 140,000-plus trucks, right? So it may vary next in exports or whatever. So again, they may talk specifically about trucks they produce for the European region. We talk about production of trucks in Europe.

Benjamin Burud

Understood. And then our growth last year in 2018 was really driven by share gains in South America and India. Going forward, which regional or products do you expect would drive outgrowth in 2019?

Jacques Esculier

What is interesting is -- I would say, we are right now in a little bit of a valley of outperformance. And let me explain what I mean. We have completed a couple of years ago this kind of major wave of mandates around ABS stability controls -- stability control still have some nice opportunities in India and it will come. But what is important is the next wave of growth is, in my opinion, starting in '19 and will start kind of taking more and more amplitude. And that's everything related to mandate of a more complex system like ABS. You look at China, there is a first mandate of ABS in China for all long-haul coaches that starts in Q2 of this year. But we know that we have a line of sight already on next waves of ABS mandates that would cover large trucks on -- and I would also actually, potentially towards 2021 demand that this ABS can react on pedestrians, which is even beyond the European mandate at this stage. Now we know that Europe will also mandate probably '21, '22, the side detection in urban areas. And we are working -- that we have an agreement with Valeo on this.

So at the end of the day, there is a new wave of mandates that will kind of pave the path towards establishing ABS as the standard -- at least in the Western world, the U.S. will probably at one point make it a mandate even though right know, it's growing in penetration short of the mandate, but it's going to affect -- it's going to be invading these space in China progressively. And India is starting to think about it. 2021, '22 seems to be a milestone that they are kind of, at this point, reflecting on. The other thing is air disc brakes. I mean, air disc brakes is progressively invading the space in the U.S. But we are, today, about 30%, 30-plus percent penetration, there is still much room. And then, obviously, aligned with this announcement of our joint venture with FAW, there seemed to be some momentum that is kind of growing in China. And then obviously, I'm not even talking about AMT that still has to invade the space of China and India. And we see some promising movements and dynamics being created particularly at this stage for -- in India, but everybody believes that China will join forces in the coming months or very next years.

So again, in my opinion, ahead, there is still a very rich pipeline of technologies and capabilities that will really continue to feed and support this [indiscernible] for growth that obviously feeds our ability to outperform markets. It's a long story but it's a long answer. In '19, by the way, again, in China, I mentioned ABS in April, we have air disc brakes. Those are pillars that should prepare the outperformance at a double-digit level. In India, we see, very frankly, right now a more than 15% outperformance for the full year even though outperformance at the very beginning of the year will be still meager because of this mix problem. But our team over there is still having a good line of sight on additional technologies. U.S., we still have to complete AMT, still a big question mark around medium-size trucks. Air disc brakes would provide, again, a very nice momentum. In Europe, you're going to have its -- as usual, smaller in amplitude but we still have lane keeping. We still have the side radars that's -- will not be in 2019, by probably 2021, '22. But there is really ahead of us quite a bit of activities that we believe will again kind of support our outperformance commitment.

Joseph Vruwink

This is Joe Vruwink for David. I wanted to go back to engineering and specifically on the $20 million piece of R&D supporting, I think you said, AMT and braking systems. What is the revenue this investment is going to be leveraged against? And I asked because if it's a normal 5% of sales, that's $400 million in incremental revenue. It sounds like there are some outsourced engineering. I understand that's more expensive. So maybe it's a smaller revenue value. But either way, it seems like a big piece of incremental revenue that's set to be launched, and I'm just hoping to quantify it.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, Joe. But that's going to be hard to do it for you because actually, it's a complex question. It's a very -- obviously, a very important question but it's complex because number one, it's not only, as I said, AMT and braking system covers some more grounds. But I don't want to give you the full list of things. It's really exhaustive. But actually, it does, however, anchor itself into the significantly higher level of contract wins that we have publicized in the last years. Remember, we have had, what, 3, 4 years above $1 billion of wins. And this kind of obviously lead to the necessity to increase resources as we speak. The other aspect of the complexity is some of those contracts will start earlier than orders. You know that the development of a braking system is of extreme complexity and there are some brakings -- there is one actually we are developing today will not be in production before 2023. So -- but some others like AMTs are -- have shorter cycle. And some of those AMTs, we have started already a couple of years ago. So we are not far from starting to generate revenues from it. So that's why, unfortunately, I cannot give you one number. What I can tell you is obviously all those contracts are leading to profitable growth in the future.

Joseph Vruwink

Do you think you have line of sight to get back within the higher range of the 6% to 10% outgrowth target? It's -- doesn't seem like it's a 2019 event. But as you look into 2020, do you think that's achievable?

Jacques Esculier

Joe, again, we are, indeed, for the moment, at the low end of the range. And we actually extended the range down to 6% because we saw that value. We kind of anticipated that there would be probably a little bit of shortage of support in these activities, markets being not yet matured as we had anticipated to absorb AMT in China, India and all that. So it's very hard. When you look at our strategic planning, yes, it goes -- when you look at future years in the next 5 years, there will be years with nicely higher outperformance level above 6%. I just told you that in our opinion, we see a kind of a new wave of mandates that should support this in addition to again technologies that will not be covered by mandates like AMT or air disc brakes in certain region of the world that also should finally kind of start gaining momentum. It's very hard to kind of give you numbers and -- kind of in the next years of how much it's going to be above 6%.

Lawrence De Maria

First, a clarification question. The $40 million incremental engineering expense, I'm sorry if you said this already, but what part of that or all of it should kind of reverse or go away in 2020? And then secondly, Jacques, you mentioned acquisitions over the past two years, now you're hoping an internal investment and a buyback. Did that imply that you think the portfolio is where you want it to be? Or are there still some pieces you think that you need to round out?

Jacques Esculier

Well, we are still glancing through all opportunities to enrich our portfolio. And believe me, we have not thrown the sponge to kind of look at possibilities to acquire valuable business that continue to strengthen the franchise. We are today where we were before. We have obviously made important steps in '17. But if we can capture companies that would help us in the key strategic directions that we are pursuing, we certainly will not hesitate. And the good thing is we have a pristine balance sheet that will enable to do it easily. The second question was?

Lawrence De Maria

The $40 million. I've got...

Jacques Esculier

Oh, the $40 million. At this point, Larry, I can't tell you. Because again, there are different moving pieces. One of them is, we overspend because we have to hire outside services. So as we bring resources onboard, we should see a certain lowering of the expense. We will -- at one point, have gone over the hump of this kind of panel developments and we could probably anticipate at one point to come down. What I would say is at this point, conservatively, I would -- I -- I'm just not planning to recover and bring that down back to where it was in '18 and eliminate that for you. So I would say moving forward, for the moment, I leave myself with the flexibility to maintain that $40 million in the foreseeable future. Now if we can actually again benefit from one of those two things that is not actually kind of utilized for either purposes, then we will decrease the investments. Believe me, we are not really looking forward to growing investments. We are looking forward to optimize the level of OpEx. We are going to end up '19 at about 5.7%, which is historically high compared to what we have seen in the past. For the moment, I would say, we are anticipating to keep it. And if we can obviously bring it down, we definitely will.

Lawrence De Maria

Okay. So to be clear, the $40 million, we should think of it as run rate for now, but we're also excluding it from your incremental margin framework.

Jacques Esculier

You should exclude it from the margin framework this year. But next year, obviously, we will kind of operate within the normal incremental framework, which means that the $40 million have been put in and will stay in.

