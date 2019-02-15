Tanger: Decelerating Performance And Poor 2019 Guidance

Image Source: PokerDog Blog

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) reported earnings earlier this week, and the results beat estimates for FFO and revenues. However, if anyone has read my articles before, the same underlying issues that I have pointed out are still persisting, and with the guidance Tanger gave, 2019 looks like it will be another challenging year. For the first part of this article, I will be covering results for the quarter and for full-year 2018, after which I will be covering the 2019 guidance.

Occupancy & Same-Center NOI

Looking at the top locations, occupancy for Q4 was more bearish the than last quarter, because there were five locations that had lower occupancy year/year. Two locations had the same occupancy year/year, and three locations had occupancy that was higher year/year. What is troubling is that the five locations showing a year/year decline are all in the top six locations by GLA.

Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Trend GLA Deer Park 96% 95% Higher 739,109 Riverhead 95% 99% Lower 729,778 Rehoboth Beach 96% 98% Lower 557,353 Foley 98% 99% Lower 556,673 Atlantic City 84% 88% Lower 489,706 San Marcos 97% 99% Lower 471,816 Sevierville 100% 100% Same 447,815 Savannah 98% 98% Same 429,089 Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 99% 94% Higher 426,523 Jeffersonville 97% 95% Higher 411,859 Top 10 GLA 5,259,721 Total GLA 12,922,698 Top 10 GLA as % of Total 40.70%

Table data from Tanger Q4 supplemental information

Looking at company-wide occupancy, it was up for the quarter, but down year/year for the eighth straight quarter. Having continued occupancy declines is not ideal, and as I will show in the guidance section further on in my article, the trend of falling occupancy rates is likely to continue.

Occupancy Occ Y/Y Change Q1 2016 96.60% Q2 2016 96.90% Q3 2016 97.40% Q4 2016 97.70% Q1 2017 96.20% -0.40% Q2 2017 96.10% -0.80% Q3 2017 96.90% -0.50% Q4 2017 97.30% -0.40% Q1 2018 95.90% -0.30% Q2 2018 95.60% -0.50% Q3 2018 96.40% -0.50% Q4 2018 96.80% -0.50%

Table data from Tanger 8-K filings

The final chart puts into visual form occupancy rates and same-center NOI growth since the beginning of 2016. You can visually see the Q3/Q4 seasonal bounce in occupancy and then a move lower in Q1 and Q2. It is easy to see that the trend for occupancy is lower.

When it comes to same-center NOI growth, it is very clear that the trend has been lower. The last two quarters have been less negative; however, as I will show in the guidance section below, Tanger is guiding for same-center NOI growth to get worse in 2019 than it was during 2018.

Chart data from Tanger 8-K filings

Actual AFFO declined

Once again, underlying AFFO decreased for the quarter and for the full year. It is an important distinction to point out that I looked at underlying AFFO instead of AFFO/share. I view the underlying trend as more important and have been hounded in the past because of my focus on underlying AFFO. Now, both underlying AFFO and AFFO/share decreased year/year. AFFO/share for the full-year did increase slightly year/year, however, as I will show in the guidance section further on in the article, AFFO is likely to continue declining.

*Green box by author

Tanger Q4 supplemental information

I have also included the following information showing underlying AFFO for each quarter since the beginning of 2016, as well as the end-of-year total for underlying AFFO. One thing is very clear about this data: AFFO growth is trending lower.

AFFO Y/Y Change 2015 221,426 2016 238,417 7.67% 2017 245,296 2.89% 2018 243,347 -0.79%

Tanger Supplemental Presentations

AFFO Y/Y Change Q1 2016 62,281 Q2 2016 59,394 Q3 2016 55,821 Q4 2016 60,921 Q1 2017 58,317 -6.36% Q2 2017 59,409 0.03% Q3 2017 61,938 10.96% Q4 2017 65,632 7.73% Q1 2018 59,349 1.77% Q2 2018 59,051 -0.60% Q3 2018 61,851 -0.14% Q4 2018 63,096 -3.86%

Tanger Supplemental Presentations

No pricing power

There has been a focus on the use of short-term leases to be able to keep occupancy up, which has caused rent increases to be smaller than in the past or even lower than previous rents. The impact of these short-term leases can be seen in the bottom green box of the table below. It shows total re-tenanted and renewed space of all terms for new rents were lower than old rents. For the same metric in Q4 2017, Tanger showed a 3.6% increase in new rents vs. old rents. So, you may be thinking that short-term leases are dragging down the rate and long-term leases are fine…well, that is not the case. The first green box in the table below shows new rents compared to old rents were up 3.1%. The problem with this is last year in Q4, new rents vs. old rents were up 6.8%. This clearly shows the lack of pricing power to be able to increase rents at historical levels.

*Green boxes by author

Tanger Q4 supplemental information

You may be thinking that it is just a short-term phenomenon, well the data shows a pretty compelling trend of a lack of pricing power. I collected data from the last two years for each of the data points that are highlighted in green above (all terms and greater than 12 months). It is obvious that Tanger has not been able to increase rents at historical levels, and that is a key factor as to why AFFO growth has stalled out and turned negative.

Tanger Supplemental Presentations

The final item showing the slowdown is the next chart with base rentals and the year/year growth rate. Base rentals have increased every quarter for the last five years, which is good for Tanger; however, the rate of growth has declined and has stalled out. Since Q3 2017, the growth rate of base rentals has stalled out, which is likely from the increased use of short-term leases during that time.

Tanger Supplemental Presentations

2019 Guidance

This is a very important part of this article, and it shows that if the guidance Tanger gave comes anywhere close to true, the company could be in for a rough 2019. At the end of 2018, I posted a couple comments on articles stating that Tanger's 2019 guidance would be a key data point, one of which is below from the end of November.

Seeking Alpha

Starting with FFO guidance, there really is no way to sugar coat it, except to say it was poor. The 2019 FFO guidance range is $2.31-2.37 compared to the 2018 FFO of $2.48. That means the midpoint of 2019 guidance is 5.65% below the 2018 FFO. The key drivers behind the large decrease are a significant drop in expected occupancy and negative same-center NOI growth. If you take the average occupancy rate for the last four quarters, it comes out to 96.18%, and if occupancy is in the 94-94.5% range, that is a substantial decline. Even more disturbing than the large guide down in the occupancy rate is the guide down in same-center NOI growth. For 2018, Tanger posted same-center NOI growth of -1.3%. With a range of -2% to -2.75%, the midpoint is nearly twice as worse as 2018, which shows there is a real potential for 2019 to be even worse than 2018.

Seeking Alpha Tanger earnings press release

Conference call comments

To go along with the above guidance, I have also included some comments from the conference call, which point to 2019 being a challenging year. The first and second quotes talk about known bankruptcies, as well as the possibility of future bankruptcies and rent adjustments beyond the ones that are already known. This means that rents for some tenants could be adjusted lower to help them maintain occupancy. The final quote shows that those that say "occupancy was up q/q" need to realize many of the tenants that drove the increase in occupancy leave in the first quarter. This is shown in my occupancy table above, where there is always a drop from Q4 to Q1.

However, our confidence is tempered by challenges that still exist with select retailers. We expect that reason bankruptcies filings will impact us in terms of rent adjustments and vacancies. As the year progresses, there may be other bankruptcies and selective rent adjustments. - Steve Tanger, CEO 1.4% of that - of the midpoint of the Same Center NOI decreases related to what we expect to get from store closures. And as you mentioned, a chunk of that is already known, but there - we're expecting it will be more and we don't know exactly what those will be right now. - Tom McDonough, COO Question: Okay. And the seasonal occupancy, the majority of those tenants have already moved out in the first quarter or will move out in the first quarter? - Todd Thomas, KeyBanc Analyst Answer: Historically, Todd, you're right, first quarter does show the dip, the fourth quarter usually is stronger with seasonal tenants that usually close in first quarter, right. - Tom McDonough, COO

Positive developments

New Tanger Location: Nashville

As I noted in my last article in November, I brought up the report I had seen that Tanger was considering a Nashville location, and that was confirmed by the earnings report today. The Nashville location should be a positive for the company because the existing locations as a whole have been posting negative same-center NOI growth. The new location could help soften the impact of short-term leases; however, the Nashville location will not be open in 2019, which does not help Tanger in 2019.

Dividend Increase & Expanded buyback authorization

Another positive thing Tanger bulls can pull from the earnings report is the fact that the company increased the quarterly dividend from $0.35 to $0.355, which is an increase of 1.43%. In addition, it had roughly $55 million left on its existing repurchase program and expanded the program to $100 million and also extended the time frame to May 2021. This shows the potential to purchase an increased amount of stock in 2019 and beyond.

Closing Thoughts

Given the bearish guidance, in my opinion, it is easy to see why Tanger did not repurchase any shares during the market rout in Q4: Things could get worse. If same-center NOI growth is close to what the company expects or occupancy is close to what it expects, shares are likely heading lower. Given all the bearish trends of underlying AFFO declining, occupancy declining, smaller rent increases, and poor guidance, I see no reason to change my $15 price target that I originally set in October 2017. I have said this before and I will say it again, Tanger appears to have all the qualities of a value trap (see definition below). There are much better REITs to consider in the current environment, and a place to start a search could be my 2019 top REITs list. For those that say I am too bearish, please be reminded of the fact that there are many authors who cover the bullish side of the story, and I am one of the few who covers the bear case, which helps brings a balance for readers here on Seeking Alpha.

Value trap definition

A value trap is a stock that appears to be cheap because the stock has been trading at low valuation metrics such as multiples of earnings, cash flow or book value for an extended time period. Such a stock attracts investors who are looking for a bargain because they seem inexpensive relative to historical valuation multiples of the stock or relative to the prevailing overall market multiple. The trap springs when investors buy into the company at low prices and the stock continues to languish or drop further. - Investopedia

