Would Gold Benefit From A U.S.-China Trade Deal?

Gold continues to hang tough in the face of a strengthening U.S. currency as a plethora of negative news headlines support the metal’s “fear factor.” We’ll discuss some of these negative headlines in today’s report as I argue that gold will continue to benefit from investors’ increasing worries. I’ll also make the case that while a U.S.-China trade deal could benefit the gold price despite relieving one of the market’s biggest fears, the likelihood is that trade-related fears will continue for the next several weeks and thereby support safe-haven gold demand.

One of the factors that has clearly supported the gold price in recent weeks has been the widespread worry over the U.S.-China trade war. Specifically, investors fear that a failure of the U.S. and China to reach a trade deal by a March 1 deadline could increase global market volatility and possibly pave the way for a global economic recession. This fear has resulted in increased safety-related gold buying in recent weeks. Paradoxically, however, there is also a growing sense among some analysts that if a trade deal is soon reached, it would actually benefit gold.

This belief is based on the assumption that a trade deal would likely push the U.S. dollar’s value lower, in turn boosting gold’s price due to its inverse correlation to the dollar. The latest news reports also suggest that the upcoming March 1 deadline for reaching a trade deal may be extended. A report on Thursday revealed that President Trump is considering pushing back the U.S.-China trade deadline by 60 days. This would give the stock market another respite from a potential volatility increase. It would also put the question of whether gold would benefit from a trade deal on the back burner.

A trade deal deadline extension would also allow gold’s “fear factor” to remain unchanged as there would be continued incentive for investors to purchase gold as a hedge against a failure of both countries to negotiate a tariff truce. Based on gold’s recent price action, investors seem to be banking on the 60-day deadline extension scenario.

Assuming there will be a trade deadline extension, this also gives the U.S. dollar index an excuse to continue its recent rally. With no imminent trade deal, there is no reason for investors to dump the dollar. Moreover, the dollar’s recent rise has been in part fueled by a flight-to-safety move among foreign investors who fear the impact on their local currencies of a weakening eurozone economy and a potentially weakening emerging markets outlook for 2019. The dollar’s recent gains can be seen in the rising trend in the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), shown below, which is nearing a test of last year’s highs.

Indeed, fears of a slowing Europe were fueled by the latest numbers which showed that the eurozone economy slowed on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter of 2018. The latest reports showed that growth in Germany ground to a halt in Q4 2018, while Italy’s economy fell into a recession. This news fueled a gold market rally on Thursday, with the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) rising almost 0.60 percent for the day.

Also supporting safety-related gold buying is the latest U.S. data which showed that retail sales for December declined 1.2% on a monthly basis. This was the worst monthly decline in 10 years and sign that gold investors still have a case for hedging the strong performance of the U.S. economic outlook.

With headlines continuing to feed investors’ worries, gold’s “fear factor” will have no shortage of supports in the coming weeks. This in turn will likely serve to counter the effects of a stronger dollar. The thesis I’ve outlined in recent reports is that the net result of a rising dollar and rising levels of fear will be a sideways gold price, and that’s pretty much what we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks. This is reflected in the graph of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) shown below.

Speaking of the IAU, my favorite gold trading vehicle refuses to stay below its rising 15-day moving average, which is remarkable given the sideways trading bias of the gold market this month. As long as IAU remains above the 15-day MA on a weekly closing basis, however, its immediate-term (1-4 week) trend remains technically bullish. What’s more, IAU remains above its rising 50-day moving average - the trend line which is commonly watched by retail traders and institutional investors alike. This confirms that IAU’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend is still technically intact.

Strategically, my continued buy signal for IAU since October will remain intact as long as the ETF’s price remains above the $12.35 level on an intraday basis. In the event that this level is violated in the coming days, I’ll advocate a return to cash for short-term ETF traders based on the conservative rules of my trading discipline. For now, though, a bullish stance on gold is still warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.