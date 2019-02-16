Gold Pulls Back, But Not All That Much

Gold traded down to just above the $1160 level in mid-August when the dollar index hit a new high. Since then, the yellow metal has been making higher lows and higher highs despite volatility in markets that could have weighed on its price. During the fourth quarter of last year, a period of risk-off in markets across all asset classes took the price of crude oil from almost $77 per barrel in early October to a low at $42.36 on December 24. At the same time, the stock market declined under the weight of the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China, the fear of rising interest rates in the US, and a government shutdown in the US at the end of last year. Meanwhile, the dollar index continued to rise and hit another new peak during the final month of 2018 at 97.705.

The price of gold rallied throughout the fourth quarter, and by the end of the year, it was knocking on the door at the $1300 per ounce level on the nearby COMEX futures contract. So far in 2019, the price of the metal has continued to move to higher highs.

The price of gold tends to move less on a percentage basis that shares in gold mining companies that earn profits from extracting the precious metal from the crust of the earth. The GDX and GDXJ products are ETFs that contain baskets of the leading and junior gold mining companies respectively. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NUGT) and the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (JNUG) products turbocharge the price action in the unleveraged gold mining ETF products.

A new high at the end of January leads to a correction

After falling to a low at $1182.70 in mid-August, the nearby April COMEX gold futures contract has been making higher lows and higher highs. The most recent peak came on the final day of January.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the nearby futures contract rose to its latest high on January 31 at $1331.10 per ounce. Short-term technical support now stands at the January 24 low at $1281.50 per ounce. Gold needs to remain above that price to keep the pattern of higher lows intact.

The dollar weighs on gold

Gold fell to a low at just over the $1160 level on the continuous futures contract in mid-August when the dollar index hit a higher high at 96.865. However, while the dollar put in even higher peaks since last summer, gold has not revisited its low which is a sign of strength for the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

The dollar index rose to a higher high in mid-December at 97.705, but the price of gold was trading at a low at $1234.10 on the continuous futures contract during the same week. Gold was more than $70 higher than it was in mid-August when the dollar index was at a lower peak.

Over recent sessions, the dollar index has been making a move to challenge the December high, and on Friday, February 15 the index rose to 97.23. On February 14, gold fell to $1304.70 and rebounded to trade at over $1320 per ounce on the April futures contract at the end of last week. Gold has displayed incredible strength in the face of a rising dollar over the past weeks and months. I found the price action at the end of last week particularly impressive as the dollar probed above the 97 level and gold moved to around $1320 per ounce.

Open interest is stable

Open interest in a futures market is often a sign of the market's sentiment as it measures the total number of open long and short positions. In the gold market, the metric is currently telling us that the market is not over-crowded on the long or the short side.

Source: CQG

At just below the 480,000-contract level, open interest is stable in the gold market. The metric dropped from a high at 537,605 at the end of January as February COMEX futures rolled to the new active month April contract. The decline in the number of long and short positions came as over 50,000 contracts of risk went off the books of market participants.

Meanwhile, since late November the metric has been rising with the price of gold which is typically a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. At the current level, there is little danger that a corrective move could lead to massive selling as speculative positions are not at an extended level in the gold futures market.

Technical indicators are neutral

The short-term technical picture in the gold market does not reflect the bullish trend in the dollar which could be the most favorable sign for the yellow metal.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, price momentum had been trending lower since gold fell from its high at the end of January, but the slow stochastic was in neutral territory late last week. Relative strength at 61 is at the higher end of neutral, and daily historical price volatility at 6.86% is more appropriate for a currency that a commodity. The measure of price variance is a function of the slow and steady rise in the price of the precious metal. Even when gold was at its peak at over $1330, the volatility measure only rose to the 11% level.

Gold has been doing well since mid-August, and the bullish trend remains intact. Technical support on the daily chart stands at $1281.50 with resistance at the January 31 high. Above there, the double-top formation from April and January 2018 at $1365.40 is the next target for the yellow metals on its way to the ultimate test at the July 2016 post-Brexit peak at $1377.50 per ounce which is the most significant level on the upside.

Buy the dip with turbocharged gold mining products

Gold mining shares tend to outperform the price action in gold on the upside. However, an investment in individual company shares carries additional risks. The risk of management and specific production properties in countries around the world have a long history of causing certain miners to underperform of divorce from the price trend in the gold market. A flood in a mine, a change in policy in a country like we witnessed over the past years in Indonesia, or other events can quickly derail the performance of the gold mining stock regardless of the price action in the precious metal. Therefore, I prefer to invest in a basket of gold mining stocks via the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) products. The latest top holdings in GDX include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDX holds the top gold producers in the world. Exposure to Barrick and Newmont make up around 20% of the ETF. The top holdings of GDXJ include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The companies held in the GDXJ tend to be more speculative than those in the GDX. GDXJ can much more volatile and tends to outperform GDX during significant moves to the upside in the price of gold.

Therefore, GDX often acts as a leveraged instrument compared to gold and GDXJ does the same compared to GDX. For those who seek even more action and products that offer higher percentage gains at the risk of much more significant losses, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF is a triple leveraged instrument that magnifies the price action in GDX. The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF does the same when it comes to the GDXJ.

Gold has pulled back since its most recent high at over $1330 on the final day of January. However, the price action in the face of a strong dollar has been impressive. When a market has a reason to move lower, and it does not, it is often a sign of strength that leads to higher highs. The current dip in gold could be the perfect time to buy or add to long positions. GDX and GDXJ could offer a leveraged percentage return compared to the yellow metal if it moves to a higher high over the coming weeks.

When it comes to the turbocharged NUGT and JNUG products, their extreme leverage comes at a price which is time decay. If the price of gold remains stable or corrects further, the value of these products will evaporate like water in the desert. However, if gold takes off to the upside, NUGT and JNUG are likely to be explosive but do not forget to take profits because leveraged explosions can quickly turn into value implosions. Timing is everything when it comes to products like NUGT and JNUG. Whenever I catch a profitable ride in one of these products, I look to take profits quickly, and if I am still bullish, switch into an unleveraged product that will not bite too hard if a trend runs out of steam.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.