Consolidation In Silver

In the world of precious metals, none the metals that trade on the NYMEX and COMEX futures markets have the potential to move on a percentage basis like silver. Silver is a highly speculative metal that always has the potential to explode higher or implode lower.

Since 1980, the range in silver has been from $3.505 to $50.36 per ounce. In 1980 and 2011, the price moved to highs, but the peak in 2011 was slightly lower than in 1980. The path of least resistance of the price of silver is a function of speculative demand for the metal. The fundamentals of the silver market are always a challenge because the metal is a byproduct of other metal production. Therefore, the production cost of silver each year is an enigma. On the demand side, the transformation to digital photography caused demand to decline. However, new demand verticals from technology and solar panels have made up for the loss on the photographic side.

One of my first bosses in the trading business told me that markets move higher when there are more buyers than sellers, and lower when selling overwhelms buying. The silver price moves on the market's sentiment that drives waves or buying or selling into the market at times.

From 1984 through 2006, the price of silver did not trade above $10 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Since 2009, the price has not traded below that level. Silver was trading at $15.54on February 14, and the price has been attempting to break to the upside. After falling to a low at $13.86 in mid-November 2018, the price has been making higher lows and higher highs. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) is the unleveraged and highly liquid silver ETF product. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN (USLV) is a short-term tool that turbocharges the price performance in the silver market on the long side. USLV is an instrument that depends on timing as it suffers from rapid time decay when the price of silver remains stable or declines.

An initial probe above $16 leads to consolidation at a higher level

After reaching a low at $13.86 on the continuous futures contract in mid-November and $13.985 on the March COMEX futures contract, the price of silver has been making higher lows and higher highs.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of March silver moved from just under $14 to a high at $16.20 per ounce on January 31 before retreating to the $15.445 level on February 14. Silver was back above the $15.70 level by Friday, February 15. The level of critical technical support on a short-term basis stands at $15.195 per ounce which need to hold to keep the bullish trend intact. Meanwhile, participation in the silver market has been increasing.

Open interest is edging higher

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. This metric can tell us a lot about the market's sentiment.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the metric has moved from a low at 172,572 contracts in mid-December to the 219,719 level as of the end of last week, an increase of 47,147 contracts or 27.3% over the past two months. In a futures market, a rising price trend together with growing open interest tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend. However, in the world of silver, the market runs the risk of becoming over-enthusiastic on the long side, and if open interest continues at the current pace, it could lead to a downside correction if the price does not move to a new high above $16.20 to keep the longs engaged in the market.

Short term technical indicators are not all that bearish

From a short-term perspective, the price action in silver as the price dropped by around 65 cents since the end of January is a sign that the corrective move could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Source: CQG

The price momentum indicator turned to the downside in overbought territory when the price of silver ran out of steam at over $16 per ounce in early February. The slow stochastic is now approaching an oversold condition. Meanwhile, short -term relative strength in the silver futures market at just over 50 is in neutral territory, and daily historical volatility at 10.58% is historically low for the metal that tends to exhibit a higher degree of price variance. The short-term picture could be telling us that the recent downside correction ran out of selling at another higher low above the $15.195 level on the March futures contract.

Monthly and quarterly charts look bullish

The last significant failure in the silver market came in July 2016 when the price ran out of buying in the post-Brexit environment after reaching a high at $21.095 per ounce on the continuous contract.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the price momentum indicator crossed to the upside late last year when silver stopped short of a challenge of the December 2015 bottom at $13.635. The price of the precious metal reached a low at $13.86 which was a higher low. The price of silver now needs to rise above the $17.35 level, the high from June 2018 to negate the pattern of lower highs on the monthly chart.

Source: CQG

On the quarterly chart, the critical level on the upside is just one cent higher at $17.36 per ounce. Price momentum on the longer-term pictorial is hovering at the upper part of oversold territory.

Silver has a habit of violating technical levels on the up and the downside and then going the other way when buying or selling dries up. However, the strength in gold which was over $1320 per ounce last Friday could be a sign that silver will eventually choose the upside which could ignite buying from trend-following speculators as the market's sentiment turns bullish. One factor to watch for a confirmation of a move in silver is the silver-gold ratio which measures the price of the metal compared to gold. At over 84 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value at the end of last week, it is not far off the highest level in twenty-five years. The ratio tends to rise during bearish periods in the gold and silver markets and fall when bullish sentiment dominates market action. A move below the 80:1 level would be a bullish sign for the two precious metals. The long-term average is at around 55:1. With gold at $1320 per ounce, which is under the current price, a return to the historical norm in the silver-gold ratio would put the price if silver at the $24 per ounce level. Therefore, silver has plenty of upside potential if sentiment causes the buying we have seen during silver rallies in the past.

Is it time to turbocharge your portfolio with USLV?

The iShares Silver Trust is the most liquid vehicle for investors and traders aside from the physical silver bullion market and the COMEX futures and options on futures. With $4.99 billion in net assets and over eight million shares changing hands each day, SLV is a product that does an excellent job replicating the price action in the silver futures market because it holds silver bullion.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Silver rallied from $13.86 in mid-November to a high at $16.20 on January 31, an increase of 17.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SLV rose from $13.11 to a high at $15.19 or 15.9%, slightly below the performance in the continuous silver contract on the COMEX.

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product turbocharges the price action in SLV and the silver market. The fund summary for the leveraged product states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets.

The leverage in USLV comes at a price as the instrument suffers from time decay. Therefore, a falling or stable price in the silver market will lead to significant losses for holders of USLV. Moreover, periodic reverse splits in USLV mean that the product is only appropriate for short-term forays into the silver market on the long side. Timing is everything when it comes to the use of leveraged products like USLV.

Source: Barchart

From mid-November until late January, USLV rose from $55.31 to $83.61 or 51.1% which was greater than triple the move in SLV and almost three times the appreciation in the silver futures market over the period. However, since the high at $16.20 on January 31, the price has dropped to $15.54 last Friday which is around 4% lower than its high. Over the same period, SLV moved from $15.19 to $14.62, 3.8% lower. USLV dropped from $83.61 to $73.75 or 11.8% lower. USLV is not a product for the faint of heart. USLV is highly liquid with net assets of $271.31 million and around 200,000 shares trading each day.

Silver has been consolidating since the late January peak. If the metal can hold the $15.195 level on the March futures contract, the bullish trend will remain intact. The choice between SLV and USLV depends on your risk tolerance, but if silver is close to a bottom, the USLV will turbocharge results if silver is heading higher over the coming weeks. Do not forget to take profits on a rally in USLV because of the price of leverage. If the market rallies, shifting profits into SLV could be a safer strategy as unleveraged versus leveraged exposure will make you sleep better at night if the volatility in the silver market is going to increase in 2019.

