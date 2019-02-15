CenturyLink Management Loses All Credibility And Makes Shares Uninvestable

I believe that we might see revenue headwinds and decreasing cash flow in the future. Still, even if this turns out to be true, that would have been the moment to cut the dividend, not now.

Management's explanation is shoddy, baffling, and a true source of professional embarrassment which leads me to believe that the business might not be as healthy as they want investors to believe.

What is interesting is that the payout ratio was at 70% and that management could reduce debt by about $500m annually before cutting the dividend.

Thesis

After cutting its dividend while stating that it would not, trust in management has been broken and, therefore, CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is uninvestable. I recognize that this - cutting the dividend after stating you wouldn't - happens all too often. However, the fact that the financials seemed healthy and that management was having hundreds of millions in excess cash flow after paying the dividend, indicates to me an underlying, currently not exposed, problem. Management has continually stated that the business is healthy.

How to avoid dividend cuts and how it didn't work here

"Anything can happen" is a phrase that is often thrown around in combat sports. A fighter can be vastly superior, but all it takes is one punch and he's out. Remember Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas? The same phrase is also used a lot in investing, conveying the same message but based on different reasoning. In investing, it is based on the vast amount of variables that can never be truly confidently assessed. The phrase applies aptly to CenturyLink's dividend.

Dividend cuts or their potential are generally effortlessly estimated and thus avoided. This might sound like hubris but consider that these decisions are almost always forced which means that there is a general process that sets this decision in motion. In general, there are two rules for even the financially illiterate to follow to avoid being on the receiving end of a dividend cut:

1) Assess whether free cash flow (not net income and definitely not a company metric) covers the dividend.

2) Avoid excessively leveraged firms (generally speaking, a net debt/EBITDA can be considered high).

I realize that these are general rules and sometimes they can successfully be ignored. However, if you're not financially literate (which is who the rules are for), you're not going to understand when you can or can't break these rules. With regards to being literate, I don't know if this applies to you. I will say that it is human nature to overestimate oneself and one's skill.

Back to CTL. CTL's dividend coverage is 70%, so the dividend is definitely affordable. Compared to its peers, CTL can definitely be considered as excessively leveraged. However, I can sympathize with a conclusion that argues that the leverage is manageable and should not lead to a dividend cut.

Management's shoddy explanation

If you look at the trailing cash flow numbers, CenturyLink was generating hundreds of millions in excess cash AFTER dividend expenses. Management could retire about half a billion a year in debt as its dividend payout ratio stood at 70%. Not only did the company's financial position indicate that the dividend was safe but also management explicitly stated that they would not cut the dividend. They did so on the previous conference call, a mere couple of months ago.

So, why, then, was the dividend cut? What changed? Surprisingly, nothing changed. Quite honestly, this is an absolute embarrassment. I really hesitate to use such strong language but consider Jeff Storey's response here when asked what's changed (emphasis added):

I have said that I believe in our ability to drive free cash flow to attain a reasonable payout ratio that I didn't like the yield, the dividend yield that we were generating. If you look at the free cash flow necessary to do what we announced today you'll see I haven't changed my view on cash flow or the health of the business. We can always execute better but we are executing well and I haven't changed my view on how much free cash flow we'll generate. If you look at today's closing stock price, that's a yield of nearly 15%. I still don't think that that's appropriate. Our Board looked at our free cash flow projection and believe that cutting the dividend, investing in the growth of the company, paying down debt, and still returning more than a $1 billion a year to shareholders was a better path for the long-term value creation.

Unadulterated drivel. I'm not even going to comment on the "yield is too high" comment he makes as this is obviously the result of the share price depreciation and not a high payout. There is no information here. He concedes that nothing has changed from the assessment that was made a couple of months ago. The same assessment - mind you - that led to the conclusion that the dividend should not be cut. In the same breath, he alludes to a change of opinion on cash flow from the board. Which is it? But it gets worse. He continues (emphasis added):

Now, you could also say well why didn't you do it at the beginning when you first became the CEO. If I had done at the beginning when I first became CEO, you'd be asking why don't you take your time to evaluate it and look at it. We think we've been very measured. We think we've been very looking at the long-term value for shareholders and are focused on how do we generate the best return for those shareholders.

This, in my opinion, is the truly embarrassing part. Mr. Storey, you are being asked why you didn't do it at the beginning. No one suggested that he hastily decide and not take his time. In fact, he stated that his assessment of the business led to the conclusion that the dividend did not need to be cut.

Luckily, there's at least one sell-side analyst on the conference call that is willing to address the flawed and inconsistent logic. The company's generic response to the reasoning behind the dividend cut is:

but we did a holistic assessment of our business and how we want to invest and our leverage and what we thought was appropriate for our dividend. So it's part of an overall business plan for the next three years

So, this analyst, David Barden, follows up on that and basically asks: Ok, how, specifically are you going to do that.

But what happens to the difference between the $6 billion of cash flow that you're going to generate and the $3.6 billion of debt that matures and everything's trading above par, so doesn't really make sense to pay it down early. Where does that money go and how does that money which is not being spent on CapEx and is not being spent on debt repurchase and is not being put to work for the equity holder. Where does that money create value for the equity holder at the margin?

So, no additional capex equals no additional investments. It doesn't make any sense to pay down debt that is trading above par (i.e. paying back more than you borrowed) and it's not in any other way being used for equity holders (stock buybacks, for example). So, where's the money going? The response from the company's CFO, Neel Dev:

Well that's our view is paying down about a couple billion of long-term obligations per year over the next three years makes sense. But you have a different view.

As my lovely little niece would say: excuse you? So, it makes sense to you to hurt your equity holders so you can pay down more than you borrowed? Not only that, this dividend cut frees up $6 billion of cash flow in the next three years while only $3.6 billion is maturing over that timeframe. Even granting you'd retire the $3.6 billion early and pay above par. With no additional capex, where's the rest of the money going? Let's be open-minded about this and say that it's possible that it makes sense, please explain how this makes sense. Unfortunately, this is where the conversation ends as Jeff Storey interrupts and states "And we can work with you offline, David".

While valuation seems more attractive, the investment is impossible

The ironic part is that, after the dust settles, the shares seem more appealing to me because I expect them to decline so much. I think the shares trade down to $12 which is still a nice yield of 8% at a 30% payout ratio. Additionally, retiring $3.6 billion when your equity value sits at $12.8 billion (based on $12 share price) is a nice way to juice equity returns. Mind you, they could have retired the same number without cutting the dividend. However, I would never touch this with a ten-foot pole as long as current management sits here. Jeff Storey has completely removed every shred of trust a shareholder can have in his decision-making. The most egregious part is that there seems to be no logical explanation. The answers are either outright evasive or completely illogical. I don't think Jeff Storey is stupid and nor do I think that the CFO is stupid. These answers indicate to me that there might be something else going on. Maybe the business isn't as healthy as he constantly keeps stating.

Should management resign?

This brings me to the following point. If you cut the dividend a couple of months after you said you wouldn't cut it, why would I believe anything else? Especially, if you can't even explain why you did it. Sure, words have come out of mouths but none of them make sense as I have already detailed. So, when you reassure me over and over and over again that cutting the dividend "is not based upon any concern for the outlook of our business." Says who? You? Or your CFO that wants to retire debt trading above par? This is the problem. Business, to a large extent, is about trust. To be sure, there have been previous management teams that have claimed that the dividend would not be cut to later go on and cut the dividend. However, in every such scenario, the cash flow statement was indicating that the writing was on the wall. Either free cash flow wasn't covering the dividend or the company was being squeezed by debt holders. Here, none of these are at play. The dividend was covered by 70% and there was no pressure from debt holders. Based on these factors, as well as the shoddy explanation from management, I wholeheartedly believe that they should resign.

Final comments - Was there a way to see it coming? Yes, but mostly no

There was no way for investors to see it coming. Except for perhaps a bit of skepticism. After all, cutting the dividend is something that is generally only discussed when it is being considered or should be considered. The same way you will never hear me claim that I never killed someone. Of course, I never did so it wouldn't cross my mind to discuss such an issue. A less sinister example would be that you'll not find a similar discussion (regarding the dividend) in the conference calls over at Microsoft (OTCPK:MFST). Still, any analysis of the financial statements of CTL would have assuaged any concerns regarding a dividend cut.

RATING: NEUTRAL, while valuation may become attractive, management makes this company uninvestable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.