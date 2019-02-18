What Do China's Plans Mean For Ethanol, Corn, And Sugar?

A trade deal could unleash an ethanol boom, and corn and sugar could go along for the ride; CORN and CANE are a dynamic duo.

Ethanol is a biofuel, and in the United States, the government mandates that gasoline contains a blend of the oil product and the fuel that is supposed to reduce automobile emissions. The ethanol futures market has a limited scope as the total number of open long and short positions is currently just over the 2,000-contract level and it rarely trades more than 1,000 contracts in a session. Crude oil has over 2 million contracts of open interest and trades an average of over one million each day. Gasoline's open interest is at the 425,000-contract level, and 200,000 contracts tend to change hands on a typical trading session. Therefore, ethanol trading suffers from low levels of liquidity.

In the US, ethanol is a product of corn because the US is the world's leading producer of the grain. In Brazil, the largest exporter of the biofuel, it is a product of sugarcane production as the leading economy in South America is the world's leader in producing the sweet commodity.

In the world of commodities, China is the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to demand. The most populous nation on earth with 1.4 billion citizens have a never-ending appetite for all raw materials as their economy grows. Even with the recent slowdown in its economy, China is still purchasing more commodities these days than at any time in their history.

One of the most significant projects that came out of the last party Congress in the Asian nation was a plan to clean up pollution in China. The air quality in most cities had become so hazardous that the government is now changing the rules to clean up the environment which could be welcome news for ethanol which has been under pressure over recent months. An increase in the demand for the biofuel could impact both the corn and sugar markets over the coming months and years as both commodities are the critical inputs in ethanol production.

The Teucrium family of agricultural funds offers a corn ETF (CORN) and a sugar ETF (CANE) which track the prices of the corn and sugar futures markets that trade respectively on the CBOT division of the CME and the Intercontinental Exchanges.

Fighting pollution in the world's most populous nation

China embarked on a plan of cleaning the air in their cities at their most recent Party Congress. President Xi told the world that his government would limit the amount of industrial emissions by cutting back on refining and smelting of metals. At the same time, increasing wealth in the world's most populous nation means that more people have put their bicycles aside and now drive automobiles. It is likely that ethanol and other cleaner fuels will begin to play a more significant role in China in the future.

At the same time, President Xi has been somewhat of an environmental advocate. With the US walking away from the Paris Accord on greenhouse gases and other pollutants, the leader of China has seized the opportunity to cooperate with Europe and other nations around the world when it comes to concerns about the environment.

It is likely that ethanol demand will increase in China over the coming years which comes at a time when the price of the commodity recently traded at a new contract low.

Ethanol prices fall to contract lows in 2018

Since ethanol began trading on the futures market in 2006, the price of the biofuel has been in a range from $1.1980 to $4.33 per gallon wholesale.

As the monthly chart highlights, ethanol futures recently traded to new contract lows in late 2018 when the price probed below the $1.20 per gallon level.

As of Friday, February 15, the price of the biofuel was trading at $1.316, off the low but a lot closer to the bottom than the top over the past thirteen years.

Corn is the primary ingredient in the biofuel in the US

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn. Corn is the primary ingredient in US ethanol production because of the massive output of the grain from the fertile acreage across the nation. As an agricultural commodity, each year the weather conditions in the US determine the size of the corn crop and the path of least resistance for the price of the grain. When ethanol hit a peak in 2006 at $4.33 per gallon, the price of corn was at under $2.60 per bushel making the processing margin very attractive for ethanol producers. The price of the input was low while the price of the output, ethanol, was at a historical high. Today, with ethanol at $1.316 and corn $3.75 per bushel, ethanol is almost 70% lower than at its high, while corn is over 444% higher than in 2006. Ethanol refining from corn is not the business it used to be, and these days, margins are slim if any for processing the grain into the biofuel.

While the weather over the coming months will determine the path of least resistance for the price of corn, farmers are likely to plant more corn this year than they did last year because of the current level of the new crop corn-soybean ratio.

As the chart of the price of new crop November soybeans divided by the price of new crop December corn shows, there are currently 2.385 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value when it comes to the price of the grains for the 2019 crop. When the ratio is above the long-term average at 2.4:1, farmers tend to plant more beans and less corn. When the ratio is below the average, they tend to plant more corn as it is the crop that offers the most attractive economic result. Even though the ratio is right around the long-term average, last year at this time, it stood at the 2.8:1 level, meaning that farmers planted more beans than corn last year. Therefore, the producers are looking to plant more corn in 2019 than they did in 2018 at this point as they prepare for the planting season which will commence in the spring.

The most recent USDA February WASDE report told the corn market that global stocks increased modestly since their last report in December. The prospects for the corn price are slightly bearish at the current price, but it will be the weather that determines the path of prices over the planting, growing, and harvest seasons in 2019. A bumper crop of corn that results in a glut condition in 2019 could make more of the grain available for ethanol production. With crude oil and natural gas prices lower, too much corn could weigh on the price of ethanol throughout 2019.

Brazilian sugar makes the nation the world's leading ethanol exporter

Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of ethanol. Instead of using corn as the primary input in the production of the biofuel, Brazil uses its massive sugarcane crop for processing into ethanol. In 2018, a glut of sugar in the world and a bumper crop in Brazil together with a lower level of the Brazilian currency, the real, combined to push the price of sugar to its lowest level in a decade at 9.83 cents per pound. In June 2006, when ethanol traded above $4 per gallon, the price of sugar traded to a high at 16.20 per pound. With ethanol almost 70% lower, the price of sugar at 13 per pound is over 19% lower which is more supportive of ethanol production in Brazil these days than processing corn into the biofuel in the US, given the price differential between the biofuel and corn. However, the low level of the price of ethanol presents challenges for sugar as well as corn as an input into the refining process.

Meanwhile, China's potential as an ethanol consumer could change the dynamics and lift the price of the biofuel in the future. If ethanol demand in China continues to grow, it could have significant ramifications for the US corn and Brazilian sugar businesses. Moreover, as both corn and sugar are agricultural products, a weather event in either market could limit supplies and cause dramatic price appreciation over a short period. The prices of corn and sugar are at close to their lowest levels since 2006. The range in corn has been from $2.0475 to $8.4375 over the past thirteen years, and sugar has traded from 8.36 and 36.08 cents over the period. At the $3.75 and 13 cents levels, both corn and sugar are a lot closer to lows than highs. It is possible that growing ethanol demand from China could light a bullish fuse under both markets. And, if the weather does not cooperate and crops are smaller than in the past years, growing global demand for food on the back of population growth is another bullish factor for corn, sugar, and many other agricultural commodities.

A trade deal could unleash an ethanol boom and corn, and sugar could go along for the ride; CORN and CANE are a dynamic duo

Chinese economic growth could boost their demand for ethanol as more people are driving cars these days and the government appears to be serious about cleaning up the air in the nation. At the same time, the current trade negotiations between the US and the Chinese that could lead to a new framework for trade between the two countries will determine if China emerges from its current economic slump. Both sides at the negotiation have a lot to lose and perhaps, even more to gain if they can develop a new protocol for trade that avoids the protectionist policies of 2018.

A long position in ethanol is a challenge given the limited liquidity in the futures market and the lack of ETF or ETN products that track the price path of the biofuel. Two companies that stand to profit from an increase in ethanol demand and a widening of the spread between the inputs, sugar, and corn, and the output ethanol, are Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and Bunge Limited (BG). Both ADM and BG are world leaders in ethanol processing in the US and Brazil.

However, the prices of corn and sugar also stand to gain if China's appetite for the biofuel continues to grow. The most direct routes for a long position in corn and sugar is via the futures contracts that trade on the CME and Intercontinental Exchanges. For those who do not venture into the volatile and highly-leveraged world of the futures arena, the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products provides alternatives for both commodities.

The fund summary for the Teucrium Corn ETF product states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund invests under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Corn Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

The most recent top holdings of CORN include:

CORN holds long positions in a basket of CBOT corn futures, so it does an excellent job tracking the price of the grain. With net assets of $56.66 million and an average of 41,750 shares trading each day, CORN is a liquid ETF product for investors and traders.

When it comes to sugar, the Teucrium Sugar ETF tracks the price of sugar futures. The fund summary for CANE states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar that are traded on ICE Futures US. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Sugar Futures Contracts traded on ICE Futures or the New York Mercantile Exchange ('NYMEX'), or on foreign exchanges.

The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Like CORN, CANE holds a basket of sugar futures contracts, making it track the price of the sweet commodity. CANE has net assets of $10.53 million and trades an average of 30,400 shares each day.

The iPath Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG) has double the net assets of CANE at $24.81 million, but trades fewer shares each day as the latest average daily volume stands at 6,695 shares.

A growing Chinese economy and President Xi's plans to clean up the environment could be a bullish factor for the price of ethanol which is trading a lot closer to the lows than the highs compared to prices over the past thirteen years. Since corn and sugar are the primary inputs in the production of the biofuel, an increase in Chinese demand could cause the prices of the agricultural commodities to rise. Moreover, since the weather is always the primary factor when it comes to annual crops, at their current prices both corn and sugar offer lots of upside potential if 2019 is not another year of bumper supplies.

