Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. (CNGO) CEO Michael Hansen on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dan Sieger - SVP, Corporate Communications

Michael Hansen - CEO

Rebecca McNamara - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Marc DuBois - Venor Capital Management

Mary Gilbert - Imperial Capital

Matt Swope - Robert W. Baird

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Todd Morgan - Jefferies

Albert He - Vector Capital

Ken Silver - KLS Diversified Asset

Brian Hirschfeld - Bain Capital

Dan Sieger

Good morning and welcome to Cengage's fiscal 2019 third quarter investor update. A copy of the slide presentation for today's call has been posted to the company's website at cengage.com.

The following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future results and events and they are based on Cengage's current expectations and assumptions.

Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected and are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2018 annual report for the year ended March 31, 2018, and the special note regarding forward-looking statements section of the same report and the risk factors section of our fiscal third quarter report for the three and nine months period ended December 31, 2018, which will be publicly posted to Cengage's website later today.

The company disclaims any duty or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This presentation, including the appendix, contains disclosures of adjusted revenue, adjusted cash revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less prepub, adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub on a quarterly and year-to-date basis and free cash flow and levered cash flow on a year-to-date basis, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA measures are on a constant currency basis. Definitions, rationale for the use of these measures and reconciliations of each to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the appendix to today's slide deck. We may also discuss digital product sales, which represent gross sales less actual returns of digital standalone products and bundled print and digital products.

And now, we can turn to slide three for today's agenda. Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the business, followed by Rebecca McNamara, Interim Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the details of our financial results before we open up the call for questions.

Let me now introduce the Chief Executive Officer of Cengage Learning, Michael Hansen.

Michael Hansen

Thanks Dan. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. Before I dive into our financial and operating performance many of you have probably seen the announcement that Bob Munro will be joining Cengage as Chief Financial Officer effective April 1st.

I am personally very excited about this appointment as I have worked closely with Bob for many years as my CFO at Reed Elsevier. He’s an experienced Chief Financial Officer with a keen operational focus and will be a tremendous addition to the team.

Turning to slide five. The launch of our groundbreaking subscription models Cengage Unlimited in August marked a significant acceleration of our digital and business model transformation.

It has set us apart from the competition and moved past the inflection point for top line growth in our U.S. Higher Ed business. Today, on February 15, 2019 with 45 days left in our fiscal year we are affirming our original guidance for Higher Ed net sales growth in fiscal 2019 and we have clear line of sight into a strong fourth quarter top and bottom line performance.

As detailed on slide six, I am reiterating our expectation for full year modest consolidated adjusted cash revenue decline of minus 1% to minus 1.5%, and I could also affirm adjusted EBITDA less prepub in excess of $275 million. These results will bring our leverage ratio below seven times by year-end and deliver positive levered free cash flow for the year.

There been many conflicting messages in the market about the success of Cengage Unlimited, mostly from our competitors. Let me be very clear and unequivocal. Cengage Unlimited’s launch is a disputable success. We are approaching 1 million subscriptions after only six months in the market.

Equally importantly, we succeeded in lowering prices for all students, saving them over $60 million in this academic year alone while dramatically improving Cengage’s run rate revenue performance.

We are the only publisher of significance showing Higher Ed net sales growth for this academic year. Let me repeat that. We are the only publisher of significance, showing Higher Ed net sales growth for this academic year in the United States. If you're looking for additional evidence for our winning strategy, consultant MPI data which shows Cengage picking up 69 points of revenue share in calendar year 2018.

With the launch of Cengage Unlimited behind us and key investments in go-to-market and technology initiatives complete, we are now on the move to simplify and streamline our operations and cost structure to support continued momentum and drive margins back into the mid-20s.

With that context, let me know talk about the third quarter results which you can find on slide eight. As you know, the end of the third quarter fall straight in the middle of the academic year with the spring semester classes starting in January; the full academic year which ends in our fourth quarter is the relevant time frame to judge the performance especially our U.S. Higher Ed business.

Our third quarter results were unfavorably impacted by a shift in timing of sales in both international and U.S. Higher Ed where sales have shifted consistently closer to the start of classes into January. This move into January is exacerbated by the secular decline in traditional print and bundle products and the rise of digital including Cengage Unlimited.

As results in June and December the months in which print products were traditionally sold into the channels are disproportionately weaker impacting Q1 and Q3, while sales becoming increasingly concentrated in September and January which are the months when the standalone digital and Cengage Unlimited subscription sales take place. I will share some more specific evidence in a moment.

Turning to slide seven. For the third quarter, Cengage adjusted cash revenue was $253 million, down $38 million or 13% from the prior year, and adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was negative $21 million influenced by timing of sales in both learning and international. In the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 adjusted cash revenue of $1.103 billion was lower by $81 million or 7% and adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was $213 million down $92 million.

In Learning, Q3 adjusted cash revenue of $143 million was lower by $26 million or 15%. In December fiscal year to-date adjusted cash revenue of $739 million was down $59 million or 7%.

The Q3 performance was driven by two distinct developments within the Learning segments. The first development is in the U.S. Higher Ed business with sales shifting out of Q3 and into Q4 as explained earlier.

Net sales in our U.S. Higher Ed business were lower by $60 million in the third quarter and down $15 million or 3% year-to-date. The third quarter performance showed the continued and anticipated decline of the traditional print formats both new print texts and bundles partially offset by improved returns better by $18 million or 13% year-to-date.

We have experienced a strong performance in the first five weeks of Q4, which is the basis for our reiterated full year performance outlook I shared earlier. The data on slide seven explains and quantifies the shift.

This shift has four distinct drivers. First, the decline of print and bundles as a percent of overall sales, second, the launch of our rental partnership programs over the last 18 months where we receive this revenue after the start of classes in January and February.

Third, the growth of Inclusive Access programs, Cengage builds the institutions directly after the start of the semester, and finally the largest impact is driven by the growth of digital year-over-year which has been further accelerated by the launch of Cengage Unlimited.

With this spring back-to-school season now behind us, it is clear that our strategy has allowed us to more than offset our lower price point with strong volume growth and this momentum is continuing.

The second development influencing the learning segments result is the impact of the cyclically weaker performance of the school business, down $3 million in the quarter and 13% year to-date.

As you may recall from our Q2 earnings call, sales of advanced placement and skills training materials into the K-12 market are at the cyclical trough for several key states following strong growth in fiscal 2018.

The school business line will return to growth in fiscal 2020 based on the current recently updated adoption funding schedule. In our international segment, adjusted cash revenue of $59 million in Q3 was down $10 million and adjusted cash revenue of $202 million in the first nine months was down 7%.

In the third quarter, our international team confirmed a large order in Australia which will be reflected in the fourth quarter results when the product ships. This order and continued growth in Asia and Latin America will return the international segment to growth for the full year period despite a weaker quarterly performance in Q3.

Gale reported adjusted cash revenue of $51 million, down $2 million in Q3 and $161 million in the year to-date period, a 4% decline. Gale had a large contract signed in Latin America in Q1 of fiscal 2018 which impacted this year's growth rate.

Adjusting for the impact of this order Gale’s adjusted cash revenue is down only 1% year to-date. Total Cengage adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was negative $21 million in Q3, lower by $37 million versus prior year and $213 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2019, lower by $92 million.

As explained, the year to-date performance is driven by a combination of revenue flow through and investment in strategic initiatives across Cengage in particular the launch of Cengage Unlimited.

With the successful launch and the related investments largely behind us, strong revenue growth in January and the early effects of all cost savings initiatives taking hold, we have clear visibility for a very strong EBITDA less prepub performance in the fourth quarter, which puts us on a path to meet or exceed $275 million in EBITDA less prepub for the year.

Finally, we continue to be in a strong cash liquidity position with a cash balance of $319 million at the end of December 2018. Slide eight provides the bridge for the year to-date change in cash EBITDA less prepub.

The flow-through of revenue to gross margin is $57 million, a 71% variable cost flow-through from lower revenue. As we go through the fourth quarter and realize significant quarterly revenue growth from Higher Ed and international, there will be a similar flow-through rate to the bottom line.

In addition to the revenue flow-through year to-date, we invested $45 million in our core strategic initiatives as outlined at the beginning of the year. We invested $22 million to drive the successful launch of Cengage Unlimited focused on product technology and backend system, a sale force incentive plan and expanded marketing activities to raise awareness for Cengage Unlimited to both faculty and students.

As I mentioned earlier, the cost associated with the launch are starting to receive and normalize on the run rate basis. In addition, we have invested $9 million in enterprise-wide business infrastructure which provide benefits across the organization. These investments help our long-term aspirations for simplifying and streamlining of the organization.

Finally, we have realized year-to-date net cost reductions of $11 million partially offsetting the cost of these initiatives. Our year-over-year run rate reflects this positive impact on spend and we will see continued cost improvement through year-end.

Turning to slide 11. When we launched Cengage Unlimited as an affordable and comprehensive subscription plan for students, there were three tenants to our strategy to achieve profitable revenue growth in U.S. Higher Ed.

First, we would gain share by winning adoptions from our competitors and taking back revenue from the secondary market, i.e. used, rental and illegal downloads. We met this challenge by growing our adoption wins by 28% in the fall and spring semesters compared to prior year and gaining almost 70 basis points of revenue share.

Second, Cengage Unlimited would improve digital penetration rates in the classroom even in disciplines that have been resistant to adopting digital products and as a result, roll our recurring revenue.

Through the first nine months of the year 83% of Cengage units were derived from recurring products, up from 77% in the same period in fiscal 2018. Recurring products are defined as core digital, ebooks, print rental and core subscriptions.

When students opt for any of these product types Cengage receives revenue and the sales are not subject to aftermarket disruption and are therefore much more repeatable and predictable.

Digital activations and other important indicator are up 16% with Cengage Unlimited driving approximately 25% of total activations. Activations are an important metric for measuring utilization rate within adoptions and the value of all core digital products to our customers.

The third plank [ph] of the Cengage Unlimited strategy was to simplify and streamline our cost structure to better support the needs of a digital-first-organization by initiating a multiyear operational transformation project to drive margin improvement while enabling revenue growth. We've just finished the peak back-to-school season for the spring semester and are pleased with our continued momentum.

While it is typically harder to get instructors to change learning materials for the spring semester, our sales force continue to win share at the same pace as the fall, buoyed by favorable faculty and student reactions to Cengage Unlimited and a smooth rollout in the fall semester. Our sales teams have already turned their focus to next season’s adoptions and we look forward to providing initial performance metrics on our next quarter call.

Turning to slide 12. As mentioned before we are reiterating the full-year expectations which we have maintained throughout this fiscal year. As I noted earlier, this business is most meaningfully measured on the first half and second half performance as these periods better align with the academic year selling cycles.

The somewhat arbitrary quarterly cutoff creates noise mid-cycle particularly when the midpoint of the cycle is increasingly shifting towards later in the season. The shift has been occurring for the past several years.

In fiscal 2018, our Q3 Higher Ed net sales were lower by 9% and our Q4 net sales surged 26%, fueling second half net sales growth of 6%. For this year we are confident that again we will see a very strong Q4 performance of all U.S. Higher Ed business.

In the fourth quarter Higher Ed revenue will post strong double-digit growth over the prior quarter with a significant flow through to the bottom line. In addition, many of the cost that we incurred from January through September to launch Cengage Unlimited are behind us resulting in significant cost declines in the fourth quarter.

Our international business is on-track to show strong double-digit growth in the fourth quarter and post positive full year growth. Gale and school are expected to sustain their year-to-date growth rate trends in Q4. For school, we are 95% of the way through the full year revenue performance and see limited downside. Gale is working through a strong pipeline going into the year-end close.

Finally, in January as the third tenet of Cengage Unlimited we initiated our multiyear operational and cost transformation project. Transforming our operating cost base is about reducing costs to enable investment and innovation and support our goal to accelerate the pace of savings for students, while delivering market-leading digital products.

As an example of an early decision to change the way we work, we recently closed our San Francisco office. The decision was driven by the opportunity to co-locate teams in less-expensive locations, lowering costs while increasing productivity. As a result of the revenue trends and cost action outlined above we affirm that leveraged free cash flow will be positive for physical 2019.

This will allow us to continue to execute on our strategy to take share, drive digital and lower our cost base. Additional contributions will come from a cyclically strong adoption year for our school business and continued growth in international.

Now, let me hand it off to Rebecca, who will provide a detail view of the financials by segment.

Rebecca McNamara

Thank you, Michael and good morning everyone. As we move to the financial slides I want to give additional context on the seasonality of our quarters. We evaluate and manage our Higher Ed performance on our first half, second half basis aligned with the sales cycle for the fall semester and the spring semester.

The quarterly split between those halves is not meaningful for any reasons discussed. The first and second quarters and the third and four quarter should be evaluated cumulatively for full perspective.

From a season perspective the fall selling season and our fiscal first half results represented the trough of our EBITDA less prepub performance with improvements in the second half of FY 2019 driven by digital growth in Q4, a lower run rate of Cengage Unlimited costs and early benefits from our cost [Indiscernible].

Now turning to slides 14 and 15. In the third quarter adjusted cash revenue of $253 declined by $38 million, a 13% compared to prior year. For the first nine months of the year adjusted cash revenue of $1.103 billion declined by 7% or $80 million. In both periods performance was primarily driven by the Learning segment.

Adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub declined $37 million for the quarter and $92 million for the year-to-date period, reflecting flow-through of the revenue performance as well as incremental investments to drive the successful launch of Cengage Unlimited and the continued investment to drive long-term growth in international, school and online skills training.

Learning adjusted cash revenue declined 15% in Q3 and 37% December year to-date. Learning adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub was $31 lower in Q3 and $65 million lower to $150 million in the year to-date period. The year to-date results were driven both by revenue performance and higher strategic investments.

On revenue, sales were lower into both the Higher Ed and school channels. In Higher Ed net sales reflect through the first half of the year before moving lower in Q3 as a result of sale shifting out of the quarter.

The shift into the fourth quarter is driven by digital growth from Cengage Unlimited as well as more inclusive access deals. We have grown the number of Inclusive Access partners by 20% year-to-date.

As you heard from Michael, we are five weeks into the quarter and Higher Ed net sales have already returned to growth on a year to-date basis. In our school business net sales growth in fiscal 2018 were driven by cyclically robust sales in both California and Texas.

In the fiscal 2019 year to-date period our net sales into the school channel were lower by 13% due in part to difficult comparisons in the prior year and in part to lower than expected funding in California and Indiana as well as lower follow-on sales in Texas following last year’s strong adoption.

It is important to note that there are very little school sales left in the year with the fourth quarter accounting for approximately 4% of full year net sales for school. We invested to deliver the successful launch of Cengage Unlimited and in other digital initiatives.

The investments in Cengage Unlimited were focused on sales force incentives to drive takeaway adoptions, building awareness for students and faculty and investing in the technology platform and infrastructure.

Finally, with the launch of Cengage Unlimited behind us, with the accelerated efforts within Learning throughout the company to simplify and streamline operations to better support platform based strategy.

Gale adjusted cash revenue decline $2 million in Q3 and $7 million or 4% in the year-to-date period to $161 million. Sales performance for December year-to-date was driven by lower sales in the U.S. and a decline in Latin America where there is a large non-repeatable deal in the prior period.

EBITDA less prepub of $41 million year to-date was driven by flow-through of revenue, higher manufacturing costs related to the product mix and the impact of enterprise wide technology investments. This was partially offset by lower prepublication spend.

International adjusted cash revenue was down $10 million to $59 million in the third quarter and down $15 million to $202 million year to-date. Higher sales into Asia and Latin America were more than offset by a decline in Australia was treated lower following a strong performance in the prior year.

Adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub of $22 million for the year-to-date period was impacted by revenue flow-through, the expansion and go-to-market teams and targeted regions and new product investments as well as the impact of enterprise-wide technology investment. Slide 16 illustrates the estimated relative impacts of key drivers of learning adjusted cash revenue and adjusted revenue based upon currently available data and internal estimates.

Year to-date rental partnership had provided a tailwind for the Learning business contributing two percentage points of growth. The favorable comparison comes after two years of headwind from initiating and then expanding our rental program. Going forward this will be a steady contributor to performance.

Core digital net sales including Cengage Unlimited contributed one percentage point of growth year-to-date. With then core digital products the performance of bundles down 27% year-to-date in Higher Ed is disproportionately impacting digital performance midway through the spring semester season. This is in line with our internal expectations as these sales become replaced with Cengage Unlimited subscriptions in the January/ February time frame.

Core digital net sales are off to a strong start in the fourth quarter, driven by the performance of Cengage Unlimited growth of Inclusive Access and lower returns more than offsetting the negative impact from continued enrollment decline, ongoing print attrition and driving full year growth for the Higher Ed business in the full year period.

New traditional print textbooks continue to decline contributing approximately five points to the year-to-date revenue decline. Enrollments principally declined in two-year institutions, contributed approximately one point of decline. Fall enrollments declined 1.4% consistent with recent trends in our internal estimates.

Other Learning contributed one point of decline. The primary drive of this decline includes sales to for-profit customers where enrollments have continued to decrease and wholesale distributors will typically purchase new print texts.

The cyclically lower performance in the school challenge contributed approximately three percentage points year-to-date. Total year-over-year adjusted cash revenue growth was minus 7% and adjusted revenue was minus 6%.

Turning to slide 17, cost have normalized in the second half of the year and we are realizing lower than planned spend after launching our operational transformation project to drive efficiencies and improve cost discipline across organization.

Total quarterly SG&A and prepub expenditures of $209 million represent a $2 million increase year-on-year in the third quarter, a decline in the run rate from the first half when we invested strategically to drive the successful launch of Cengage Unlimited.

As we stated from the beginning of the year there was two-stage approach to spend in fiscal 2019. The first half of the year was characterized by higher spend to support the launch Cengage Unlimited and now that is complete and we have the organizational bandwidth to simplify the cost base and drive efficiencies.

As a reminder, our one-time investment in Cengage Unlimited started in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, so we will see a year-over-year benefit this fourth quarter. Looking past fiscal 2019 the spend is associated with the launch Cengage Unlimited will be eliminated and we will continue to simplify our organization to better support the growth of a unified platforms that can be leveraged across the entire spectrum and discipline and across the institutions.

These actions along with top line revenue growth for Higher Ed, school and international will enable our goal of reaching mid-20s run rate EBITDA less prepub margins in fiscal 2020.

On slide 18 there is a summary of cash flow for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019. Levered free cash flow which represents free cash flow from operations after interest and tax payments but before share buyback, dividends and debt repayment was $11 million, down $77 million from prior year.

The key drivers of performance were adjusted EBITDA less prepub down $83 million, the payment of fiscal 2018 management incentive plans, a $30 million [ph] variance to prior period, and partially offset by improved collections and inventory management.

We project positive full year levered free cash flow driven primarily by improved EBITDA less prepub performance in the fourth quarter as a result of topline growth for the Higher Ed and international businesses, as well as the initiation of the operational information projects.

Turning to slide 19. We remain in a strong liquidity position. As of December 31, 2018 we had cash on hand of $319 and borrowing capacity available under a revolver of $114 million for total liquidity of $433 million.

The leverage ratio is impacted by the timing of sale shifting from December to January and we anticipate leverage on an adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub basis will be at or below seven times at year end and we are committed to driving leverage below six times by the end of fiscal 2020.

And now, I’d like to turn the call back to Michael.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Rebecca. Now, I know that some of you might be wondering why we are so confident about the outcome of our fiscal year given all the volatility in the industry. There are two simple reasons for that. The first is that as we talk to you today we only have about 8% of our annual revenue still to go.

And even more telling we only have 3% of our net sales to go for all U.S. Higher Ed business. Second and more importantly, as you may recall our guidance for our business has been quite accurate for the last eight quarters, which is driven by our deep understanding of the driver of performance particularly in the U.S. Higher Ed.

So the base for a potential swing is quite low, and our confidence in our model and track record of our predictive capability is quite high. I want to finish on a more personal note. I’m keenly aware that we have asked all of our financial stakeholders for a fair amount of patience.

There is an inevitable tension. We are transforming a business and a business model in an industry which has been reluctant to change, and only has two sales cycles per year. We are showing a return to revenue and profit growth in a short period of time.

Personally, I would be hard-pressed to think about any other media or information sector where an incumbent has attempted let alone achieve this. At the same time, we realize that many of you are measured in quarterly or even shorter increments and that put significant pressures on you. We have tried to be as transparent as we can to try to address this tension. But I still want to take the time in closing and say simply thank you.

With that, we’re going to open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator: At this time we'll be conducting a question-and-answer session.

Marc DuBois

Hey, guys. Just two quick questions. The six times leverage guide for FY 2020. Is that a gross or net number?

Rebecca McNamara

That is net.

Marc DuBois

Okay, okay. So, basically, implying cash EBITDA less prepub going from the $275 million ballpark to somewhere close to like 325 give or take?

Rebecca McNamara

Marc, we’re not giving specific guidance, but you can do the math on where that implies will be headed. And it’s on adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub basis, that we’re talking about.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Mary Gilbert with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Mary Gilbert

Yes. Good morning. So I have a three-part question. Number one, I think I heard you say that you only 8% left in the quarter for Q4. So, number one, are you saying that Q4 is already in the back and that’s why you feel so confident in achieving the fiscal 2019 EBITDA of 275? And then number two; that 275, that includes the negative impact of $22 million associated with the investment in CU or Cengage Unlimited? So does that infer [ph] that this is in the back that EBITDA would really be closer to $300 million adjusted for that one time impact?

And then, with regard to Cengage Unlimited what percent of the activations are coming institutions in which Cengage already has a strong market position. And then, I just wanted to understand in looking at fiscal 2020 and the ability to get this increase going forward is it related to gaining traction maybe outside institutions where you already have a strong market position. And then I’m sorry, I guess, it’s four or five part; and one last one. If you could just go through the model with CU and how we think about this strength, the adoption of CU and the effect of cannibalization? Thank you so much.

Rebecca McNamara

Yes. Okay.

Michael Hansen

Yes. Mary, good to hear your voice. That's a lot. So let’s tackle in one after one. So its yes, yes, yes, and we’re not going to comment on it. But let me be bit more specific on each one. So, the first one on the 8% left and therefore we are confident on Q4. The answer is yes. That’s why we are confident. But as I said also we’re confident partly also because we actually understand the drivers. So we have a very good predictive capability of what is actually going to happen in the remaining six weeks of the fourth quarter.

The second one is, yes. The 275 imply is net of the investment in the Cengage Unlimited and therefore implies the $300 million that you referenced. And then third, the CU market position and where CU is gaining strength? You know, I'm reluctant. I want to be as said, as open as we possibly can. But to be honest this goes to our strategy of how we’re going to penetrate the market with CU. And I think that’s competitively very sensitive. What I can tell you is that we have found great receptivity to Cengage Unlimited across the market and across the institutions. And we are targeting very surgically those pockets where we think we have the most immediate growth opportunity and the based on the numbers that we see how we are very confident that that is the right strategy.

Rebecca McNamara

And I think the final part that you asked about the cannibalization, Mary, in terms of the price of CU taking lower than similar traditional offerings. I think the data point to look at there is the growth in our activations which are really a proxy for digital unit growth. So there are 16% year to-date. And then you look at our expectations for Higher Ed net sales, which are expected to grow, right. So those are two data points saying, is there enough expansion through share and units to offset the relatively lower price point. And yes, the answer is, we have successfully overcome any cannibalization on the price side.

Michael Hansen

And, Mary last point that I would add to that; and I want to be again very, very clear. Yes, we are deliberately cannibalizing some of the old model price points because it drives volume growth for us, which I think is very evident at this point, but more importantly it also drives sustainability of the model. If you have a student that essentially is saying, look, this is a fair price for what I'm getting. And that student is buying it via subscription business. This is a way more sustainable model than where the student is saying that price of this bundled textbook or even standalone digital is way too high and I'm trying to find every conceivable way around purchasing that particular product.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Matt Swope with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Swope

Good morning, guys. Rebecca, I know you made the point that we can do math and I just want to confirm a little bit if I could just because of they’re big numbers for the fourth quarter after what you guys are guiding. But am I right in thinking that to get to these kind of numbers you would need fourth quarter cash revenue that would be up 20%-ish or more that you would be doing fourth quarter cash [Indiscernible] EBITDA of over 60 million and that in slide eight you breakout sort of your Q4 percentage from 9% back in 2016, 15% [ph] in 2018. And I’m calculating that number would end up being more like 24%, 25% for Q4. If you could just whatever you can say about that? And then, just one other quick question, I mean you talk about your bond and loan buyback authorization given your strong liquidity, is that -- is buying back bonds or loans something you guys consider at this point too?

Rebecca McNamara

Sure. On the fourth quarter part, those -- again you guys all have the spreadsheets and can do the math. And so, where – I guess I want to make sure you understand the drivers of what those numbers are – there are large numbers and we do have a significant level of confidence here. So in the Higher Ed business that trend that you talked about from FY 2016 to FY 2018 in the fourth quarter and that advancing potentially to 24%, right. I mean, that is a progression, that has been consistent over the past several years and something that as we sit here today midway through the quarter we continue to see evidence of and so we feel very good about where we are in the Higher Ed business and we talked about the large order that has shift in our international business already in the quarter.

And we have a clear line of sight into our spent this quarter. So, those are the three pieces that are going to bring us those types of numbers for the fourth quarter and we’re very confident. On the buyback piece, I mean, we’ve consistently said that our focus is on lowering leverage through improvements in our operating performance, driving growth in adjusted EBITDA less prepub. We continue to be focus on doing that and we’ll continue evaluate the capital allocation process and decide. As of today we’re not active in the market.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Nick Dempsey with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Dempsey

Yes. Good morning guys. I’ve got two. First of all on slide 16 in terms of the stock of how you get your adjusted revenue growth. You’re pointing the fact that you’re growing more than your peers. Is it not fair to say the rental partnership piece of that stock you saw a big negative effect from that last year when I was didn’t -- therefore you ought to do better than others this year because you’re getting the unwind of that in a 2% there? And also the other learning, minus one point there, I’m thinking that other learning would be included inside McGraw-Hill and Pearson’s Higher Ed number.

So if we do it a bit more like-for-like how you actually growing much different from the others? And second question, Cengage Unlimited been out since August when you kind of think into the next selling season, do you think that the momentum from that product will allow you to gain a lot more share from peers?

Rebecca McNamara

So why don’t we start with the rental question. The – yes, the first half of the year – year-over-year we got a benefit from the rental program. The second half of the year, we are overlapping with our rental program. So what is that contribution of two points year-to-date. On a dollar basis, that stays about the same. You know it will be contributing in the second half at about the same rate it did last year, because we’re now overlapping our rental program. Without that, we’re still outperforming the industry. If you kind of normalize for that piece, and just look at the digital performance of Cengage versus its peers, we are outpacing year-to-date and we will certainly outpace them on a full year basis.

The second part of the question?

Michael Hansen

What was the second part, could you repeat that Nick?

Nick Dempsey

Well, first of all I asked about other learning and whether that would be included in Higher Ed and your peers. But then the second question was, is Cengage Unlimited it's only been out with good for consumers since August. You've got good momentum. Do you expect to gain more share in the next big selling season i.e. for 2019, more, gain more share versus peers?

Michael Hansen

So Rebecca is going to take the first part of this, and then I'll….

Rebecca McNamara

Yes, and then the other learning would be included in the Higher Ed piece of our peers for the most part. And we talk about MPI performance that's inclusive of other learning when we talk about our Higher Ed non-profit. The two year, four year piece. Yeah, that is – you know that is just kind of the core institutions, but even including other learning, which is just one percentage point on performance, we are out pacing the industry.

Michael Hansen

And on the second point Nick, this is Michael. Yes. The short answer is, we are expecting to continue to take share as we have and we are not only expecting, but we're seeing early evidence in our in our upcoming adoption season, which is literally starting right now for the fall of this year. And you know frankly part of the reason is that put something like unlimited in place, is not a trivial operational exercise. It requires a tremendous amount of changes to your operations, starting with how you develop products, how you deploy, how you scale, etcetera. And it is not something that you can just copy and paste onto another organization, and you have seen that so far our competitors have essentially not tried to do anything similar. And I think that gives us you know that gives us a fair amount of confidence for the fall.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Ben Briggs with [Indiscernible]. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys. And thank you for taking the questions. Most of mine got answered, but I just have just have two left here. So first of all, you said in the scripted portion of the call that you have about a million subs for Cengage Unlimited. You and then you have in your presentation that there’s 94 million of Cengage Unlimited revenue.

Is it safe to say that if we do the math there, that that's a pretty fair number for the average subscription prices, is it about 94 or and can you just give any sense of I guess what you guys are seeing as far as people purchasing the semester version, the 2 year version, and the one year version?

And then the second part of the question is, that you did 77 million of unlimited revenue in the fiscal second quarter, and just 16.5 million in the fiscal third quarter, would you expect that unlimited revenue for third quarter and fourth quarter combined will reach at least that $77 million number that you saw for the first half of the year? And that's it for me. Thanks guys.

Rebecca McNamara

Then on the million subs of Cengage Unlimited using that as your base that is through last week. So it includes a portion of the January sales, that have been through the spring semester, whereas the Cengage Unlimited net sales number in the deck is December 31st, so the average selling price for CU is higher than the number you quoted.

In terms of expectations for CU between third quarter and fourth quarter, but or rather it'll be the same as the 77 million. Without giving specific guidance, I mean, typically the spring semester is a little bit smaller than the fall semester, so we would anticipate that you know just from a straight percent of full academic year, you would see a little bit less and then we anticipate seeing a growth it’s from the networking effect between both faculty and students. So it'll be something along those lines, without getting into specific number.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Jing An with [Indiscernible] Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey good morning guys.

Rebecca McNamara

Morning, Jing.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions for you. The first one is related to the previous question, actually. If you look Cengage Unlimited, it looks to me that since you reach close to a million subscribers now, it looks to me that in the spring semester you have a less drop off from the fall semester compared to a print model. Is that correct? And would you, talk about sort of describe the magnitude between the two different models?

The next question is regarding cash flow. If you're at 275 EBITDA I would think free cash flow is probably in the magnitude of $15 million or so, is in the right zip code, and also because now you have less volatility across different quarters, the sales numbers are more smooth between 3Q and 4Q. What does it mean to working capital and what does mean to free cash flow generation and what does it mean to prepub CapEx? These are -- we're just trying to think about your free cash flow in 2019 and 2020. Any color you can give that would be great? Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Yes. Jing, let me take the first question and then Rebecca can answer the second one about the cash flow implications. I think directionally, you are correct. There is less of a drop off between the fall semester and the spring semester with Cengage Unlimited. However, you know we can’t be too precise about yet predicting that, because you obviously have the continued momentum of share gain on the one hand, and that’s partially offset by as Rebecca described the lower sheer volume of the spring semester relative to the fall semester.

So the two are kind of competing with each other. But directionally, you're absolutely correct about your assumption there.

Rebecca McNamara

So in terms of full year free cash flow and your question of whether $50 million is the right number, you know we're not giving direct guidance on that. We’ve since the beginning of the year said leverage, levered free cash flow will be positive this year. And we -- and it will be. In terms of working capital and the right way to think about that going forward and the digital model. What we have seen and we'll continue to see benefits to our operational working capital mainly through two pieces.

First, as you move to digital, you get a benefit on your inventory, but you don't need as much in stock or the order as much obviously in a digital model there's the traditional print or traditional hybrid where you have the bundles.

And the second piece is on accounts receivable. Digital when it's direct to student has a you know average day payable, something like four days rate that’s much different than the model, the traditional model we have with channel partners in the print world where they would order gross, wait to see what they sold through, return and then pay us something like 90 days later rate and so you get a significant AR benefit from switching to digital, and you see that in the fourth quarter of this year, we will see that in the fourth quarter of this year.

Finally, the last question on how you should think about prepub as your model forward. I mean, every year, we've continually found ways to save in prepub. There's been a lot that we've done to take cost out of our traditional print business, and continue to drive high quality product. So my expectation is as we launch this know operational transformation project, we’ll continue to look at our vendor contract, that contract will continue to look at our core print base and look for ways to get even more efficient there so you know that there should be trend continue to trend lower.

On a percentage basis, you won't see the same level of declines, just because the base is getting smaller. But we'll continue to take cost out there.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Todd Morgan with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Todd Morgan

Thank you. And thanks for all the detail. I wanted to ask about Cengage Unlimited and kind of the student mix that you have there. You've now just been doing this for you know two better part of two semesters. Can you talk about the number of students that are using the product for multiple courses that's usually like a real incentive to buy it? And similarly, as you are now in the second semester, can you talk at all about the number of students that are buying this kind of as a repeat customer.

And I guess along with that, you've started selling this on Amazon as well. How big a opportunity your third party channels like that and how much of a impact will that have on ASP or your net your net revenues after that or the split with them? Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Yes let me take it a bit in reverse order. In terms of -- and Rebecca will chime in on the first two. In terms of the Amazon availability, we are very grateful; we have a very good partnership with Amazon. We are very grateful that this is now available to students, because this is clearly where a lot of students are searching probably for their products outside of the traditional bookstore. We don't expect this to be a massive source of subscriptions for us, but as we've said many times, we want to be wherever the student is, and Amazon is a place where students are, and we're glad that they can find it there and and easily buy it there as well.

Rebecca McNamara

I would say in terms of your question on the margin in the partnerships and we only signed those partnerships if we feel like giving away that margin. You know the net benefit for the company and helps drive either volume or awareness. So I know it has to be at the end of the day ROI [ph] positive, otherwise we can stick generally to just the students.

On the number of students who are taking multiple Cengage courses, I think competitively we're not going to give that information out, but I will say there has been a significant increase from when we launched a year ago and what the data told us and what we're seeing today. So students, who had Cengage Unlimited were – it’s helping to push the average number of Cengage classes per student.

And in terms of repeat customers from the forward to the spring, I will say we're still in the middle of the spring semester. We haven't crunched all the data yet. And so you know once we get through the next few weeks, we'll start to do all the diagnostics and some of those details, but we haven't done that yet.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Albert He with Vector Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Albert He

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Just curious what percentage of your sales are into next year of the students, [Indiscernible].

Rebecca McNamara

Give me one second, Albert.

Michael Hansen

One second Albert, we’re looking that up.

Albert He

The kind of risk following along that, would you expect for this to be in fiscal 2020?

Michael Hansen

Yes, let me take that the second one first. You know, clearly part of the direction that we're taking strategically is to develop a direct and continuous relationship with the student over the course of their college career and potentially beyond.

So it is very important for us to do that. We are not managing the business with a primary key performance indicator of that, and therefore we're not predicting it out because right now, what we really want to make sure is that there is awareness and availability everywhere the student is. And that's why we have you know forged these partnerships with our traditional channel partners, with Amazon now. And you know we're talking to the students directly.

So it's not a -- it's not a number that we're managing to, but it is certainly something that strategically is very important to us both in the near term as well as well as – as you alluded to in the longer term.

Albert He

Thank you. And then also separate one on that one. How much strategic do you have left as a percentage for Higher Ed? I thought [Indiscernible] percentage of revenue?

Rebecca McNamara

So, it’s about a quarter of total net sales year-to-date and the Cengage.com sales are about 20% of our digital sales.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Ken Silver with KLS Diversified Asset Management. Please proceed with your question.

Ken Silver

Yes. Hi, guys. Thanks for the time. Just a couple on Cengage Unlimited. So just based on recent answer you gave, it sounds like the million cumulative subs so that you have so far, by the time the spring semesters over that number could be higher. Is that what you were just saying?

Michael Hansen

It could be higher. I mean, we’re still in the middle of the spring semester and we’re still seeing good continued momentum, but we are very confident about the 1 million that could be higher.

Ken Silver

Okay. And then in the fall when you refer the numbers for the fall, I think you said that 80 -- roughly 80% were one semester purchases and the other 20% were either one year or even some two-year.

Michael Hansen

That’s correct.

Ken Silver

The incremental subscribers that you signed up for the spring semester were – what was mix for that – was it similar or was it more one semester one versus the half way through?

Rebecca McNamara

Ken, I think, we are still in the middle of that of the semester. So again, we haven’t done a full dive on and we don’t know what the outcome of the spring semester will be because students are still signing up. So our expectation is it will be skewed more towards the one semester just as you might expect. But we’ll see when we get to the end of year selling season.

Michael Hansen

And just to do one quick overlay from that perspective. So for students there’s a lot new about the subscription service. And frankly also even the brand, you know, the Cengage brand, the student, the regular student is not familiar with Cengage and not familiar with what unlimited is. So you would expect in the beginning for them to be rather cautious about that and say, like, let me give it a try. As we see the network effect unfolding and also as students are becoming clear of what they're likely going to have on offer in the second semester and what courses they’re going to take. And we’re creating that visibility for them in the way that we talk to them and we offer a full transparency about where about where Cengage is taught in their respective institutions. We expect that to see that shift between the one semester subscription and the full year subscription to change maybe not dramatically, but over time it will change more towards one year subscription.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Brian Hirschfeld with Bain Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Hirschfeld

Thanks for taking the question. I’m just trying to unpack the growth in courseware activations and the revenue associate with that. So, I guess, the two-part question. The first is, our courseware activations counted at the course or unit level or at the student level, i.e. for Cengage Unlimited student activates two or three different courses. Do they do they get counted twice or three times?

Rebecca McNamara

Yes. One student can have multiple activations.

Brian Hirschfeld

Got it. And then, are there any elements of courseware or what used to be called homework solutions, the other pieces that are additional revenue generators versus the Cengage Unlimited? Or does the Cengage Unlimited entitled the student not only to the text, but to the courseware and all of the interactivity with their professor?

Michael Hansen

Yes. That’s a very important question and glad, you ask it. So the answer is, it entitles them to all the courseware that we are offering. So we are not giving the student a subscription and then upselling them within the subscription to other courseware. So if you are in the subscription then you happen to have two courses or three courses for Cengage that require courseware that always included in the subscription price and that is one thing that we’re getting a tremendous amount of very positive feedback from.

Rebecca McNamara

I think the additional services that we offer at no cost to the student add value to the platform as well. So we have Kaplan Test Prep, we have Chegg tutoring, we have Quizlet on there. And these are all things in our research that we found that students pay out-of-pocket for outside of what they spend with the publishers in core learning material. And so there’s real value putting these types of services on the platform and they are all available to student for that same price.

Operator

Thank you. We’ve reached the end of our question and answer session. I’d like to turn the floor back over to Michael Hansen for further closing remarks.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, and thanks everybody for the Cengage question and answer session. We are looking forward to reporting our fourth quarter results to you in the spring. And again, thanks for your patience.

