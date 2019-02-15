Natural Gas Weekly: Total Exports Surge 30% As Flows To Liquefaction Resume

This report covers the week ending February 15, 2019. Daily data for February 9 to February 14 is estimated. Daily data for February 15 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance



We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) will total around 859 bcf for the week ending February 15 (up 12.0% w-o-w and up 14.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm should remain positive and increase from +4% to +19% (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the country - but particularly in the Central and Western part of the U.S. We estimate that the number of nation-wide heating degree-days (HDDs) surged by no less than 17.0% w-o-w in the week ending February 15. At the same time, non-degree-day factors are spurring some extra consumption - particularly in the Electric Power sector. The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: the spread between natural gas and coal, wind speeds, hydro inflows, and nuclear outages. Specifically, lower ng/coal spreads have already added some 1.5 bcf/d of potential coal-to-gas-switching (compared to February 2018), while the level of hydro inflows is some 600 MMcf/d weaker compared to previous year. According to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, nuclear outages averaged 4,940 MW this week, which is 14% below 5-year average. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) should be above last year's level by no less than 12%.

Total exports surged by 30.0% w-o-w - primarily, due to stronger LNG sales, as flows to liquefaction have resumed. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, and Corpus Christi) served nine LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 32 bcf, just 2 bcf short of an all-time high. Total flows to liquefaction averaged just 4.4 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up by 31.0% y-o-y.

Total Natural Gas Demand

* norm defined as the simple average over the last five years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 89 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 87.5 bcf/d in February, 88.9 bcf/d in March, and 88.9 bcf/d in April. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 96.0 bcf per day for the week ending February 15 (up 1.0% w-o-w and up 9.0% y-o-y). Overall, the total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be negative at around -26.6 bcf/d.

Total Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume statistics is bullish for natural gas prices since it is below last year's level and below the historical norm (see the chart above). However, the market is forward-looking and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds, and hydro inflows. In the week ending February 22, we expect the natural gas balance to be tighter (relative to 2018) by around 18.8 bcf/d as total demand is currently expected to increase by 4.0% w-o-w.

Storage

Yesterday, the EIA reported a draw of 78 bcf. Total storage now stands at 1,882 bcf, which is 333 bcf (or 15.03%) below the 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of 173 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -173 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average is currently projected to expand from -333 bcf (or -15.03%) today to -491 bcf (or -26.48%) for the week ending March 1.

