YRC Worldwide: Shares Should Be Valued 2x Higher Based On Cash Flow And Balance Sheet Assets

Centaur Investments is pleased to reiterate a “Strong Buy” opinion and maintain the previously disclosed $15 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW). This opinion is based on a reasonable fair value assessment of the company’s free cash flow generating capacity. The company’s latest earnings report continued to demonstrate strong revenue momentum and balance sheet improvement during the fourth quarter. The latest full year results included a one-time $29.3 million gain tied to the sale of an unused dock, which may be indicative of hidden value in YRC’s property assets.

We believe the market price is not properly reflecting the true value of the business, as there appears to still be significant negative sentiment towards the company coming from market speculators and intraday traders. The weight of this sentiment may be holding down the market capitalization of the company far below asset value found on the books. This may imply that the market is still pricing in considerable risks associated with a major labor union agreement that is set to expire on March 31.

Nevertheless, with a strong economic environment, consumer confidence and spending, 2019 could be another record year for the freight industry. Per DAT Solutions Trendlines' data, there has been a noticeable softening across spot market rates. However, the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics' Freight Services Index still show freight volumes running higher than the past three years, suggesting rates could bounce back later in the year.

Dec. 2018 - Freight Transportation Services Index

Source: U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics

Additionally, higher-than-usual transportation prices was one factor widely reported in the most recent edition of the Federal Reserve’s “Beige Book.” Reflecting persistent industry strength driven by ecommerce, transportation sector shares have recovered somewhat more strongly than major market indexes have over the last month. As Jessica Menton mentioned in The Wall Street Journal this week, “Proponents of the century-old Dow Theory believe that strength among the transports is a positive indicator for the economy and broader market.”

YRCW’s stock price has taken a wild ride since the company’s Q3 2018 earnings report, as illustrated by the upside-down bell-shaped curve in the chart below. The stock’s performance was driven by several new developments, but the overwhelming factor during the last three months has been market sensitivity. There was a sizeable increase in market volatility during the third and fourth quarters of 2018. All major market indexes closed the year considerably lower with across-the-board corrections in U.S. equity.

In hindsight, the volatility adds a little more color as to why YRC’s stock price sold off so intensely following the Q3 2018 earnings report. The selling was so aggressive that after management announced their newly formed freight brokerage entity, HNRY Logistics, the market simply ignored it. Downside momentum was further exacerbated, when the U.S. Department of Justice unexpectedly announced a lawsuit against the company in December. Based on legal precedent of similar DOJ cases, the matter is likely to be settled, posing little threat to the company's long-term operations. Source: Seeking Alpha, TradingView.com

In a previous article, Centaur briefly discussed a few important catalysts that would drive the stock higher. The first catalyst was the company’s Q4/FY 2018 earnings report driven by the outsized gain mentioned in the introduction. While this catalyst materialized, the stock price completely reversed course and erased the heavy losses from the fourth quarter. Originally, the idea was that the Q4/FY 2018 report would serve as an aggressive upside catalyst, but the unexpected announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice partially derailed that outcome.

In the article referenced above, the YRCW turnaround story was deconstructed into groups of known and unknown information. The known information was aggregated into a list which readers are encouraged to revisit here at this link. The unknown information was embedded into our long thesis as summarized by six decisive catalysts. To recap the long thesis, the six catalysts are summarized for the reader below.

A favorable pricing environment will continue to help generate solid revenue growth for YRCW. Management’s focus on yield improvement over revenue maximization will drive profitability. Deployment of modern technology will drive margin growth through network optimization. Equipment replacement will add efficiency benefits and improve operating performance. Phase-out of long-term equipment rentals will drive immediate operating ratio improvement. A renewed labor agreement with the Teamsters’ Union will eliminate substantial downside risk.

Most of the catalysts above are more long term in nature, but three of them specifically form part of what we refer to as “the three pillars.” These three pillars include the complete phase out of long-term equipment rentals, the ongoing ramp-up in fleet replenishment, and the deployment of modern technology. These three items alone are key to significant cost reduction, profit growth, and ultimately value creation for YRC’s shareholders, in our opinion.

Keeping things brief, the remainder of this article will recap YRC’s Q4/FY 2018 earnings report and follow up with an updated valuation model and price target. Focus will turn to the more recent developments that have impacted YRC’s share price. More specifically, significant discussion will surround the pending labor agreement between YRC and the Teamsters’ Union, which we expected to be reached in advance of the March 31st deadline. The remaining discussion will cover the unexpected lawsuit announced by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Ch. 11 bankruptcy of YRC’s primary third-party carrier payable agent IPS Worldwide, LLC, and finally the formation of freight brokerage and analytics company HNRY Logistics. With the plot all laid out, let’s move on to recap YRC’s latest earnings report.

YRCW Q4 & FY 2018 Earnings Recap

During the quarter, operating and interest expenses ticked a bit higher than expected, but the company demonstrated continued improvement in all other areas. The biggest contributor to the bottom line and sum of cash on the balance sheet was the $29.3 million gain on sale of an unused dock in Harrisburg, PA. This gain was noted in a previous article where readers were advised to expect the stock price to turn upwards following the official earnings report. It’s difficult to determine exactly how well the company performed during the quarter due to the non-recurring items and taxes associated with those items.

However, adjusting for these items, fourth-quarter earnings were likely flat to positive. YRC’s Darren Hawkins noted that “excluding the $29.3 million gain from the partial sale of the YRC Freight facility, the full-year adjusted EBITDA grew by approximately $34 million,” which is overall a significant improvement over Q4 2017.

Total operating revenue grew 3.2% quarter on quarter to $1.25 billion from $1.21 billion in Q4 2017, and 4.1% year over year to $5.1 billion from $4.8 billion for FY 2017. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow fell right in line with the projections from our model (presented shortly).

Source: YRC Worldwide, Inc. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

The company’s balance sheet continued to strengthen, and roughly $21.3 million in long-term debt was paid down for the year ended December 31, 2018. For the same period, the company reported $227.6 million in cash and cash equivalents at year end, in comparison to $193.2 million Q3 2018 and $91.2 million in FY 2017. In addition, both debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA and operating ratio improved dramatically year on year and sequentially. Consolidated operating ratio for Q4 2018 was 95.2 compared to 98.2 in Q4 2017, driven largely by operating ratio at improvement at YRC Freight (94.4 vs. 98.1).

These are high operating ratios, but operating ratio improvement is not only an important measure of progress at the company but also central to our long thesis for the stock. As recognized in the earnings call slide from above, the company’s leverage ratio moved sharply lower to just 2.64x. This should eliminate the worries some investors may have regarding the risk of the company violating debt covenants. Management highlighted their efforts of “growing into capital structure,” while “continuing to de-risk the balance sheet.” The quote below is by CEO Darren Hawkins who had a few comments about the company’s fleet replenishment progress during the year:

“The acquisition of new revenue equipment continues to prove itself out as an important part of our improvement story. We added approximately 1,400 tractors and 3,800 trailers in 2018. The addition of new equipment generates positive returns due to enhanced safety technology, improved fuel mileage, lower vehicle maintenance expense and enhanced driver satisfaction while driving short-term rentals out of our networks.” - Darren Hawkins, CEO of YRC Worldwide

The combined efforts shaved off about $9.3 million in operating expenses during the year, with more savings to come as management continues to “prioritize rolling stock investment, asset utilization and positive yield over volume in 2019.” Despite trading at just 0.04x sales and 3.4x EV/EBITDA, the $5.1 billion in operating revenue that this business generates suggests YRCW will probably remain in pretty good shape for the foreseeable future.

Centaur’s Updated Valuation Model for YRCW

With strong earnings now in the books for FY 2018, analysts are estimating FY 2019 earnings between $0.61 and $0.85, and operating revenue between $5 and $5.25 billion. There are much softer estimates for the first quarter due to a cyclical post-holiday slowdown. The table below shows Centaur’s projections for free cash flow as applied in the 10-year horizon DCF valuation model.

Since the last thesis update was published, several revisions have been made to the discounted cash flow model used in our article series. First off, the most notable change was a slight increase in the free cash flows projected for the 10-year horizon period. The higher free cash flow projections more effectively reflect the company’s reported free cash flow. YRC’s net income margins have been historically slim and sensitive to one-time non-recurring charges. However, free cash flow has been considerably more stable, and this is something market speculators tend to ignore.

The next notable update included an upward revision to the weighted-average cost of debt used in the model. The interest rate ticked up to 11.8% from 10.6% in November. This change reflects higher interest expenses driven mostly by the increased LIBOR and U.S. Treasury base rates. The company’s capital equipment leases are quite sensitive to changes in interest rate conditions, driving interest expenses slightly higher during 2018. Given the Fed’s recent pause in rate hikes, it’s unlikely that YRC’s interest expenses will rise meaningfully higher in 2019.

Source: Centaur Investments

The last major revision to the DCF model consisted of an increase to the discount rate applied to free cash flow. The change was appropriate to reflect new risks and other developments such as the DOJ lawsuit and continued labor contract renewal uncertainty. The perpetuity rate applied to terminal value was trimmed slightly to 2% from 2.25%, due to the slightly higher FCF growth that is now modeled into the 10-year horizon. The overall weighted-average-cost-of-capital ("WACC") increased to 13.0% from the 9.4% used in the previous model.

The DCF model assumes the current revenue growth trend will continue for FY 2019, projecting $5.3 billion total operating revenue for 2019, with the bulk of that coming in Q2 and Q3. FY 2020 assumes a broader softening in freight, which is consistent with the consensus among many Wall Street economists. The model has revenue growth picking back up from FY 2021 onward, around 5%. CAPEX is roughly half of management's reinvestment target between 5% and 7% of total operating revenue, with the remainder coming from capital leases as it has historically. The detailed assumptions are presented in the condensed FCF model below.

Base Assumptions and FCF Model

Source: Centaur Investments

Reflecting these changes, Centaur’s updated estimate of intrinsic value for YRC’s equity is just above $500 million. As highlighted in the introductory paragraph, the price target remains unchanged at $15 per share. While this valuation estimate is based on the company’s historical free cash flows and forward-looking projections in the model, some near-term risk factors remain and will be addressed over the next few sections.

Risk Factors That May Limit Near-Term Upside

As observed in the final quarter of 2018, there are four key sources of risk that may limit near-term upside. These include:

Impact from the bankruptcy of YRC’s primary third-party carrier payable agent IPS Worldwide. The ongoing labor agreement negotiations between YRC and the Teamsters’ Union. T he pendant outcome of the lawsuit announced by the U.S. Department of Justice. Macroeconomic and geopolitical factors arising from global trade, tariffs, and regulation.

The next few sections will cover the details of the risk events listed above and provide a number of expected outcomes for readers to consider. None of the outcomes discussed here is certain but is based on information readers can gather via online board discussions, news articles, and social media. Each of the sections below will include our projected downside impact arising from these risk events.

IPS Worldwide Files for Ch. 11 Bankruptcy

First on the list of risks mentioned above is the likelihood of one-time charges related to the IPS Worldwide, LLC’s Ch. 11 bankruptcy filing. During the conference call, YRC CFO Stephanie Fisher mentioned that the company’s primary carrier payment affiliate had filed for bankruptcy. This bankruptcy has little to do with YRCW’s direct operations other than previously overseeing payment and bill processing. Tool company Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is also on the list of parties affected by the IPS bankruptcy. In a lawsuit filed against IPS on January 30th, lawyers alleged that IPS misappropriated about $41 million from the tool maker. This goes to show just how wide the impact from this single event stretches. YRC’s management communicated in the recent earnings report that, though difficult to assess, the impact from IPS’s bankruptcy is expected be less than $10 million.

A $10 million one-time non-recurring charge would have no impact on operating income or adjusted-EBITDA. Therefore, YRC’s leverage ratio would likewise be unaffected. The impact on free cash flow should not exceed $10 million. As per YRC’s equity value, using the same DCF model above but lowering FCF for FY 2019, this translates to a subtraction of less than $0.50 from the $15 price target. Earnings impact, on the other hand, would subtract a maximum of $0.30 from Q1 2019 EPS, partially offset by tax benefits. With YRC still early in their capital reinvestment plan, net income margins will be sensitive to these one-time charges recorded during the current quarter.

As mentioned earlier, YRC’s first-quarter performance tends to be the weakest due to a cyclical slowdown in freight following holiday season and harsh winter weather conditions. Depending on weather impact and any insurance claims, assuming an operating ratio of 98.0, Q1 2019 EPS will probably be lower than Q1 2018. The impact that these nonrecurring charges will have on the company’s long-term operations is trivial, but market speculators pay close attention to quarterly earnings and tend to react wildly to any surprises found in any single quarterly financial update. Assuming the $15 price target from the DCF model above would put the trailing P/E at about 20x, based on FY 2018 diluted earnings of $0.72. By our estimates, a selling event arising from negative earnings impact tied to the IPS bankruptcy could reduce the suggested trailing P/E by about 15%. This cuts the price target down to about $12.24 (20 x 0.85 =17 x $0.72 = $12.24).

The Looming Teamsters Deal

Next on the list of risks is the upcoming labor agreement between YRC and the Teamsters’ Union, which we expect will be reached in advance of the March 31st deadline. As it relates to Centaur’s core long thesis, we argue that the market has been overpricing the odds that management fails to reach an agreement with the Teamsters before the current contract expires. In a press release dated December 21, 2018, the Teamsters announced that they had exchanged contract language proposals with YRC’s representatives, paving the way for the two parties to reach a deal in Q1 2019.

In our view, the fact that the two parties opened discussions so early in the process leads to the impression that they will reach a reasonable agreement before the deadline expires. This speculation is partly due to the length of time that management has been willing to dedicate to furthering these discussions. In another brief statement, the labor union reported “ continued progress” between the two parties as of January 11, implying that both parties were cooperating fairly. The most recent statement from the labor union was published on February 1 and contained some indications that the two parties were on the brink of discussing the more “ difficult issues of economics” and wages.

The precise outcome is unpredictable, but there are some highly important details to lean on for a more accurate prediction. For instance, consider the fact that 31,000 jobs that are on the line, and it is simply unreasonable to assume that YRC’s management and Teamsters’ leaders are willing to put the company’s financial standing in jeopardy. As the shares plummeted in December, it seemed as though the market was anticipating a full-on strike, but it was far too early to expect that outcome.

Though there is high demand for truck drivers across the industry, roughly 20,000 of YRC’s employees are union members. This statistic carries many benefits and drawbacks for the company. Per slides 10 and 11 of YRC’s November Presentation, the company benefits from having one of the lowest turnover rates in the industry, as well as hundreds of drivers with millions of accident-free miles. These facts are without a doubt largely due to the presence of the Teamsters’ Union.

This also means that an outsized proportion of the 20,000 union workers will rely on the Teamsters’ Central States Pension Fund for retirement. There are ongoing concerns about the Central States Pension Fund’s future. Analyzing this pension issue is another element that may aid in making a more accurate prediction. Taking the facts and applying a little bit of game theory, the prediction is that a compromise between both parties is the only reasonable outcome, and here’s why.

The company’s health and survival are crucial factors weighing on the quality of retirement for Teamster members. Meaning, if the members are counting on the Central States Pension Fund for retirement, the troubled pension fund in return also relies on the company’s existence to stay afloat. In the aftermath of the 1980’s deregulation of the trucking industry, virtually 70% of the companies originally paying into this pension fund filed for bankruptcy. YRCW is one of the top three companies left that is still paying into to the pension fund. So, if the company were to fail, the pension would fail a lot sooner than projected. In which case, a government insurance company called the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation ("PBGC") would pick up the tab. By law (and actuarial calculus), PBGC cannot and is not required to make the full pension payments that retirees would receive from Central States.

In other words, the Teamsters would take another haircut on top of the cuts that the pension fund has already imposed. This is a significant and material piece of information to consider before assuming a full-on strike will be coming from the Teamsters. The reason being that YRC, though is decent enough shape to continue as a going concern for the foreseeable future, could be put in financial jeopardy if union members decided to go on strike.

Although reaching a deal early would be a very positive sign, any deal would still be subject to a vote for ratification by Teamsters’ members. The worst-case outcome involves Teamsters’ members outright rejecting any deal struck between YRC reps and union leaders, allowing the current contract to expire on March 31, and union members effectively going on a Teamsters-authorized strike. This almost happened at one of UPS’s (NYSE:UPS) unionized LTL companies back in October of last year.

The downside risk in this worst-case scenario is largely dependent on the length of any strike. In a case like this, operating revenue would see downward pressure with wage-related expenses remaining nearly constant due to back-pay. Making an educated guess, a typical strike could last anywhere between one and thirty days, depending on how quickly a renegotiated deal is put to a vote. A strike at United Parcel Service in 1997 lasted about 16 days. Historically, YRC generates roughly $1.2 billion in operating revenue during the first quarter. So, that is about $100 million per week, or roughly $20 million in operating revenue value at risk per day.

Even though the company would survive a strike, in a risk-off event, the market is unforgiving and less willing to crunch the numbers on the fly. Under these conditions, we estimate that YRC’s P/E would be cut by roughly half or from the current 10.2x down to 5.1x. This would price the shares around $3.67 (10.2 x 0.5 = 5.1 x $0.72 = $3.67), with losses exceeding the 50% mark if trading prices approach the December trough of $2.41. This is assuming that the shares still trade at current levels through March 31. The stock could hover around the single digits for the remainder of the year as the market reevaluates the story.

That being said, an FAQ on Teamsters' website states that: “While strikes tend to grab media attention, they are rare and typically a last resort. More than 95 percent of all Teamster contracts are negotiated without a strike being called.” Centaur’s long thesis follows the logic discussed in this section while arguing that a reasonable and timely deal between the two parties should be viewed as certain. Though strikes are becoming increasingly rare these days, readers should make no mistake that this is a highly sensitive case. While Centaur’s view is that a full-on strike event is decidedly improbable, YRC’s stock price may fluctuate as news developments from YRC’s ongoing negotiations with the Teamsters continue to surface. Investors should take all facts seriously before making an investment decision.

U.S. DOJ Lawsuit and Allegations

In December, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a lawsuit over an alleged overcharging scheme that took place between 2009 and 2013. The investigation was triggered by a whistleblower who, back in 2009, informed government agents that YRC had overcharged the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for some shipments that were reweighed by the company. The lawsuit claims that the DoD submitted paperwork containing the shipment’s weight, but when YRC reweighed those shipments, they billed the DoD for the higher of the two weight measures.

The same day the lawsuit was announced, YRC’s public relations team released a statement denying the allegations, mentioning that the company had cooperated with the DOJ’s investigation by provided all requested documentation over the course of ten years. Apparently, YRC’s management was also taken by surprise when the DoJ decided to move forward with the lawsuit anyway.

In the same press release from YRC, management made sure to note that government business makes up less than one percent of the company’s total revenue, and that despite the lawsuit, the U.S. federal government continues to do business with the company. Still, the news sent the stock plunging even lower to just $2.41, the lowest price recorded for the stock in the last eight years. The plunging stock price also prompted a dizzying number of class action lawsuits from various opportunistic parties.

The company’s legal team will be challenging the department of justice in federal court. Our take is that based on a Google Search for outcomes of similar DOJ cases, this matter is likely to be settled with little or no permanent damage to the company. The market seems to agree, as the stock price has more than doubled since the lawsuit was made known. Now, what does a similar DOJ case look like? Well, take for instance, this DOJ case against XPO Logistics' (NYSEMKT:XPO) subsidiary Menlo Worldwide, dating back to 2016. The department accused XPO of overcharging for a $1.6 billion contract the company won from the DoD. The case was settled in the same year, and XPO was ordered to pay a $10 million fine, which was just over 0.05% of the total contract.

Assuming 1% of YRC’s total revenue comes from the DoD. This equates to about $500 million in operating revenue from the DoD over the alleged 10-year period. Assuming YRC settles under similar terms and agrees to pay a fine anywhere between 0.05% and 1%, the cash payment would be between $2.5 million and $5 million. The downside from this case is similar to the IPS Worldwide case from above. The impact on YRCW’s equity value is negligible, but market forces could trim some of the upside that may come out of the Teamsters’ deal. Again, our $15 price target implies a trailing P/E of 20x for the shares. By our estimates, the cash outflow from a DOJ settlement and projected $0.08-$0.15 cut to FY 2019 EPS would shave about 10% off the suggested 20x trailing P/E. This event would cut the price target down to about $13 (20 x .90 = 18 x $0.72 = $12.96).

Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Risks

Finally, the last risk factor is a lot more macroeconomic in nature. This risk is tied to broad market sentiment, as well as consumer and business confidence. Both sentiment and confidence are directly influenced by political events and economic developments. One event of high significance this year is the political impasse over border security and funding for the federal government. This single event could erode business and consumer confidence along with broad market sentiment, should another government shutdown occur and remain in effect for a more prolonged period. Earlier this week, U.S. lawmakers reached an “agreement in principle” to fund border security, possibly avoiding another shutdown. Still, the finalized bill will be subject to a congressional vote as well as a signature of approval from the president.

Aside from monitoring political developments in Washington, investors should pay close attention to leading economic indicators for signals of any glaring problems with the economy. Based on the latest employment and “Beige Book” reports, the U.S. economy continues to show signs of underlying strength. This resilience has allowed financial markets to absorb the 35-day partial government shutdown with little consequence. Nevertheless, a serious slowdown in Asian and Euro-area economies, particularly China, indicates that tariffs are having adverse effects on global trade. Though the broader U.S. economy appears insulated from these developments for now, the Fed’s Beige Book widely reported upward price pressures from rising input costs and margin pressures at manufacturing firms. So, again, global macroeconomic and political developments present some risks that may influence the actual performance of YRCW’s shares in the near term.

These downside risks associated with spillovers from slowing global trade, a prolonged government shutdown, and deteriorating confidence are very difficult to quantify. By our best attempt, in an all risks-off event arising from a “Minsky moment,” we estimate that an unforgiving market could potentially mute any near-term upside from the “six decisive catalysts” in our long thesis. Though the DCF model presented in this article integrates a mild economic downturn, a bear market could trap YRC’s stock price near current levels for some time.

Closing Remarks and Counterpoints to The Risks Above

Before concluding, there are substantial counterpoints to the risks outlined above. For starters, global macroeconomic and political events are always a risk an affect broad financial markets, not just any one particular stock. Additionally, running counter to the first three risks outline above is the $227 million cash balance and $796 million property and equipment value found on YRC’s balance sheet. These figures suggest that YRC’s depressed share price still provides substantial margin of safety. Presented below for readers to see for themselves is the top portion of the company’s balance sheet as reported in the most recent 8-K filing. The next paragraphs will discuss potential asset value that may be hidden on the company’s balance sheet.

YRC’s Balance Sheet Assets

Source: YRCW FY 2018 8-K Filing, Pg. 7

For those who continue to believe YRC’s debt is a concern, below is the lower portion of the company’s balance sheet as presented in the same 8-K filing. Keep in mind that roughly 35% of the $854 million in long-term debt is directly attributed to revenue-generating equipment leases, not outright borrowings that management has burned through. Not only do the new equipment leases generate revenue, they also help shave off about 15% of operating costs due to fuel efficiency gains and lower maintenance requirements. By analyzing the balance sheet, two things become clear: YRC’s does not have a problem servicing their debt, and YRC’s creditors stand to gain a lot more than short sellers.

YRC’s Balance Sheet Liabilities

Source: YRCW FY 2018 8-K Filing, Pg. 7

The final comment on balance sheet assets relates to the property owned by company. In the last decade, the company has probably sold over one billion in property and equipment due to downsizing. Fast forward to the present, the company is a lot leaner than before but still has valuable real estate recorded at cost on the books. This realization was made after the company’s Q3 announcement that they would record a ~$29.3 million gain on the sale of some property. The revelation here is that this gain was booked from the sale of just one unused dock. Per the company’s FY 2017 10-K, the company operates 384 terminals across U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Of these 384 terminals, 197 are leased and 187 are owned in addition to several office buildings. The list below comes right off the 2017 10-K and lists the company’s top 10 service facilities and their door counts.

The idea here is not that the company will be selling more of these docks. Rather, this information is being highlighted for readers to consider the real estate value that is probably not reflected in the company’s depressed market capitalization. In the 10-K report, management notes that “owned transportation service facilities and office buildings serve as collateral under our credit agreements.” In other words, YRC’s $230 million market cap seems to assume that these properties belong to the creditors. That’s how cheap this company’s equity is despite generating over $5 billion in annual revenue and enough free cash flow to all but guarantee that net earnings will compound if the operating ratio continues to improve. Judging by this recent piece of news from FreightWaves, it seems management continues to study ways to improve package flow throughout their network. To investors, it probably means a few more pieces of unused real estate will come up for sale in the future.

Source: YRC’s FY 2017 10-K Filing, Pg. 19

Some Notes on HNRY Logistics, and Rising Institutional Ownership

In this progress update, a new long-term catalyst is being added to the long thesis. This catalyst relates directly to YRC’s new freight brokerage and transportation management entity HNRY Logistics Inc., which the company announced in early December. Notwithstanding, the market has priced in a whopping value of $0 for this new venture.

A little more on HNRY Logistics, the name is an initialism for Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, each of YRC's LTL subsidiaries, and it's a completely self-funded venture. Apparently, after studying market trends and customer demand, management opted to build out their own in-house freight brokerage complete with a carrier-direct transportation management system and shipping portal.

The idea was to enable customers to have "a single access point to YRC's entire network and brokerage – from rate shopping to dispatch to tracking to payment – creating a seamless digital customer experience." Through an online corporate account management portal, YRC's enterprise customers get enhanced logistics services through robust digital tools for "case management and data analytics,” per the company's statement.

In our view, HNRY Logistics should allow the company to enter two new markets. Through the freight brokerage side of HNRY, the company could gain new business without the added costs of deploying additional quota-carrying sales personnel. On the transportation management side, HNRY may also fill the niche left open by the recent bankruptcy of IPS Worldwide.

HNRY’s operations may be bit muted before business traffic starts to gain momentum. Management declined to take questions in the recent earnings call, so it is still too early to tell how that business is being executed. However, new business should be a net positive on the valuation side. It’s also unlikely that this will be a zero value-add project for the company.

Over the last decade, YRC lost significant market share to competitors, with most of that due to highly restrictive debt covenants. Organic growth through expansion into new markets is an upside catalyst, as the new business could help accelerate margins improvement or help absorb upward wage pressures. Investors should expect to see some impact from this venture in the future.

For now, investors could find it relieving to see that interest from institutional investors is rising. In the last 35 days, two new 13-Gs were filed with the SEC and three 13-Gs were amended to reflect increased ownership. The filings were made by JPMorgan, BlackRock, Russell Investments, and Vanguard; with each company disclosing that they quietly accumulated a 10.1%, 7%, 6.4%, and 2.1% ownership, respectively. Undoubtedly, large institutional investors have taken note of the apparent mispricing. A quick review of YRCW’s insider transactions page on the SEC’s database reveals a long list of other high-profile names.

Source: YRC Worldwide, Inc.

In closing, while transportation stocks have recovered some of the losses capped in 2018, the Dow transports index is still about 11% below its September 14 high. The transportation sector seems poised for a full recovery in 2019. At current valuations, any one of YRCW’s industry peers may provide an attractive return if consumer confidence and spending trends continue. Considering the unique set of circumstances outlined in this article, YRC’s shares, in our opinion, continue to overprice several risks including that of a fallout between company management and the Teamsters.

Likewise, investors may be overpricing the likelihood that the company suffers financial setbacks if significant wage increases appear in the upcoming labor agreement. Investors should consider that wage increases could also help the company attract and retain more experienced workers, as well as boost worker morale and overall productivity. In combination with capital reinvestment, this could potentially improve the company’s operating ratio by more than what management has projected.

Considering property, equipment, and cash balances relative to market capitalization, YRC’s shares appear to have sufficient margin of safety and potential to significantly outperform industry peers and the overall market in 2019. Investors could seek a fairly inexpensive hedge against near-term price fluctuation risk by using put options in combination with a long equity position.

Given the company’s appealing valuation and broad range of factors outlined in this article, Centaur Investments continues to hold a “Strong Buy” opinion on shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. while maintaining the previously disclosed $15 price target. As the company closes in on negotiations with the Teamsters’ Union, we continue to expect for the market to react favorably to news of improving agreement ratification probability. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor company filings and industry developments and update YRCW's valuation as additional information becomes available.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but I/We do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Please conduct your own due diligence prior to investing in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YRCW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.