Plains All American Will Continue To Outperform

Oil production from the Permian Basin is expected to climb from 3.85 million bpd in the current month to 4.8 million bpd by the end of next year.

Plains All American (PAA) will likely outperform this year. The MLP has recently delivered strong results for the fourth quarter and is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing levels of production from the Permian Basin. Plains will grow transportation volumes in the future as it brings new pipelines online which will fuel earnings and distributable cash flow growth. It has nearly achieved the debt reduction target and may announce a distribution hike soon.

Earnings: Quick Recap

Plains All American recently released its fourth quarter results in which it posted solid growth in earnings, driven in large part by the surge in profits at the supply and logistics (S&L) segment, as well as higher profits from its core transportation business. The company also generated strong levels of distributable cash flows (DCF) which were three times as large as the distributions.

Plains All American reported a 50.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $949 million as profits from the S&L segment jumped 3.7-times to $342 million. Profits at the transportation segment increased by 22.9% to $563 million while volumes increased by almost 17% to 6.4 million bpd. The company’s DCF (implied) increased 62% to $0.94 per share, which exceeded cash distributions of $0.30 per share. This translated into a strong coverage ratio of 3.11x

The company’s S&L segment capitalized on the favorable crude oil differentials in the US and Canada, which pushed the earnings higher. Earnings growth in the transportation segment came on the back of higher volumes on the Permian Basin system including the start-up of the Sunrise II pipeline in November. The Cushing, Okla., to Memphis, Tenn., Diamond pipeline was placed into service in late 2017 and had a favorable impact on the company’s 2018 performance. This completely offset the impact of asset sales.

Looking Ahead

The oil price environment has been volatile. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude climbed from $65 a barrel in August to more than $75 in early-October, dropped to $43 in December, then recovered to $55 this month. In a matter of weeks, the price has swung from 52-week highs to 52-week lows. These wild swings have made oil’s future outlook highly uncertain. In this environment, oil producers such as ConocoPhillips (COP), Anadarko Petroleum (APC), and Apache Corp. (APA) are exercising caution. There’s no telling where oil prices may be heading next, but we can say with a fair amount of certainty that the oil production from the Permian Basin – where Plains All American operates – will continue growing.

The Permian Basin, located in West Texas and New Mexico, is the most prolific and lowest cost shale oil-producing region in the world, thanks to favorable geology as well technological prowess of the US oil drillers. The Permian is the only oil-producing region in the country where producers have continued to pump additional volumes of oil even as prices plunged to historic lows in 2015-16.

In fact, in early 2014, when oil was above $100 a barrel, drillers pumped around 1.82 million bpd of oil from the Permian Basin, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. By the end of 2015, when the price dropped to below $38 a barrel, Permian Basin production climbed to 1.96 million bpd. As per EIA’s most recent estimates, production will climb to 3.85 million bpd in the current month.

The output from the Permian Basin will likely continue climbing in the future. As per the EIA, the Permian Basin production will climb to 4.8 million bpd by the end of next year, representing around 36% of the total US oil output. This growth is expected to push the total US production from 10.9 million bpd last year to 12.1 million bpd in 2019 and 12.9 million bpd in 2020, as per the EIA. In Q3-2018, the US became the world’s largest oil producer and growing output from the Permian Basin in the coming years will help solidify this position.

Plains All American is in a great position to benefit from the growth in Permian Basin volumes since it is the region’s leading crude oil midstream service provider. Plains All American placed some major projects into service in 2018, notably the Sunrise II pipeline, which have increased its takeaway capacity by a total of 300,000 bpd and will play a key role in driving the company’s growth in 2019. Meanwhile, Plains All American is developing the 670,000 bpd Cactus II pipeline, the first phase of which is forecasted to come online by the late Q3-2019 and the remainder by April 2020.

Plains All American has also finalized plans with its joint venture partners, which includes Marathon Petroleum (MPC), for the reversal of Midwest to the Gulf Coast Capline pipeline which will be used to ship light crude from Bakken Shale as well as heavy Canadian crude. The first phase of the 1.3-million-bpd-line will begin operations in September 2020 while heavy oil transportation will begin from early 2022. Additionally, Plains All American has entered into a joint venture with Exxon Mobil (XOM) for the development of more than a million barrels per day Wink to Webster crude oil and condensate pipeline. The line will help connect the Permian Basin oil producers with the Gulf Coast market and is slated to come online by H1-2021.

These new projects will help push Plains All American’s volumes, earnings, and distributable cash flows higher in the coming quarters. The company expects to grow its segment adjusted EBITDA from $2.68 billion last year to $2.75 billion in 2019, led by 8% increase in profits from the fee-based businesses which will offset 24% drop in earnings expected for the S&L business. The S&L segment, which has some exposure to oil prices, might struggle this year. Meanwhile, the DCF will grow from $2.46 per share in 2018 to $2.58 in 2019. This implies that Plains All American’s coverage ratio will improve from 2.05x in 2018 to 2.15x in 2019, assuming flat annual distributions of $1.20 per share. The strong coverage will translate into $900 million of cash flows in excess of distributions.

Plains All American is well-positioned to meaningfully grow its distributions. The MLP has managed to improve its financial health by reducing its debt by $2 billion since Q3-2017. This, combined with growing earnings, has pushed the MLP’s key leverage metric (long-term debt/Adj. EBITDA) down to 3.4x at the end of the previous quarter from 5.1x in Q3-2017. This means that technically, Plains All American has achieved its target of bringing down the leverage ratio to the range of 3.5x-4.0x but the company’s earnings received a boost from the S&L business in Q4-2018 as opposed to its core fee-based transportation business.

The MLP, however, has recognized this and has predicted that it will formally complete the debt reduction target in the first half of the current year. In addition to growing earnings, DCF, improving the coverage ratio, the MLP is on track to achieve its debt reduction target in the coming months. As a result, I believe Plains All American is now well-positioned to increase distributions without damaging its financial health. The MLP will likely announce a hike in the first half of the year as it achieves the debt reduction target.

Plains All American’s units performed well last year, with total returns of 2.31% (including dividends), even as the energy sector plunged in the final quarter of the year. By comparison, its peers, as measured by ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), clocked a loss of 12.7%. I believe Plains All American will likely continue to outperform in 2019 as it grows volumes, earnings, DCF, and distributions while reducing its debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.