The Path Of Least Resistance Is Higher For XOP

As a result, I continue to stay long E&Ps due to their stronghold in the global oil & gas industry, valuations, and improved production outlook despite lower CapEx.

E&Ps cutting CapEx doesn't necessarily mean revenues will suffer, as E&Ps can focus on drawing down DUCs and improving production without the heavier costs associated with expensive drilling programs.

More takeaway capacity is coming to the rescue of E&Ps which will improve margins and production profiles.

XOP fell harder than other sectors during the 2018 correction, presenting value in a market that is beginning to get expensive again.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) saw its shares fall significantly lower than other sectors in the S&P 500 during the 2018 correction.

While other sectors like technology and industrials were thriving before the correction, E&Ps held by XOP were suffering from exhausted budgets, lack of takeaway capacity (widening differentials), poor weather, and lower oil prices, a perfect storm of sorts.

However, many of the issues listed above are transitory for E&Ps and should be alleviated this year. Budgets have been refreshed with the advent of the new year, weather is improving, oil prices are stabilizing and, most importantly, pipelines are finally coming online.

There will still be some pain in store for E&Ps in the first half of 2019 since many more pipelines that were planned to be put into service this year are actually coming in the back half of 2019.

Regardless of when the next round of pipelines come, E&Ps continue to be the only producers in town who can produce at a profit in a lower for longer oil price environment. Extra pipelines will only reduce differentials and add to E&Ps margins.

As a result, I continue to stay long E&Ps and am using the current weakness to position myself for the upturn coming in the back half of 2019.

XOP Overview

XOP has a .35% expense ratio, which is considered low, and owns some of the top E&P companies in the world from Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to Callon Petroleum (CPE).

Here is a description of what XOP tries to accomplish:

The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index derived from the oil and gas exploration and production segment of a U.S. total market composite index. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index, the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index represents the oil and gas exploration and production segment of the S&P Total Market Index ("S&P TMI"). The fund is non-diversified.

More Takeaway Capacity Coming To Tighten Differentials

There were times in 2018 when differentials in the Permian were getting blown out, especially in Midland, Tx., where differentials widened to nearly $15. This meant bad news for E&Ps' margins who operated in the prolific shale basin, and it also meant that production simply could not occur at high levels that some E&Ps would like.

So, obviously weak volumes, combined with widening differentials, would be a recipe for disaster for smaller E&Ps in XOP if the conditions continued for a prolonged period.

However, numerous pipelines are coming to the rescue of E&Ps that should help narrow differentials and increase production. Pipelines like Mariner East 2 and Rover have already come online in 2018-2019.

But, a slew of new pipelines are coming in the back half of 2019, such as Mariner East 2X, Swordfish, Whistler, and the Permian Pipeline Project, to name a few, that should alleviate further bottlenecking for E&Ps.

The graphic, above, from Energy Transfer's (ET) website, shows the immense amount of pipeline work the company has planned for the future, and this is just one midstream company out of the many. Other midstream companies like MPLX (MPLX) and EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM) have significant work in their backlog that will enable E&Ps to push the envelopes further on production.

Risks

Typical risks associated with XOP are falling oil prices from a slowing economy, inflation from increased oil & gas activity, and China trade wars, which affect things like steel prices needed for the construction of pipelines.

However, the larger risk looming for E&Ps owned by XOP comes in the form of reduced CapEx, which could result in the lowering of production volumes and revenues.

While this point of lower CapEx and revenues often made by bears has importance, it is not completely sound. The reason this bear argument has holes is because reduced CapEx doesn't necessarily mean less production.

It is true that bellwether players like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) are lowering CapEx and production. But, at the same time, less drilling and CapEx doesn't always mean less production.

On the contrary, E&Ps could be focusing on drawing down their high level of DUC inventories and putting more wells on production, instead of drilling new wells. This would result in lower CapEx, slightly lower production since less wells are being drilled, but more profit from increased completion activity.

Furthermore, as E&Ps go back to drilling in 2020 (once DUCs are drawn down in 2019), oil prices should rise again with the lack of production and provide nice tailwinds to E&Ps looking to take advantage of higher commodity pricing after their respective drilling programs are completed. This cycle of drilling in one period, and completing in the other period, should allow oil prices to rise in a sustainable manner for years to come.

How To Play XOP

As investors can see below, XOP fell over 40% from its highs in 2018 and has only just begun its recovery.

Shares are now consolidating at the "C" point of the downtrend, where usually "D" comes in the form of a rally back to the next resistance point (which would be $35 in XOP's case).

Source: E*TRADE

XOP also has room to run on its RSI before becoming overbought (at 50 currently) and might be getting a cross up of its MACD, reinforcing the possibility of a move up to $35.

Upon taking a step back and examining XOP's max timeframe chart, investors can see that the path of least resistance seems higher, as 2009, 2016, and 2018 all acted as the same line in the sand for XOP before shares moved higher.

Source: E*TRADE

In addition to XOP triple-tapping key historical support levels, its RSI also has more room to run than on the one-year chart of XOP, and buying volume was among the highest in history (looks institutional). This indicates that a large move up to $35 is possible without exhaustion.

Conclusion

XOP has seen its share price decimated from transitory issues, yet fundamentals for the overall sector continue to improve.

Differentials should tighten for E&Ps with the servicing of new pipelines that have either come online already in 2019 or that will come online by the back half of 2019, which will improve margins and production profiles.

In addition, production should not only improve from an increased takeaway (and now higher oil prices) but also because E&Ps are focusing more on drawing down DUCs in 2019 as opposed to drilling.

This theme of less CapEx and more completion activity, consequently, should actually allow E&Ps to earn more net income in 2019 than in 2018.

Regardless of the short term, growing pains that lie ahead for the oil & gas industry in 2019, I continue to stay long E&Ps since they are the only producer in town who can frac at a profit in a lower for longer commodity price environment. As a result, I am staying long XOP and will continue to use the weakness in shares to position myself for the next upcycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.