Progress In Copper - It's All About China

The price of copper made some progress on the upside last week as the price rose above the $2.80 per pound level on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Copper started the year with a move to a new low at $2.5430 per pound on January 3 but has been moving higher since that bottom.

The price of the red metal rose to a high at $3.3220 in late 2017. After an attempt at a new high last June, the price only made it up to $3.3155 when it turned south under the weight of a stronger US dollar and fears over the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China. China is the demand side of the equation for the international copper marker. Slower economic growth in the world's most populous nation and the wave of protectionism sent copper and most of the other nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange to lows at the beginning of 2019. However, prices have been recovering on the back of optimism that the US and China agree on a new framework for trade sooner, rather than later.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is a mining company that is almost a pure play on the red metal with mining, exploration, smelting, and refining operations in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The price of SCCO shares has been following the price of copper higher over recent sessions.

A move back above $2.80, which is a pivot point

Last week, the price of copper rose to over $2.80 per pound. After reaching a high at $2.8505 on February 7, the nonferrous metal ran out of steam on the upside as the dollar index moved towards the 97 level. A stronger dollar tends to weigh on the price of copper, base metals, and all commodities.

As the chart shows the rise to just over $2.85 per pound on the March futures contract pushed price momentum and relative strength indicators into overbought territory where it ran out of steam. On Monday, February 11 the price turned lower and back below the $2.80 level which is now a short-term pivot point for the red metal. Daily historical volatility declined from over 25% when the price of copper was rising throughout January and early February, but the move back below $2.80 pushed the price variance metric down to under 13%. On Friday, February 15, copper put in a bullish reversal trading pattern on the daily chart.

$2.875 is the critical level to watch on the upside

When the price of copper was falling during June and July 2018, the September 2018 low at $2.8750 per pound stood as a level of technical support. During the week of July 2, the price fell below that level causing technical support to become resistance.

As the weekly chart shows, after moving through the $2.8750 level, the price dropped to $2.5520 in mid-August. After a recovery that took nearby copper futures to $2.8665 in early October, the price fell to a marginally lower low at $2.5430 during the first trading sessions of 2019. Copper has not made it back to the $2.8750 level which is now the level of critical technical resistance and a price to keep our eyes on the over the coming days and weeks. Last week, the move to $2.8505 created a lower high which could mean that copper has a lot more work to do before it can make a move above resistance. However, the price of the red metal posted a gain over the past six consecutive weeks which is a sign of progress on the upside.

Rising price and falling open interest - not a healthy sign

The clue that copper would run out of steam on the upside came from the open interest metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market.

The daily chart illustrates that as the price of copper rose from $2.6345 on January 24 to its most recent peak at $2.8505 on February 7, the open interest in the COMEX futures market declined from 276,982 contracts on the January 24 to 251,986 on February 14. The drop of 24,996 contracts or 9% was not supportive of a challenge of upside resistance. Falling open interest and rising price in a futures market is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend.

Copper peaked last week, but the price action on Friday was a hopeful sign for the red metal. Copper rallied despite strength in the dollar index, but it was optimism over the trade deal with China that caused the price of the red metal to move back above the $2.80 per pound level on the March futures contract.

Lower energy reduces production cost -inventories have declined

When it comes to the production cost for copper, base metals, and many other commodities, the decline in crude oil and natural gas prices has caused output costs for producers to decline. Energy is one of the primary inputs in the production of copper, so a lower price for crude oil allows producers to sell the metal at lower levels.

As the chart of NYMEX crude oil shows, since early October the price of the energy commodity fell from $76.90 to its latest price at the $55.34 per barrel level, a decline of over 28% which lowered the cost of producing a pound of copper. At the same time, natural gas has also declined in the US from a peak at almost $5 in mid-November to its current level at around $2.60 per MMBtu on February 15.

While lower energy prices mean a decline in production input costs, copper inventories on COMEX have declined over the past two months. On the LME stockpiles are substantially lower than where they stood last year at this time.

COMEX warehouse stocks have declined from 119,000 to 73,000 tons over the past 60 days.

On the LME, inventories have dropped from over 330,000 to just under 150,000 metric tons over the past year. Lower stockpiles are supportive of the price of copper. However, the economic slowdown in China on the back of the trade dispute with the US has weighed on copper demand. Copper is highly sensitive to economic conditions in China; expansion supports the price while falling growth or economic contraction weighs on the price of the red metal.

The most recent GDP data out of China reflected the slowdown in the economy. GDP grew at 6.6% in 2018, but in the fourth quarter, the nation reported a disappointing 6.4% growth rate. The trade talks in Beijing this week are the most significant factor facing the copper market. A deal between the US and China would likely boost the price of the red metal as it would be welcome news for future economic growth in China which would cause the demand for copper to rise.

SCCO is a bet on a trade deal between the U.S. and China

There are many ways to position in the copper market. The most liquid markets are the forwards on the London Metals Exchange and the futures on the COMEX division of the CME. The iPath B Bloomberg Copper total Return ETN product (JJC) offers another route, but liquidity is limited with only $14.34 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of just 1,332 shares.

Many companies produce the red metal, and their share prices tend to rise and fall with the price of copper futures on COMEX and forwards on the LME. The company that is one of the purest plays on copper is Southern Copper Corporation that has vast copper producing interests in South and Central America. SCCO has a market cap of $25.195 billion and trades over 1.1 million shares each day.

The price of copper rose from $2.5430 per pound on January 3 to a high at $2.8505 on February 7, an increase of 12.1%.

Over the same period, SCCO shares rose from $29.01 on January 3 to a high at $34.57 on February 5, a rise of over 19% over the period.

SCCO has a good track record when it comes to reflecting the price moves in the copper market. Copper and SCCO are currently waiting for news on the trade dispute between the US and China. A trade deal that ends the period of protectionism could launch the prices of the metal and the stock, while a continuation of tariffs and retaliatory measures could cause them to fall to new and lower lows.

Copper and SCCO on the long side are bets on a successful resolution to negotiations and a new framework for trade between the countries with the leading GDPs in the world.

