Natural Gas Holds The 2018 Low

It is still the heart of the winter season across the United States, but Groundhog and Valentine's Day passed which means that the spring season is right around the corner. After a wild ride in the natural gas futures market that began the cold time of the year with a rally to $4.929 per MMBtu, the highest price since 2014 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract, the price fell back below the $3 per MMBtu level. Over recent sessions, the price action remained bearish as the price continues to flirt with the 2018 low at $2.53 per MMBtu.

Natural gas hit its most recent low at $2.549 on February 7 which was just 1.9 cents above the February 2018 bottom which stands as a critical support level. The price of natural gas fell to a low at $1.611 per MMBtu in March 2016, and a move below the 2018 lows could cause both the $2 and $1.611 levels to act as magnets for the price of the energy commodity.

Over recent sessions, the price has been trading around the $2.60 per MMBtu level. I still favor the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL), but as the days go by and the spring approaches, my patience is wearing thin.

Natural gas consolidates at the lows

The price of natural gas was sitting not far off its support level as of the close of business last Friday. The market has gone to sleep in a narrow range from $2.543 to $2.744 since February 4. The natural gas market exploded in late 2018 and imploded in early 2019 and is now sitting right above the lows from last February at $2.53 per MMBtu which is the level of critical technical support.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price traded down to a marginal new low on February 15 at $2.543 before closing the week at the $2.60 per MMBtu level. Last week was the first anniversary of the low for 2018 at $2.53, and the price is right back at that level this year after a wild ride. Below last year's bottom, there is minor support at the February 2017 low at $2.522 before the market will face a technical abyss with the next significant low at $1.611, the bottom from March 2016.

While the market looks ugly at the current level if it can hold above $2.53 it will create a higher low and could set the stage for a recovery rally.

The market is oversold

After reaching an overbought condition in late 2018, natural gas is currently in oversold territory on the short-term chart.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of March NYMEX natural gas futures illustrates that price momentum gas declined and is flatlining at a level where it is possible that the natural gas market has run out of selling. Relative strength is also close to an oversold condition. Daily price volatility declined from over 150% in late 2018 to its current level at under 33%. The open interest metric dropped from almost 1.7 million contracts in October to its current level at 1.24 million as of the end of last week.

Meanwhile, the price of the energy commodity has gone to sleep at a level where shades of 2014 in November have shifted to shades of 2016 in February.

A low withdrawal and little reaction

One sign that the market may have run out of selling, for the time being, is the reaction to the latest data release from the Energy Information Administration on Thursday, February 14. The withdrawal from inventories was significantly lower than last year and the five-year average for this time of the year, and while the fundamental data could have triggered a Saint Valentine's Day massacre in the natural gas future market, the selling never materialized.

Source: EIA

The withdrawal of only 78 billion cubic feet from storage was bearish compared to last year's decline which was 194 bcf, and the five-year average which has been running at 154 bcf for the same week. Stocks now stand at 1.882 trillion cubic feet which is only 1.6% below the level at this time in 2018 and 15% below the average of the past five years.

The EIA's data was bearish, but the market did not do much in the aftermath of the data released on Thursday and Friday.

Source: EIA

The 30-minute chart shows that while natural gas fell to a marginal new low following the latest supply data from the EIA, it recovered and was at the same level as before the weekly release as of the close of business last Friday. Natural gas avoided a bearish disaster at the end of last week as the price held its most significant support levels on the downside which could lead to a round of speculative short covering in the coming sessions.

Another cold blast could take the price to $3

When a market has every reason to move to the downside, and it does not, it often reveals an underlying bullish bias in the price. We could be facing that situation in the natural gas futures market as the 2019 withdrawal season will end in March.

The price is not likely to move anywhere near the $4 per MMBtu level or the highs seen back in November. However, $3 may not be out of the question if the winter lingers across the US, stocks experience a significant decline over the coming weeks, or shorts decide to cover and run the price up in a vacuum that is devoid of selling. It is possible that we could see a move to $3 per MMBtu on the back of short covering over the coming days and weeks. Moreover, lows in February and March over the past three years have all led to price recoveries that took the price to $3 per MMBtu. With natural gas still staring into a bearish abyss as of the end of last week, risk-reward now favors a long position as the upside potential is greater than the downside risk. If natural gas makes a new low and trades below $2.50, I will exit any long position. However, if it holds the 2018 low, it could be setting the stage for a move to the upside.

I still like BOIL in the current environment with a tight stop

Last week, I wrote: "To fade the current downward price pressure in the market, I favor the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product." Over the past week, BOIL did not move much given the price range in the natural gas futures market. On Friday, February 8, BOIL closed at $20.45 per share, and on February 15 it was trading a bit lower at $20.34.

Source: Barchart

Since BOIL is a double-leveraged instrument, it suffers from time decay. When the natural gas futures market does not move much, BOIL declines in value. However, the rate of decay is less than in UGAZ which is a triple-leveraged tool on the long side of the natural gas market. UGAZ closed on February 8 at $28.77 and was trading at $28.53 level on February 15. The loss of 24 cents per share compared to a loss of 11 cents in BOIL is the result of the higher degree of leverage in the triple-leveraged instrument.

A move below $2.50 on the March NYMEX natural gas futures contract will cause me to close my position in BOIL, but I continue to favor the instrument because the pattern of trading over the past three years suggests that we may have already seen the low for natural gas for the medium term at above the 2018 low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.