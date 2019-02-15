Texas Instruments: Inspiring Returns

Texas Instruments is a great investment for the long-term investor; however, I would be tentative to invest at these levels due to the stock's overvaluation and vulnerability to economic fluctuations.

Texas Instruments (TXN) remains a superstar within my investment portfolio as a result of the company's continued capital appreciation, formidable cash flows, extensive share buybacks, and 3.18% dividend yield. TXN meets various investment criteria ranging from strong cash flow generation, a sustainable dividend, stable revenue prospects, and grounded financials. This article offers my bullish investment thesis on the stock.

Investment Thesis

With close to $16 billion in annual revenues, Texas Instruments operates as one of the world's largest semiconductor companies. In a world of increasing digitization, TXN remains a critical player, providing companies with analog chips that interpret light, sound, pressure, etc. into digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors. TXN chips function as the building blocks of modern electrical systems and equipment. The company's analog chips and processors have integral applications in A.I technologies, 5G technologies, calculators, multi-core processors, battery management systems, machine vision, medical imaging, radar, and automation systems. From an operational standpoint, TXN demonstrates a fierce resistance to disruption. The company boasts significant revenue diversification, a vertically integrated supply chain, extensive intellectual property assets, and a substantial order backlog. The company's operating revenues are substantially diversified; TXN's operating revenues are distributed across 30 countries and are derived from more than 100,000 customers, eliminating risks of high revenue concentration.

TXN also offers significant vertical integration within its supply chain, allowing the company to minimize its cost of goods sold. TXN has exhibited a keen ability to bolster its high manufacturing capabilities by acquiring smaller disadvantaged businesses for pennies on the dollar. TXN has evolved into a juggernaut in the semiconductor business with few competitive equivalents. TXN handles every facet of manufacturing, resulting in consistent product supply and greater innovations within the company's product portfolio. The company has consistently expanded gross and net margins and increased top-line revenues. TXN's income statement reinforces operational outperformance and underlying business strength. TXN operates a very high cash flow business with limited expenses; the company boasts a sizable gross margin of 65% and net profit margin of 35%. In addition to high margins, many investors may be familiar with the Texas Instrument brand of calculators as they are an academic staple with virtually no competitive alternatives. TXN maintains 93% of the U.S. graphing calculator market, a reality that is unlikely to change given the products' existing integration in various academic disciplines. TXN's revenues have experienced sustained expansion for the past 3 decades, a trend that will be perpetuated into the future amidst ever-increasing digitization and the company's reassuring billion dollars in order backlog.

Data by YCharts

In addition to overarching business strengths and operational performance, TXN benefits from substantial intellectual property assets. TXN has cultivated a strong patent portfolio with many new patent applications pending. TXN also invests a significant amount of capital toward new product innovation. This allows the company to strengthen its product portfolio and outmaneuver competitors who lack sufficient capital resources. In 2018, TXN's R&D expenditures amounted to $1.6 billion.

TXN also displays a number of attractive financial and investment characteristics. TXN displays a grounded balance sheet; the company exhibits positive shareholder equity, significant liquidity reserves of $4.5 billion, and a manageable long-term debt load of $5 billion. The company's liquidity reserves cover the majority of debt obligations and TXN's debt is overwhelmingly covered by operating cash flow at 141% coverage. In addition to financial stability, TXN offers an attractive investment proposition. Because the company generates such high margins and strong cash flows; TXN has demonstrated a commitment to shareholder returns through share buybacks and elevated dividends. The company has sustained 15 years of consecutive dividend increases and has drastically accelerated its dividend growth rate in recent years. TXN offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.18% and the dividend has a moderate payout ratio of only 46%. Over the past five years, TXN's stock has dramatically appreciated, increasing over 130%, aided in part by the company's rigorous share buyback program. However, TXN's business and investment advantages come at a considerable cost. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, TXN is significantly overvalued. The company's current share price of $107 far exceeds the future cash flow value of $71, implying a 33% trading premium. I definitely would not encourage investment at this level but would find a 10-15% trading premium more justifiable. When a stock becomes significantly overvalued, the risk-reward proposition becomes asymmetrical, facilitating a greater chance of negative share price movements.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

TXN operates a competitively advantaged business with stable financials and great investment prospects; however, I would not encourage investment at these levels as the stock's overvaluation and vulnerability to swings of the economic cycle illuminate potential downside. TXN is not a consumer defensive investment, in fact, its revenues and share price movements are heavily correlated with the overall health of the economy. During the dot-com bubble and Great Recession, TXN's share price lost more than 60% of its value, implying considerable downside in the event of macroeconomic deteriorations. However, on a much broader time horizon, TXN makes a great investment opportunity.

