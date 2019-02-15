Hastings Group: A Boring Company

Overview

Hastings Group plc (OTC:HNGGF) is a 1.457 Bn GBP (1.88 Bn USD) company that provides home and motor insurance; boring right? Think again. Between 2015 and 2017, revenues increased by 53%, profits increased a staggering 5409% and, perhaps most importantly, dividends soared by a massive 473%. I think you’ll agree with me when I say that dividend increases have been a tad higher than the rate of inflation!

Products

It is this section of my article that I was dreading writing the most. How on earth can you make standard home and car insurance sound interesting? In truth, you cant. However, what I can say is that if you own or rent a home or drive a vehicle of some sort, you need insurance. There is therefore a sizeable market for Hastings ‘products. Their insurance policies are, for the most part, sold via price comparison web sites (PCW). As the table shows, buying insurance online is an increasingly popular route to market.

Table courtesy Hastings annual report

In fact, Hastings do have one product which tentatively approaches interesting known as smartmiles. This policy requires policy holders to fix a “smart box” on their vehicles which allows Hastings’ to record driving behavior. Then, renewal fees are levied accordingly. The most recent data available notes that there are some 70,000 drivers taking advantage of this opportunity.

Competitive advantage

Technology is at the heart of Hasting’s competitive advantage. As more than 85% of policies are sold online, including through mobile devices, a huge amount of data is generated. This data is analyzed in such a way as to allow for agility in policy pricing. Furthermore, this data capture allows for very sophisticated fraud detection. Indeed, the Hastings detection system known as Insight is widely respected and combats fraud at point of quote, sale and claim.

The numbers

In the overview I gave figures for revenue, net profit and dividends. These figures are illustrated in more detail below.

Year 2015 2016 2017 Revenue (Millions GBP) 378.1 484.3 576.9 USD 487.5 624.5 743.9 Percentage Growth 53% Net Profit (Millions GBP) 2.3 78.4 126.7 USD 2.96 101.09 163.38 Percentage Growth 5409% Dividend (pence) 2.2 9.9 12.6 USD 0.028 0.13 0.16 Percentage Growth 473%

Table produced by author using Hastings Group figures

Reviewing the numbers, can you imagine what the valuation would be if Hastings was an American technology company? As you can see from the table, Hastings represents exceptional value.

Hastings Group Valuation

Metric Value Dividend Yield 5.8% P/E 10.7 ROE 23.7

Table produced by author using Reuters figures

To begin with, at time of writing, the share price is 218p so the dividend yield is a generous 5.8% (Note that this dividend is subject to withholding tax of 15% for US citizens). Incidentally, this yield is forecast to grow with the rise in dividend for FY 2018. For a company experiencing such growth, the P/E ratio is a paltry 10.7, definite bargain territory. Finally, a favorite metric of Warren Buffet, the return on equity (ROE), is an amazing 23.7%. For those unfamiliar with ROE, a high ROE means that a company is increasing its ability to generate profit without needing as much capital. It also indicates how well a company's management is deploying the shareholders' capital. In other words, the higher the ROE, the better.

Free Cash Flow

A beloved screen for value investors involves looking for companies with increasing free cash flow (FCF) and reduction in debt. This screen is often labeled as "FCF cows" as it seeks to find stable, cash rich companies growing their FCF, yet selling at a cheap multiple to FCF. The more FCF a company can generate and reduce debt, the higher the intrinsic value of the company becomes. So let’s check out these figures for Hastings

2015 2106 2017 Free Cash Flow 19.1 23 31 Net Debt 143.5 136 133.4 Book value Per Share 76.6 84.2 93.3

Table produced by author form figures derived from Hastings ‘annual reports

And now Hastings begins to get interesting; FCW is increasing, debt is falling and book value is increasing.

Quality Underwriting

One may conclude that as Hastings offers insurance that is at the low end of the price spectrum, the loss ratio of the policies must be high. However this is assuredly not the case. For such insurance, the loss ratio in the most recent report is a respectable 73%. The reasons for this low ratio is likely as stated earlier, Hastings is able to detect fraud from the moment of sale to claim. Furthermore, where fraud is detected, perpetrators are prosecuted to the full extent of that law. Indeed, Hastings has reported that custodial sentences have been given to false claimants.

2016 2017 Loss ratio 77 73 Number of policies (MN) 2.35 2.64 Expenses 13.6 14 Market share 6.5 7.3

Table produced by author from Hastings ‘annual report

Further confidence in Hastings can be gained by noting the positive numbers for the improvement in market share and the number of live policies.

Dividend

For income investors, one of the first things to consider is whether the dividend is sustainable. In Hasting’s case, the payout ratio is only 55.5%. This means that Hastings retains 44.5% of profits for investment in further growth, which is clearly an important long term benefit for investors.

Opportunity

Right now, you can buy shares at a considerable discount to recent highs of 320p (4.13 USD) a share since Hastings is currently trading at 218p (2.81 USD). Although cautious investors, such as myself, may wish to wait until the outcome of Brexit is known before taking a position.

