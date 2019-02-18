Zooplus - When Good Management Meets Bad Business. A Structural Short-Selling Opportunity

Price Target: Zooplus trades at €112/share. Our price target is €44 best-case or about 60% downside from here. It's intrinsic value is likely much lower, certainly once the eCommerce hype has all but disappeared.

• The Business: Founded in 1999 in Munich, Zooplus (OTC:ZOPLY) is Europe's leading pet supplies online retailer with a market cap of €0.8bn. Over the last 10 years, the company achieved an impressive 27% sales growth per annum. As at year-end 2018, the company reached net sales of €1.3bn from 30 countries. It's typical customer is female, 40 years old and spends €250-290 annually on cat & dog food with an average basket size of €54. The order pattern has low seasonality, suggesting Zooplus has certain "consumer staple" qualities at first glance.

• Zero Moat: A closer look at the company, however, reveals that it hardly has the free cash flow generating qualities of a defensive stock. Instead, Zooplus cannot differentiate itself from the competition as its core turnover items are one click away from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or many other similar pet supplies services. Zooplus is what we like to call a "commodity shopping" experience. Consequently, Zooplus has to match or lower the best price in the market in order to retain existing customers or gain new ones. Otherwise, there's a real risk that customers will switch to the competition at basically zero cost. Not surprisingly, the result was steadily compressing gross margins, down from a high of 37% back in 2010 to 24% today.

• Zero Economies of Scale: Between 2010-2015, Zooplus was able to compensate for its margin compression by improving its overall efficiency. Recently, however, this trend has been reversed as the company has to invest more into new fulfilment centres, marketing or IT in order to improve its logistics costs or simply to keep up with the competition. More importantly, the company has less than 4% fixed cost, leaving little room for it to scale by adding new customers. On the contrary, management's obsession with growth adds complexity from managing an organisation in 30 countries, in and outside the EU, in likely more than 20 languages. In our view, after 20 years of efficiency management, Zooplus has "maxed" out its potential for operational excellence.

• Illusive Customer Lifetime Value: And yet, management seems to be committed to grow and build a platform at the expense of mid-term profitability. This is because of the belief that "customer retention" has a strongly positive "customer lifetime value" as the repeat order pattern of a customer will lead to incremental sales at stable or decreasing operating cost in the future. Management calculates such a repeat customer to accumulate €164 in contribution over 11 years when assuming steadily increasing sales per customer, 93% sales retention, and 9.5% contribution margin. Our work, however, reveals that a more realistic number is to assume €13 customer lifetime value (please refer to page 109 of the presentation below for our calculation of customer lifetime value), subject to no further pricing pressure from the competition when applying a realistic 3% contribution margin and when discounted to the present value - hardly a "strongly positive contribution" when compared to €19 acquisition cost (page 60 of link) for each new customer in 2017.

• Competing with Amazon on Price: It gets worse. In 2018, Amazon identified the pet supplies category as a "unique & highly valuable" category. Given its superior service (it has 72 fulfilment centres in the EU versus 11 for Zooplus), scale in combination with captive customers (54% of online shopping starts with Amazon directly) as well as a third-party platform to grow the category rapidly without cost or risk, we expect Amazon to compete aggressively on price in order to cross-sell to existing customers as well as to gain access to new ones. But competition does not end with Amazon. Among others, local grocers, DIYs, drugstores as well as specialized pet supplies retailer compete for the same consumer base when being visited at their local store network. Which is why we expect future retention for Zooplus to continue to come at the price of compressing gross margins.

• When good management meets bad business: In essence, Zooplus is caught in a commoditized pet supplies market in which growth will most certainly never return its cost of capital. If anything, it will lead to a "strongly negative customer lifetime value". This is because Zooplus neither has scale nor loyalty (please refer to the presentation below - pages 38ff - on why loyalty is NOT the same as having customer retention by matching the lowest price in the market and thus keeping customers at the cost of steadily compressing gross margins). A good captain then won't save the sinking ship. Rather, Zooplus is a ticket on the Titanic. In other words, it is a great example of an industry with bad economics. In such an industry, as Warren Buffett explained, it is the bad economics that will prevail over a good management team. But this has been true for some time. So, what will change shareholders' perception about the business now and make them accept that Zooplus's eCommerce story of "growing today and monetizing tomorrow" is structurally broken?

• Catalyst: We are convinced the answer is less sales growth. Our work reveals that ever-increasing marketing cost from expensive AdWords bidding auctions due to increased competition (please refer to page 56 of the presentation below) will force the company to slow down customer acquisitions in order to keep breaking even. In turn, we expect a reduction of its past growth target of €2bn by 2020 to a more realistic number of €1.75bn. Alternatively, management may opt to incur losses in order to keep its pace of above €300m annual sales growth until 2020. But, in the past, management lived within its means. We are thus convinced the team will guide the market lower at its annual session in March, rather than overspend by adding debt to the balance sheet for the sake of vanity.

• Structural Short: Such guidance will catch analysts by surprise. Bloomberg's consensus forecasts assume Zooplus to improve its EBIT from an estimate of zero in 2018 to €20 million come 2020 while every single metric we have reviewed (such as purchasing power, gross margins, customer acquisition, or labour cost as illustrated on page 43, 50, 56 and 64 respectively in the presentation below) points in the opposite direction. As for revenues, consensus estimate is for Zooplus to achieve €2bn sales come 2020. While earnings revision has not hurt the story in the past 5 years so far, sales revision will be a novum among analysts. We are convinced it will lead to a renewed focus on the weak fundamentals of the business and ultimately trigger a stock sell-off this year. As at 28 January 2019, Zooplus trades at €112.5/share. Our calculation assumes an intrinsic value of €44 - at best - or at least 60% downside potential from today's closing price.

For an in-depth analysis of the investment case, please refer to the presentation below.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ZOPLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.