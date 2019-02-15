Nvidia: Game Over

We covered our long bias before the earnings and are now shorting this.

Bulls are celebrating the event but we think the story looks worse than ever.

Nvidia's (NVDA) Q4 results helped many bulls breathe a sigh of relief. After repeated bombs that have been dropped in their direction, the large earnings beat helped assuage some concerns. The stock reacted positively as well and was higher at one point by almost 10% in the after hours.

We think the celebrations are premature and the extremely strong stock market continues to hold this up. The downside risks on this are now magnificent and we explain below why we think so and how investors should play it.

Numbers only a mother could love

NVDA's comparisons year-on-year were horrendous. The steep drop off in gross margins, which we have previously warned about, was the primary story alongside revenue disappointment.

Source: NVDA Q4 press release

Net income, however was down a lot less due to a tax benefit in the quarter. The way this works is that companies model reaching a certain net income during the year and base tax provisions on those estimates. When the number comes up dramatically short, you have to reverse those provisions in a quarter. EPS would have been closer to $0.50 without this benefit.

Inventories

Last quarter we warned that the inventories are the real story here, and if they bloat, the NVDA bull story will definitely not float. Days of inventory had ballooned to almost 125 days back then.

Source: Whose Moat Is This Moat?

Fast forward to this quarter and we now have sales of $2.2 billion and guidance of $2.2 billion fir the next one as well. So that number looks to be a theme. A 60% gross margin (there's no chance in Hades that NVDA will hit that average, but still let's run with that) gets one quarter of sales to require $880 million of inventories ($2.2B X 0.4). How much is NVDA carrying?

Source: NVDA Q4 press release

$1.575 billion of inventories translates into 161 days of inventories. Ycharts is taking a nap on this one, but when it does update, NVDA investors will wake up to another parabola, and not the nice kind.

Fascinatingly, this inventory number was reached after NVDA took a $150 million charge on it. Bloated inventories like this means that gross margins are going to be pressured, and if the channels are stuffed to the gills as we think, the fun for the bears is just beginning.

Guidance

We had pointed out the dangers of groupthink on NVDA where the analysts were all fine tuning their guidance around the $12.82 billion sales mark.

Source: Nvidia: Strong Market Disguising Downside Potential

Fast forward to 10 days later and things have improved a bit.

Source: Yahoo finance and author's annotations

But downgrades are just beginning as NVDA is hoping for a very strong second half, something that their bloated inventories suggest is not going to happen. From the standpoint of earnings, things don't look much better either as NVDA is guiding for higher operating expenses this year. We estimate that NVDA will hit (brace for this) just $2.28 in earnings per share.

Source: Author's estimates

Wall Street is coming around to our thinking but has not quite caught up.

Source: Yahoo finance

Conclusion

Nvidia's "Superman," Jensen Huang, has completely missed the "Cryptonite" threat and the stock is going to get slain. The biggest bubble of our lifetimes, cryptocurrency, has absorbed and now is in the process of pushing out so much GPU inventory that NVDA has been caught flat footed. While the company keeps touting the fastest speeds and lowest latencies, it's failing to see that price matters and those people who will always buy the ultra top of the line fastest processors, regardless of how cheap the next one is, are in the minority. We are sticking to our longer term view of a 2X sales multiple of this, which on our projected sales would be about $34/share. We ended our long position just before earnings, profitably, and are now short the shares.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: Sell/Short Sell

Disclosure: I am/we are short NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.