TPI Composites - Blade Runner About To Sprint

TPI Composites (TPIC) - A quick look at another way to play Wind ...

The Basic Story:

TPI Composites makes high end, low cost, advanced composite wind blades. They are the largest U.S. headquartered (Arizona) composite wind blade maker serving all the large global wind turbine makers outside of the China based ones. Global wind giant Vestas, reviewed in January on our site, is their largest customer with Vestas designing the blades and then outsourcing their manufacturing to TPI. This relationship continues to expand (TPI has a new engineering site in Denmark to help with gathering wind talent) as well as other local R&D and tooling centers. TPI is the blade maker of choice in certain regions for GE, Siemens, and others (see pie below). To meet rising demand the company has 9 plants with multiple production lines each in four countries (U.S., Mexico, China, Turkey) with two more plants under construction and designs on opening a facility in India.

The Market:

Bloomberg estimates $11.5 Trillion will be invested in renewables by 2050 with most of that in wind and solar.

The global installed base for windpower is set to rise from 527 GW at the end of 2017 to well over 1,500 GW in the next four years (2019 to 2023 will be busy),

Bloomberg also projects electric vehicles (EVs) at 55% of car sales by 2040 with 33% of the global car fleet being EV's at that time. That global share outlook would appear optimistic but we take their point. More EV sales = more electricity demand and that demand will be looking to be greener relative to the current installed generation base.

Wind generation has grown rapidly around the planet as noted below and almost exclusively onshore which is the market TPIC current serves. TPI's growth has come via higher generation demand, increased share vs coal and nukes, green policy initiatives, and renewable friendly board room trends, improved costs (levelized and unsubsidized cost of onshore wind energy has declined steadily in recent years to fall into line with gas-fired generation), and repowering opportunities. We see these trends accelerating.

China Trade War Risk Assessment. TPI's China operations serve local demand and exports markets. China has signed contracts for delivery there through 2023 as the country looks to rapidly grow wind generation capacity (they have a 2020 goal of 210 GW, vs just over 163 GW as of 2017 (latest reliable figure). A portion of TPI's China production is also exported to the U.S. and while this is currently under 15% of total output it could result in lost sales while tariffs of 25% remain in place. Given the global footprint and ability to export blades to non U.S. markets as needed we don't see this as a high impact risk. As the company notes, they could see some customers ultimately decide to shift blades for U.S. destinations to one of their other non China manufacturing sites while more China volumes would ship to non U.S. locations.

Another way to better view this is via annual adds which better portray the recent acceleration in the size of the market opportunity.

The Customer Base:

TPI estimates they have 13% of the global market and 22% if you exclude China, up from 3% in 2013.

TPI's customers have 54% global onshore market share and 90% if you exclude China,

In the U.S., TPI's customers have essentially all of the onshore wind market.

Vestas ( OTCPK:VWDRY ) takes blades

Customers are increasingly outsourcing the manufacture of blades (in 2017 outsourced was 51% of all blades).

Growth Guidance & Other:

These guys are what we term "extreme guiders" in that they provide detailed out year guidance plus a year of broad guidance giving investors a look into 2020. Their guidance track record appears to be fairly solid.

The Street largely mirrors this guidance at the EBITDA level for 2018-2020,

Contracts are take or pay with incentives provided to purchase maximum output,

Their potential revenue under contract is $6.3 B (minimum of $4.3 B but incentives will likely push that higher). This is comprised of minimum volume contracts in the five countries (including India) that run to 2022 to 2023. Recent contract wins and global wind growth trends point to an onward and update outlook here,

Blades continue to grow in length as blades are key in driving down operating costs and they partner with customers for custom builds.

They have started to diversify, so far in small way: 1) by building composites bodies for use in transportation - lightweight EV bus shells and 2) by replacing aluminum in some aerospace applications (they note a Boeing 787 is now half composites vs a 777 at 12%).

Margins:

Margins have been compressed in recent quarters in large part by new manufacturing line startups and transition expenses at existing lines.

Current guidance for 2019 highlights higher average sales price per blade and lower startup and transition expenses. Note that most data in the cheat sheet below is depicted in $ / blade rather than megawatts which are noted in MW / set (blades come in sets of 3).

In time, with growth, they see EBITDA margins rising above 12%.

Balance Sheet: No troubles here

Minimal net debt,

Liquidity is fine given fairly low capex requirements. See cheat sheet below.

TPI Facilities:

Manufacturing in the U.S. (Iowa), Turkey, northern Mexico, China, and India (2020).

Engineering, tooling, R&D in the U.S. Denmark, and China.

Nutshell:

We own the name and see it as another way to play growth in renewables and a potential shift in U.S. politics including the Green New Deal (whatever less draconian form that may ultimately take). Valuation here looks fair at this time but as margins improve we expect the name to be able to carry higher multiple. This is just a quick, getting to know you note as was our note last month on Vestas, and we will be covering the name going forward.

